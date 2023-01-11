ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Diana's Ex Butler 'Doesn't Recognize' Prince Harry Anymore: 'I See An Angry Privileged Prince'

By Jaclyn Roth
 3 days ago
Princess Diana 's former butler Paul Burrell is going off on Prince Harry for releasing a slew of royal secrets in his new book , Spare, which was released on January 10.

"I first met him in his mummy's tummy. I don't recognize the young man I see today. That's not the boy I knew," Burrell said on Australian morning show Sunrise . "What I see now is an angry, petulant, privileged prince who is constantly blaming other people and not taking accountability on his part."

Burrell believes Princess Diana, who died in 1997, would be very unhappy about how her son is behaving .

"She would be angry at these personal, vindictive revelations which don't just undermine Harry, but his country, his family, the institution – which his mother was very proud of – and his late grandmother's legacy," he said.

Burrell is sure Harry's wife, Meghan Markle , has something to do with why Harry's personality has changed in the last few years.

"This isn't just a book written by Harry … Meghan's had a huge influence in this book. She's beside him steering him on his path. You can't just blame Harry. You have to blame the both of them," he declared. "I don't like to see the rug being pulled beneath the feet of our King and Harry's brother, who is on his way to being King. And the snipes that have gone forward about Kate [the Princess of Wales]... Kate has never put a foot wrong. But the other side of the story will never be heard because the royals believe there's great dignity in silence."

As OK! previously reported, the 38-year-old former royal, who moved to California in 2020, didn't hold back when speaking about his family in the tome. He even alleged that Prince William attacked him during a heated argument which occurred in 2019.

“It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor,” the book reads. “I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment , dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Comments / 58

Teresa Thornton-Paris
2d ago

Boy he is really milking all this all the way. I wonder if he's ready for the crash and burn that'll come from all it. So what will be next to give him that high 🤔

Reply
10
Dr. Yolanda Fleurantin
2d ago

Hey Burrell, whatever your name is. Diana was living in misery with a cheating man that the whole world had watched. She would have been So So proud of Harry speaking up. Something she did not have a chance to do until the plot that took her life.

Reply(3)
9
leslie davis
2d ago

So he doesn't have a reason to be upset if what he wrote is accurate. Seems William gets physical when he gets angry, yet Harry writes a book about their relationship, his right, and gets roasted. Whatever.

Reply
5
CALIFORNIA STATE
CALIFORNIA STATE
182K+
Followers
6K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

