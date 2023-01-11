Read full article on original website
WWE Hall of Famer’s wife asks for prayers, says pro wrestling star ‘coded’ in hospital
The wife of “Superstar” Billy Graham took to social media Tuesday night to ask fans to pray for him after she said he “coded” late that evening. “I’m asking all of you for your prayers for my husband,” his wife, Valerie Graham, posted on his Facebook page. “He has been in the hospital since last Friday. During a procedure in his hospital room late this afternoon he coded.”
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
D.L. Hughley Questions Why UFC Owner Dana White Slapping His Wife Isn’t Flooding the News Cycle
Some people may have noticed that the story is not dominating the headlines. This observation was not lost on comedian and radio host, D.L. Hughley, who took to his social media accounts to question why the media hasn’t given White the same coverage that Chris Brown received under similar circumstances.
Ray Rice Is Trending Following The Dana White News
On New Year's Eve, UFC president Dana White was caught on camera slapping his wife at a nightclub. White spoke to the media this Wednesday. He revealed what his "punishment" will be for slapping his wife. "What is my punishment? Here is my punishment: I gotta walk around for however ...
Black Twitter Calls Out Scarce Media Coverage Of Dana White Slapping His Wife Compared To Will Smith
UFC president Dana White slapping his wife hasn't sparked a media frenzy like Will Smith's slap. The post Black Twitter Calls Out Scarce Media Coverage Of Dana White Slapping His Wife Compared To Will Smith appeared first on NewsOne.
Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife
Dana White has said there is no excuse for the physical altercation he had with his wife earlier this month, and the UFC president does not want any of his fans trying to justify his actions, either. White spoke with reporters this week about the video that showed him and his wife slapping each other... The post Dana White has message for those supporting him after incident with wife appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TikTok star Olivia Dunne's college gymnastics team hired a security guard after teen boys mobbed her meet
Olympic gymnast Samantha Peszek, who attended the meet, called the fan behavior "scary and disturbing."
WGNtv.com
Dana White's Lack of Punishment After Slapping Wife Is a Mistake
What will happen when a UFC fighter makes the same error in judgement?. View the original article to see embedded media. Editors' note: This story contains accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org/
MMA Fighting
Ryan Garcia calls out Gervonta Davis’ ‘tricks,’ but warns ‘they don’t know who they’re messing with’
According to Ryan Garcia, a mega-fight with Gervonta Davis is just a matter of a few minor details. The major one – their long-awaited showdown – is handled. “At this point, from my knowledge, it is,” Garcia said on The MMA Hour of a reported April 15 date, which he believes could take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “In the contract, everything seems set.
MMAmania.com
Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane? T-Mobile Arena accidentally leaks huge UFC 285 fight banner
It looks like Ciryl Gane may get his wish to fight Jon Jones after all. Just a few days after calling out Jones to a meeting at UFC 285 on Mar. 4 in Las Vegas it appears as if the promotion could be entertaining Gane’s challenge. While nothing is official at this time a promotional fight banner was plastered outside of T-Mobile Arena on Saturday suggesting the heavyweight clash has been booked.
Andrew Tate is feuding with Logan Paul from lockup: 'Even in Romanian Prison they talk about Logan Paul being a scammer'
Tate and Paul have been embroiled in a long-standing feud. This week, the two beefed on Twitter again, exchanging barbs about the Matrix.
411mania.com
Dana White Comments On New Year’s Eve Altercation With Wife, Possible Repercussions
Dana White has been embroiled in controversy after video of an altercation with his wife on New Year’s Eve was released, and he recently discussed the situation. The UFC head was seen on video at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas getting in an altercation where he slapped his wife after she slapped him. The incident happened just after midnight and the video shows White leaning in to say something to Anne White, who reacted with a slap. White slapped her back.
hypebeast.com
Dana White Introduces the Rules of Power Slap
To mark the upcoming season premiere of Power Slap, UFC President Dana White introduced the rules of the world’s premier slap fighting organization. Licensed and sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, Power Slap is led by Dana White and airs exclusively on TBS. Power Slap will feature competitors...
Yardbarker
Jon Jones to fight for UFC heavyweight title, Francis Ngannou now free agent
Former two-time UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon in March and will do so in a fight for the undisputed UFC heavyweight championship. Announced by Dana White following Saturday's UFC Fight Night event, Jones will take on former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl...
MMA Fighting
From ‘growing up on couches’ to fights at UFC Vegas 67: Coach explains lifelong bond between Dan Ige and Punahele Soriano
Dan Ige and Punahele Soriano always envisioned a time where they could compete on the same UFC card. On Saturday, they will do exactly that in back-to-back main card fights. Ige faces Damon Jackson in a pivotal featherweight matchup in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 67, while one fight earlier Soriano faces Roman Kopylov in a middleweight clash.
MMA Fighting
Raoni Barcelos thrilled with Umar Nurmagomedov bout at UFC Vegas 67: ‘My career can change with this fight’
Raoni Barcelos has high hopes for the aftermath of his UFC Vegas 67 clash with undefeated bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov, which goes down Saturday in Las Vegas. Barcelos, who won a decision over Trevin Jones in his latest UFC bout in October 2022, said on this week’s episode of MMA Fighting podcast Trocação Franca that he’s ready for the “Khabib-style” grappling the 26-year-old prospect brings to the table.
UFC Fans React To Dana White’s Self-Imposed “Punishment” For Slapping His Wife: “The Punishment Is That I Did It”
Last week, UFC President Dana White found himself in hot water after video footage surfaced of him in a drunken, physical confrontation with his wife in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub. It all happened shortly after midnight on New Year’s at Cabo’s El Squid Roe, where you can visibly see Dana’s wife of 28 years, Anne, slap him, and he proceeds to slap her right back. She threw a few more slaps, and Dana proceeded to shove her away. Will […] The post UFC Fans React To Dana White’s Self-Imposed “Punishment” For Slapping His Wife: “The Punishment Is That I Did It” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Andrew Tate Shares New Message Following Loss Of Appeal
Andrew Tate has issued a new message amidst his current confinement in Romanian custody. Tate was arrested late last month after allegations of involvement in human trafficking. Furthermore, he’s also being investigated for involvement in an alleged crime ring. Tate rose to fame in recent years on social media...
MMAWeekly.com
Jon Jones confirms he’s fighting Ciryl Gane for heavyweight championship
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has confirmed that he’s fighting Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight championship. On Saturday, T-Mobile Arena leaked an advertisement for the UFC 285 main event showing Jones and Gane fighting for the heavyweight title on March 4. The advertisement as later taken down, but Jones confirmed that he and Gane are indeed fighting for the title.
MMA Fighting
‘Jake Paul knocks out KSI’: Fighters react to KSI’s first-round knockout of FaZe Temperrr
KSI barely broke a sweat before stopping short-notice influencer replacement FaZe Temperrr, taking home a first-round knockout to improve his exhibition boxing record to 3-0. Originally set to face Dillon Danis, KSI sliced through Temperrr with a quick combination for the knockout stoppage at 2:19 of the opening frame. Here’s...
