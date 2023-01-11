Read full article on original website
Related
WQAD
Iowa legislators propose gender identity bill for students under 18
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A proposed bill in Iowa is addressing the topic of transgender students in grades 12 and below. House File 9 states that school districts are prohibited from affirming a student's identity that's different from their official birth certificate without the written consent of a parent or guardian.
kniakrls.com
Rozenboom Firm in Support for Public Funding for Private K-12 Families
As a proposal from Governor Kim Reynolds to expand public funding for families attending private schools makes its way through the legislature, the longtime State Senator representing Pella remains firm in his support for the proposal. State Senator Ken Rozenboom wrote in his weekly newsletter that he is in favor...
Atlantic School Superintendent Steve Barber on Governor Reynolds Education Priorities
(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s School Board Meeting, Atlantic School’s Superintendent Steve Barber outlined Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ legislative priorities for this session. Barber says, as expected, the Governor’s number one priority is to pass some Educational Savings Account. Barber says that the Governor commented on creating flexibility...
Private and public schools react to the school voucher proposal
The 2022 school voucher proposal only had 10,000 scholarships available to students transferring to private schools. The new bill would allow every Iowa student to be able to transfer, that's over 481,000 kids.
Iowa's private-school deserts dog Gov. Kim Reynolds' 'choice' plan
Iowa would allow families to apply per pupil public-school allocations — currently $7,598 a year — to pay for private schools, under a plan outlined by Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday night.Yes, but: Groups like the left-leaning Common Good Iowa contend Reynolds' plan is not an option for much of Iowa.Forty-one of Iowa's 99 counties have no private school and 23 have just one, according to state data released last year.Catch up fast: Reynolds contends her plan would allow families choice in sending their child to a school that best fits them — including for reasons of faith and moral...
fox42kptm.com
Governor's 'school choice' bill would cost $340 million a year once fully implemented
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Reynolds' push to dedicate funding to Iowa families wanting to send their kids to private school will cost taxpayers an estimated $341 million dollars each year once fully implemented. If passed, the Students First Act would allow Iowa families to apply for an education...
Iowa governor's plan would let parents spend their taxpayer dollars for private schools
(The Center Square) – Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has introduced legislation that would eventually allow all parents in the state to use their taxpayer dollars on private schools. If passed by the state legislature, Iowa would be the ninth state in the U.S. to offer some form of...
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa House leaders back rule change to grease skids for school vouchers
Iowa House Republicans are seeking to change a longstanding chamber rule, in order to make it easier to pass Governor Kim Reynolds' school voucher plan. Since Republicans gained control of the Iowa House for the 2011 session, every rules package has contained the following language under Rule 32:. All bills...
"Don't Say Gay" bill introduced by Iowa Republican leaders
Iowa Republican House leaders are proposing two classroom bills that could force teachers to "out" certain LGBT students, according to advocacy groups, as well as prohibit teachers from providing LGBT-related materials for students 3rd grade and younger.Driving the news: House File 8 restricts school staff from giving "instruction of any kind" on gender identity and sexual orientation in K-3rd grade classrooms.That includes tests, surveys or handouts.The second bill, House File 9, prohibits school staff from "affirming" a student's gender identity and preferred pronouns if it's different from their birth certificate, unless the teacher has written approval from the student's parent....
Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar
Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kwit.org
NEWS 1.11.23: Iowa Rule Changes, School Gender Identity Ban Proposal, Judicial Shortage, and More
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a moratorium on new rule-making by state government agencies. During her “Condition of the State” address last night, Reynolds said Iowa’s Administrative Code has ballooned to more than 20,000 pages with many rules unnecessary and even counterproductive. Reynolds has directed state...
3 News Now
Iowa official's wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor has been charged with 52 counts of voter fraud after she allegedly filled out and cast absentee ballots in her husband's unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020, federal prosecutors said.
Over 500 vacant government jobs remain unfilled as Governor Reynolds streamlines state government agencies
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa could see some excess money for other government initiatives after Governor Kim Reynolds revealed her plans to reduce government agencies during her Condition of the State address Monday. “I’ll be introducing a bill that will improve the services we deliver and streamline our operations by taking us from 37 cabinet […]
fox42kptm.com
State leaders encourage healthy habits at Governor's Walk
LINCOLN, Neb. — Governor Jim Pillen continued the tradition of the Governor's Walk Friday, encouraging regular exercise and healthy habits. "About a quarter of Nebraskans report they don't get as much physical activity as they should, and in Nebraska the proportion of adults with obesity has been increasing from 28% in 2011 to 36% in 2021," said Nebraska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matthew Donahue.
iheart.com
Jeff Angelo: The Iowa Debate Over School Choice
In her Condition Of The State address, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds proposed the creation of education savings accounts for every student in Iowa. This podcast features a variety of listener reactions, a counter-argument by Senator Zach Wahls, research on the impact on rural areas by Jason Bedrick, and two Iowa students - Christopher Pierson and Zachary Harnden - advocating for school choice. Click below to listen:
iheart.com
Governor Kim Reynolds Signs Executive Order
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds signs an executive order, starting a moratorium on administrative rulemaking and a comprehensive review into the state's code. Reynolds says she wants to simplify the Iowa Administrative Code, which has more than 20-thousand pages and nearly 200-thousand restrictive terms.
KCCI.com
Proposed bill would return the death penalty to Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new bill introduced in the Iowa statehouse would bring back the death penalty if it becomes law. The bill was authored by State Sen. Brad Zaun, who has tried for multiple years to reinstate the death penalty. This bill would allow a death sentence...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in Iowa
Iowa is a state known for its lush landscapes and bountiful resources, making it an ideal place for large-scale farming. That’s why you’ll find big farming operations like Dandyland and Amana Farms in Iowa. But farmers aren’t the only ones staking their claim. The federal government, land trusts and the state also own large portions of land.
Iowa woman raises awareness for radon-based cancer after 2020 diagnosis
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Radon one of the top causes of cancer in Iowa and the state leads the nation in results, according to the EPA. It's a chemical gas commonly found in homes, but experts say that can be avoided. "I quickly learned about Radon," said Maria Steele, lung...
cbs2iowa.com
Gov. Reynolds changes 'school choice' proposal. Here's what is in the new bill
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds gave her 6th Condition of the State Address Tuesday night in the Iowa House Chamber. We either want to give every child a chance to succeed, or we don’t. So tonight, I’m announcing a comprehensive education reform package that will focus on improving education for all children," Gov. Kim Reynolds said.
Comments / 0