Colorado state Rep.Tracey Bernett resigned from her lawmaking position on the eve of the 2023 legislative session. Bernett, a Democrat, is facing criminal charges that she lied about her residence to run for re-election, reports the Colorado Newsline. Bernett rented an apartment in Louisville in the newly-drawn House District 12, however, there was no evidence that she actually lived in the apartment but only used it to qualify for elective office.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO