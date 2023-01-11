Read full article on original website
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
3rd Time’s the Charm - Madison Square Garden Facial Recognition Software Causes 3rd Lawyer to be Kicked Out of VenueThe Veracity Report - New York EditionBrooklyn, NY
The Greek Tragedy That Has Become Grocery Shopping in AmericaWild Orchid MediaManhattan, NY
Dear Van Jones, the Black Community Does NOT Owe Jewish People Apology.My Lovely SuqueNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants Complain About Shelter Meals, Eric Adams Says 'They Are Being Just Picky'Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
RED BANK: BOSS SHOWS UP FOR WORK
Bruce Springsteen arriving at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank Friday. E Street Band members Roy Bittan, Max Weinberg, Steve Van Zandt and Garry Tallent arriving at the Basie.. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) About 18 fans positioned themselves on either side of...
Former Bruce Springsteen, E Street drummer opens up about ‘Greetings from Asbury Park’
It was more than 50 years ago when Vini "Mad Dog" Lopez was working in a boatyard at the Jersey shore "scraping hulls and getting barnacles off when the owner of the place came in and said there's this guy named Bruce on the phone". Springsteen said to his drummer...
tourcounsel.com
The Mills at Jersey Gardens | Mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey
If we talk about the best outlets in the United States, we inevitably had to start talking about The Mills at Jersey Gardens. It's our favourite! We have been lucky enough to step on a lot of outlets in the country, but we have not liked any of them as much as this one.
Actor Kelsey Grammer Brings ‘Cheers’ to Metuchen Pub
METUCHEN, NJ — Actor Kelsey Grammer showed up at Hailey’s Harp & Pub to promote his craft beers, and encourage people to shed their Covid-19 concerns about patronizing restaurants and bars Grammer – best known as Dr. Frasier Crane from “Cheers” and its spin-off “Frasier” – spent a few hours behind the bar at Hailey’s Harp & Pub on Tuesday night, pouring pints of his Faith American Beer, signing autographs, and taking pictures with fans. The sitcom celebrity’s visit came very close to one of Grammer’s childhood homes. It’s a little known fact that Grammer spent a decade as youngster – until...
This Great Diner Just Might Be The Oldest One In New Jersey
When you say the word diner, we all know you’re talking about New Jersey. After all, we are the diner capital of the world, and as the song once said, if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere. So, what is the oldest diner in the state? Which one has made it the longest.
This Amazing Little Town in New Jersey is the Perfect Day Trip
I love when I can share information that might help you enjoy life just a little bit better here in the Garden State. Just sharing tidbits of info for you to maybe go out and experience new things in New Jersey that are fun, exciting, and perfect for you and the family. This article is just one of those stories to help you find new adventures in Jersey.
Exciting new restaurant coming to old Perkins site in Toms River
This restaurant actually announced it would take over the old Perkins location about a year and a half ago, but we now have a little better timeline of when it will open. Back in 2021, it was announced that Ocean County would finally get a Freddy's Custard And Steakburgers in the former Perkins location off Route 37.
These 3 New Jersey Towns Are Among the Most Beautiful, Anywhere
We all know how beautiful it is living in Ocean County and the Jersey Shore. These three New Jersey Towns were voted the most beautiful, anywhere. I'll say it again, I love where we live. For us locals, we are spoiled by the beauty and the fun the Jersey Shore...
This Delicious Donut Has Been Named The Absolute BEST in NJ!
Treat yo'self! One of the best ways you can do that is by grabbing yourself a delicious, fresh, hot donut!. But we're not talkin' Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme today... we're kicking our donut game up a notch. So let's make your cheat day %1000 worth it by finding the best donut in New Jersey! But where is it?
Philly’s famed Geno’s Steaks is now open in New Jersey
Geno’s Steaks, the South Philly institution since 1966 (and rival to Pat’s), is now open in New Jersey. Well, sort of. Foodie Hall, the e-restaurant innovation that only offers delivery or take out from its eight restaurants, has now added Geno’s to their roster. Foodie Hall is...
This NJ Barnes and Noble store is moving, while another is closing
A longtime Barnes and Noble store has announced it is changing address this year, while another of the book retailer’s New Jersey stores was closing with hopes of doing the same. The Barnes & Noble Springfield store was first slated for closure last year, but then stayed open longer...
Largest Lottery Jackpots Ever Won In New York
Everyone has done it. You sat at home or in your office and dreamt about what you would do if you ever won the lottery.
NJ College Dropout Pitches Dinner Time Invention On 'Shark Tank'
Tog Samphel always had a knack for design, and he didn't need a college degree to do it.In 2004, the Clifton resident dropped out of Montclair State University because he was offered a job with AOL. And for the duration of his 15-year career, Samphel never needed nor wanted to complete his college …
Earthquake? South Jersey Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13.Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com.The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or …
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey Town To Move Into
We hear all the time that people are leaving New Jersey as quickly as they can and moving just about anywhere else. But experts say there is a town in New Jersey that's the best to move into. There are a thousand reasons to stay in New Jersey, but unfortunately,...
Juvenile boy reported missing in Asbury Park
ASBURY PARK, NJ — A juvenile boy was reported missing Saturday evening, the Asbury Park Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. Police are asking for the public's help in locating A’Yon Lentz, a 12-year-old Black male. A'Yon was last seen on Friday, January 13 at 5 p.m. at Vita Garden Apartments, located at 120 Monmouth Ave. He is frequently seen in the areas of Vita Garden and Lincoln Village apartmnts, said police. The alert states that he was possibly last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and black boots. He is 5'04'' and weighs 120 pounds. A'Yon was not carrying a cell phone at the time of his dissaparece, according to police. Anyone with any information on A’yon's location are asked to contact Detective Lemar Whittaker of the Asbury Park Police Department at (732)774-1300 or Detective Dawn Correia of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at (732)431-7160.
Where Are They Now? Looking Back at New York City TV’s Most Famous Anchors & Reporters
I just HAVE to know where some of the most iconic faces in New York are now. New York's media landscape has been shaped by the anchors and reporters on TV for decades. We LOVE to see some of these faces on TV, but where are they after they leave the TV airwaves in the number one market in the country?
hobokengirl.com
These 5 Dogs Are Looking To Be Adopted Into North Jersey or NYC Homes
Meet Rex, Carrie, Eggnog, Sprinkles, and Fragguno. These pups are looking to find their forever homes in the North Jersey or NYC area. While each dog may have a different personality, all are looking for a loving home to spend the rest of their lives. Read on to learn more about these five dogs and how to adopt any of them from Hounds in Pounds, Wise Animal Rescue, or Waldo’s Rescue Pen.
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?
No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
jerseydigs.com
Angry Archie’s Opens Their First Standalone Restaurant in Jersey City
Angry Archie’s have launched their first brick-and-mortar in Jersey City’s northernmost neighborhood. The seafood truck that has been a mainstay at markets throughout Hudson County over the years has now found a permanent home. Jersey Digs reported last summer about the impending arrival of Angry Archie’s to The...
