Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, who performed alongside Jimmy Page with The Yardbirds, has died aged 78.The virtuoso passed away on Tuesday, 10 January, after "suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis," according to his representatives.With fingers and thumbs that were insured for a whopping £7 million, he is considered to be one of the best guitarists of all time.In addition to stepping in to replace Eric Clapton with The Yardbirds, he also went on to lead the Jeff Beck Group.The musician won eight Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

3 DAYS AGO