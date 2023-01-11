ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phil Campbell, AL

weisradio.com

Special Weather Statement: High Wind and Hail Possible for Albertville, Boaz, and Collinsville

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Albertville, Boaz, and Collinsville until 10:45 AM CST today. Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Huntsville AL 1018 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 ALZ008-010-121645- Marshall AL-DeKalb AL- 1018 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Marshall and southwestern DeKalb Counties through 1045 AM CST... At 1018 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over McLarty, or 12 miles southwest of Albertville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Crossville, Fyffe, Geraldine, Douglas, Lakeview, High Point and Skirum. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CST for northeastern Alabama. && LAT...LON 3424 8584 3422 8585 3420 8594 3420 8611 3419 8611 3418 8619 3412 8627 3411 8632 3421 8642 3426 8645 3450 8595 3426 8581 3424 8581 TIME...MOT...LOC 1618Z 245DEG 48KT 3416 8638 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
Franklin County Times

Phil Campbell couple shares love for farm life

Tucked away in a picturesque corner of Phil Campbell, Rise Again Riding School welcomes students ages 3 and older to learn about horses – and about life. Working with horses is second nature for the school’s riding instructor, Jam Lee TePoel Saarinen, who said she has loved horses for “pretty much as long as I can remember.” She’s now been teaching consistently for about 23 years and averages 15 students a week. “Riding and learning about horses are excellent activities to do together,” she said. “Being around horses is therapeutic. They have a very calming effect.”
PHIL CAMPBELL, AL
WHNT-TV

Tornado Confirmed From Near Moulton To Decatur

The National Weather Service surveyed damage in Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone Counties and confirmed an EF 1 tornado and that one person was injured at a recycling center near Jay’s Landing in Morgan County. A supercell, or rotating thunderstorm, moved into central Lawrence County uprooting trees along CR 101....
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

K-6 elementary school to be built in Madison County

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Board of Education approved the proposed plan that includes constructing a new K-6 elementary school on McKee Road in Toney. Madison County Board of Education District 4 board member, Heath Jones, released the following statement:. “I am extremely grateful to my colleagues...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Moulton community comes together to clean up after EF-1 tornado

The bitter cold did not stop people from lending a helping hand after an EF-1 tornado tore through Lawrence County on Thursday. With power tools in hand and gloves on, the cleanup process began. "If you're in need, you don't have to ask for help. Here they come," Betty Jackson...
MOULTON, AL
alabamawx.com

CANCELLED — Tornado Warning: Parts of Walker, Winston Co. Until 9:45 am

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Southeastern Winston County in northwestern Alabama…. * At 916 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. was located over Curry, or 8 miles north of Jasper, moving east at. 55 mph. HAZARD…Tornado. SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT…Flying...
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

New Sheriffs Take Office Next Week

Both Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will have new sheriffs next week. Both Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will have new sheriffs next week. Priceville authorities have confirmed the man accused of dousing a woman with gasoline and setting her on fire has been captured. Assessing Storm Damage in Morgan County —...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Kristen Walters

Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekend

A unique local retail store in Alabama is hosting its grand opening event this weekend with fun giveaways and discounts. Read on to learn more. If you love shopping for cute, trendy outfits but often have a difficult time finding your size or prefer to shop at local boutiques, then you may be excited to learn about a new women's clothing boutique opening in Alabama this weekend.
GARDENDALE, AL

