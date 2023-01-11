ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

YWCA campaigns to renovate World War I era building

By Colin Roose
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tfyKg_0kBXXM9q00

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — For over a century, one building at the corner of 11th and Chapline Streets has sheltered Wheeling women and children from life’s dangers.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

But the YWCA’s headquarters is showing its age and in need of an upgrade from its early 20th century technology.

That’s why today the group announced their first renovation fundraising campaign since the 1970s.

With heating, plumbing, electric, an elevator and new offices all on the list, they say not one part of the building will be left untouched.

They’re already at over 80 percent of their $11 million goal—they just need some help from the public to get over the top.

At first we were just talking about what band-aids do we need to put on to keep operating, and then it became a ‘wait a minute. We could really set the future for the next 100 years by doing a full renovation.’

Denise Penz, Chairman of Capital Campaign

The signficance of what we were doing 100 years ago for the Ohio Valley is the same as it is today. They talk about restraining women, so that’s our domestic violence. They talk about reforming people, and that’s our women in recovery. It’s amazing that we are still doing that same significant work today.

Lori Jones, Executive Director, YWCA Wheeling
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hDi0t_0kBXXM9q00

The private phase of the campaign has continued since 2018 and has already resulted in completed new offices.

YWCAWheeling.org is where you can go to invest in shelter for future generations in need.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Local West Virginia doctor honored with national prize

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Good Shepherd Nursing home held a reception Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. in honor of Dr. William Mercer for his dedicated service to staff and residents, and for being awarded a national prize. Mercer received the Milton and Ruth Roemer Prize from American Public Health Association (APHA) for two programs […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Steubenville City Schools begin STEM building

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The new Steubenville City Schools STEM building will be an asset with 11 new STEM and Career Technical Education programs with more on the way. Some of the programs included are Workforce Development, Bio-Medical Sciences, and Clean Energy Technology to name a few. Steubenville students share in the momentous new STEM […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Estate of twin art teachers to benefit Washington County agencies

MARIETTA — Two sisters who taught art in Warren Local Schools for more than 50 years have established a fund to forever benefit six groups in Washington County. The Sandra Lee Young and Sylvia Lee Young Enterprise Fund was established at Marietta Community Foundation through their estate to provide support to causes near and dear to them. The Youngs were fans of “Star Trek,” hence the title Enterprise Fund.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Casino floods in Pennsylvania

A viral video that was shared on social media shows a local casino was flooding on Friday. A video shared by Samantha Carol on Facebook shows water coming from the ceiling at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. Carol said she left the casino but the casino had large sections roped off and were bringing out carpet […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Two manufacturing facilities will be built south of Moundsville

MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) TCL Industries of India is about to invest $150 million in Marshall County. They plan to build two chemical manufacturing facilities along Route 2 north of New Martinsville in the Covestro Industrial Plant. County Commissioner John Gruzinskas says the best part of the announcement is the jobs. “The most exciting […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Several local students honored in Project on Racism Contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) will host an award ceremony to celebrate the student winners of the Project on Racism Contest and 39th Annual Poster Competition. The ceremony can be viewed Saturday, Jan. 14 at 12 p.m. on HHOMA’s Facebook page or on Monday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m. […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

OUE honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

BEMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Tonight at the Ohio University Eastern’s Shannon Hall Theatre, a program honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. got underway a few days ahead of MLK Day. It was free to the public and put on by the Belmont County NAACP, in collaboration with Ohio University Eastern Campus., Music […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

New daycare opens in Jefferson County

A new daycare has opened in Jefferson County. Stepping Stones Academy LLC is now open at 816 N. 4th Street in Steubenville. The daycare hopes to help all families with child care between the ages of 3-5. Stepping Stones offers care from 8:30-5:30 Monday-Friday all year round. Stepping Stone says throughout the day children will […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Local bus service stopped on Monday for MLK holiday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Transit riders are reminded that the Ohio Valley Regional Transit Authority and Eastern Ohio Regional Transit Authority (OVTRA/EORTA) will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. There will be no bus or van service on this day. Regular service will resume Tuesday, Jan. 17.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

First Choice Realtors expands to Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — First Choice Realtors celebrated its expansion into Eastern Ohio this week. The new location for the business is on Jennifer Lane in St. Clairsville. The company is owned by First Choice partners Tom Carpenter and Kevin McGilton. First Choice Realtors has served clients in West Virginia since 1996 and say […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Purple Heart parking spots reserved at more businesses

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – It started with a parking spot and an idea to honor veterans, but it’s grown much larger.  Last summer the Purple Heart Parking Project set a goal to reserve parking spaces for combat wounded veterans.  Now, 25 different spaces have been placed at businesses across the Ohio Valley.  Purple Heart parking […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

83K+
Followers
10K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy