Special Weather Statement: High Wind and Hail Possible for Albertville, Boaz, and Collinsville
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Albertville, Boaz, and Collinsville until 10:45 AM CST today. Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Huntsville AL 1018 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 ALZ008-010-121645- Marshall AL-DeKalb AL- 1018 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Marshall and southwestern DeKalb Counties through 1045 AM CST... At 1018 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over McLarty, or 12 miles southwest of Albertville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Crossville, Fyffe, Geraldine, Douglas, Lakeview, High Point and Skirum. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CST for northeastern Alabama. && LAT...LON 3424 8584 3422 8585 3420 8594 3420 8611 3419 8611 3418 8619 3412 8627 3411 8632 3421 8642 3426 8645 3450 8595 3426 8581 3424 8581 TIME...MOT...LOC 1618Z 245DEG 48KT 3416 8638 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH.
Phil Campbell couple shares love for farm life
Tucked away in a picturesque corner of Phil Campbell, Rise Again Riding School welcomes students ages 3 and older to learn about horses – and about life. Working with horses is second nature for the school’s riding instructor, Jam Lee TePoel Saarinen, who said she has loved horses for “pretty much as long as I can remember.” She’s now been teaching consistently for about 23 years and averages 15 students a week. “Riding and learning about horses are excellent activities to do together,” she said. “Being around horses is therapeutic. They have a very calming effect.”
NWS: EF-1 Tornado Struck Moulton & Decatur on Thursday
Damage in Moulton & Decatur was confirmed to have been caused by an EF-1 Tornado that occurred on Thursday Morning. The Tornado Started in Western Lawrence County eventually moving into Moulton – Causing Damage to Lawrence Medical Center. Roof Damage was also done to the Relax Inn at the...
Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q catches fire in Decatur, closed this weekend
Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q caught fire in Decatur Friday night — marking the second blaze at a Gibson's location in a year.
Severe weather at Southard Farms in Madison, Alabama
It was part of a tornado-warned storm. Video courtesy of Southard Farms.
Tornado Confirmed From Near Moulton To Decatur
The National Weather Service surveyed damage in Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone Counties and confirmed an EF 1 tornado and that one person was injured at a recycling center near Jay’s Landing in Morgan County. A supercell, or rotating thunderstorm, moved into central Lawrence County uprooting trees along CR 101....
Albertville man dead after possible medical event leads to crash
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says one is dead after a motor vehicle accident that may have been caused by a medical event.
K-6 elementary school to be built in Madison County
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Board of Education approved the proposed plan that includes constructing a new K-6 elementary school on McKee Road in Toney. Madison County Board of Education District 4 board member, Heath Jones, released the following statement:. “I am extremely grateful to my colleagues...
Tornado Warning for Parts of Madison, Limestone, and Morgan Counties Until 9 am: Numerous Reports of Damage in Morgan County
The most dangerous part of the storm is just north of I-565 near Mooresville. Moving Madison and northern parts of the Huntsville Metro. We are getting numerous reports of damage in Morgan County. The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. * Tornado Warning for…. West central Madison...
Trinity woman devastated by damage to family home, property after EF-1 tornado
The past day and a half has been an emotional one for many families after Thursday's EF-1 tornado hit parts of Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone counties. For Felicia Hill, it's an experience she never wants to live out again. She remembered there being a "noise I've never heard before," she...
"We're a deeply rooted community": Double Springs comes together after tornado
DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala. — Double Springs is one of many communities around the state that suffered damage during Thursday’s storms. Like many communities, this isn’t the first time Winston County town has faced difficulty. It’s a small town but the people are proud of their resiliency.
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Moulton community comes together to clean up after EF-1 tornado
The bitter cold did not stop people from lending a helping hand after an EF-1 tornado tore through Lawrence County on Thursday. With power tools in hand and gloves on, the cleanup process began. "If you're in need, you don't have to ask for help. Here they come," Betty Jackson...
Several schools in Decatur asking parents to pick up kids due to power outages
A spokesperson with Decatur City Schools says students that cannot be picked up will be held at the school and they are working on a food plan for those students as well.
CANCELLED — Tornado Warning: Parts of Walker, Winston Co. Until 9:45 am
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Southeastern Winston County in northwestern Alabama…. * At 916 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado. was located over Curry, or 8 miles north of Jasper, moving east at. 55 mph. HAZARD…Tornado. SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT…Flying...
New Sheriffs Take Office Next Week
Both Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will have new sheriffs next week. Both Lauderdale and Colbert Counties will have new sheriffs next week. Priceville authorities have confirmed the man accused of dousing a woman with gasoline and setting her on fire has been captured. Assessing Storm Damage in Morgan County —...
Warning CANCELED Tornado Warning for Portions of Winston County until 9 am; Damage Reported in Winston
The Tornado Warning has been canceled. The NWS in Huntsville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for this storm moving into Cullman, southern Lawrence and Morgan Counties. John DeBlock at the NWS Birmingham reports that debris from the Winston County tornado was lofted to 8,000 feet. They are getting reports...
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekend
A unique local retail store in Alabama is hosting its grand opening event this weekend with fun giveaways and discounts. Read on to learn more. If you love shopping for cute, trendy outfits but often have a difficult time finding your size or prefer to shop at local boutiques, then you may be excited to learn about a new women's clothing boutique opening in Alabama this weekend.
Retiring Lauderdale County Sheriff looks back on half-century career
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton will officially retire next week after more than 50 years in law enforcement.
Muscle Shoals PD investigating ‘terrorist threat’ made at Covenant Christian School
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Muscle Shoals Police Department are conducting an investigation after a student at Covenant Christian School made statements to other students that fit in the definition of “terrorist threat” in Alabama. According to a social post by the police department, a...
