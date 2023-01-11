Read full article on original website
If, as usual, the death of a rock hero ignites a mad scramble to hear their music, there's certainly no shortage of Jeff Beck material to be consumed. With a career spanning 60 years, the guitarist's catalog boasts plenty of unique offerings. Beck's recordings starting with the single "Dracula's Daughter"/"Come Back Baby" with Screaming Lord Sutch and the Savages in 1962. From there, the British guitarist -- a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee -- released music with the Yardbirds, his own Jeff Beck Group, solo albums, a clutch of live sets, a supergroup teaming with Tim Bogert and Carmine Appice, and last year's 18 collaboration with actor Johnny Depp.
Jeff Beck died Tuesday (Jan. 10) at age 78, and his peers and fellow musicians have flocked to social media to remember him. “No one played guitar like Jeff,” Gene Simmons tweeted before urging his followers to “Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness.”
The Grammy-winning rock guitarist Jeff Beck has died, his family announced. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” the family shared in a statement. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Beck was 78 years old. Geoffrey Beck was...
Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, who performed alongside Jimmy Page with The Yardbirds, has died aged 78.The virtuoso passed away on Tuesday, 10 January, after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis,” according to his representatives.With fingers and thumbs that were insured for a whopping £7 million, he is considered to be one of the best guitarists of all time.In addition to stepping in to replace Eric Clapton with The Yardbirds, he also went on to lead the Jeff Beck Group.The musician won eight Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Labour MP says Andrew Tate's influence on young boys provokes 'incel culture'Moment child star Ke Huy Quan, who gave up acting for 20 years, wins Golden GlobeGolden Globes: Ryan Murphy praises LGBT+ stars while accepting Carol Burnett Award
As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
When Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. took the stage last month at the Tilles Center concert hall at Long Island University in Brookville, New York, the husband-and-wife performers sported matching colors with sequins, frequently put their arms around each other, and reminisced about their 50-plus years of performing together — both in the supergroup the 5th Dimension and as a vocal duo. The couple received much applause for their smooth renditions of 5th Dimension hits from the ‘60s “Up, Up, and Away” and “Wedding Bell Blues,” as well as for newer material from their 2021 album Blackbird.
(Calabasas, CA) -- Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland. The daughter of Elvis Presley died Thursday at age 54. A representative says she'll be buried at Presley's mansion in Memphis next to her son Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020. New details about the tragic...
Even though LaTocha Scott is the voice behind R&B classics with Xscape, she is getting back to her gospel roots.
Let’s Groove, Shining Star, Boogie Wonderland, September – these pop and disco hits by the US group Earth, Wind & Fire are among the most popular from the 1970s to 80s era. The funky, versatile drummer on them all was Fred White, who has died aged 67. Exuding...
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Abbott Elementary. When ABC renewed Abbott Elementary for a second season after a stellar Season 1, Quinta Brunson knew how she would expand her characters’ stories. The actor and writer chose to dive into the Abbott staff’s personal lives to see how it affects their professional ones.
Lana Del Rey is definitely lookin' "Young and Beautiful" on the cover of her upcoming album!. On her private Instagram account Friday (January 13), the "Summertime Sadness" singer revealed the tracklist and cover art for her new album, Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The cover art featured a scantily clad Lana wearing a button-down shirt that's open and exposes her chest as she holds a cassette tape.
Lisa Marie Presley's final resting place has been revealed. A rep for Lisa Marie's daughter Riley Keough said she will be laid to rest at Graceland in Memphis alongside her father Elvis Presley and her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020, Entertainment Tonight reports. Also buried at the Presley family's estate in Tennessee are Elvis' parents Vernon and Gladys Presley, Elvis' grandmother Minnie Mae and Elvis' twin brother Jessie Presley, who died at birth.
"Watch out everyone!" said director Sam Taylor-Johnson as she teased the upcoming film Marisa Abela is the spitting image of Amy Winehouse in the first photo from director Sam Taylor-Johnson's upcoming biopic Back to Black. The Industry actress, 26, stars as the late singer in a photo the director shared on Instagram Friday, showing Abela rocking Winehouse's signature beehive hairstyle and large hoop earrings. "Marisa Abela … watch out everyone! Cameras roll on Monday. Here we go!" Taylor-Johnson, 55, wrote in the caption. Abela shared the photo on her Instagram...
