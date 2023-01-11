ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

redbankgreen

RED BANK: BOSS SHOWS UP FOR WORK

Bruce Springsteen arriving at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank Friday. E Street Band members Roy Bittan, Max Weinberg, Steve Van Zandt and Garry Tallent arriving at the Basie.. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) About 18 fans positioned themselves on either side of...
RED BANK, NJ
tourcounsel.com

The Mills at Jersey Gardens | Mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey

If we talk about the best outlets in the United States, we inevitably had to start talking about The Mills at Jersey Gardens. It's our favourite! We have been lucky enough to step on a lot of outlets in the country, but we have not liked any of them as much as this one.
ELIZABETH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Actor Kelsey Grammer Brings ‘Cheers’ to Metuchen Pub

METUCHEN, NJ — Actor Kelsey Grammer showed up at Hailey’s Harp & Pub to promote his craft beers, and encourage people to shed their Covid-19 concerns about patronizing restaurants and bars Grammer – best known as Dr. Frasier Crane from “Cheers” and its spin-off “Frasier” – spent a few hours behind the bar at Hailey’s Harp & Pub on Tuesday night, pouring pints of his Faith American Beer, signing autographs, and taking pictures with fans. The sitcom celebrity’s visit came very close to one of Grammer’s childhood homes. It’s a little known fact that Grammer spent a decade as youngster – until...
METUCHEN, NJ
SoJO 104.9

This Amazing Little Town in New Jersey is the Perfect Day Trip

I love when I can share information that might help you enjoy life just a little bit better here in the Garden State. Just sharing tidbits of info for you to maybe go out and experience new things in New Jersey that are fun, exciting, and perfect for you and the family. This article is just one of those stories to help you find new adventures in Jersey.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Juvenile boy reported missing in Asbury Park

ASBURY PARK, NJ — A juvenile boy was reported missing Saturday evening, the Asbury Park Police Department announced in a Nixle alert.  Police are asking for the public's help in locating A’Yon Lentz, a 12-year-old Black male. A'Yon was last seen on Friday, January 13 at 5 p.m. at Vita Garden Apartments, located at 120 Monmouth Ave.   He is frequently seen in the areas of Vita Garden and Lincoln Village apartmnts, said police.  The alert states that he was possibly last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and black boots. He is 5'04'' and weighs 120 pounds.  A'Yon was not carrying a cell phone at the time of his dissaparece, according to police.   Anyone with any information on A’yon's location are asked to contact Detective Lemar Whittaker of the Asbury Park Police Department at (732)774-1300 or Detective Dawn Correia of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at (732)431-7160. 
ASBURY PARK, NJ
hobokengirl.com

These 5 Dogs Are Looking To Be Adopted Into North Jersey or NYC Homes

Meet Rex, Carrie, Eggnog, Sprinkles, and Fragguno. These pups are looking to find their forever homes in the North Jersey or NYC area. While each dog may have a different personality, all are looking for a loving home to spend the rest of their lives. Read on to learn more about these five dogs and how to adopt any of them from Hounds in Pounds, Wise Animal Rescue, or Waldo’s Rescue Pen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 96.9 WFPG

BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Angry Archie’s Opens Their First Standalone Restaurant in Jersey City

Angry Archie’s have launched their first brick-and-mortar in Jersey City’s northernmost neighborhood. The seafood truck that has been a mainstay at markets throughout Hudson County over the years has now found a permanent home. Jersey Digs reported last summer about the impending arrival of Angry Archie’s to The...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

