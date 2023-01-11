Read full article on original website
Related
twinstates.news
MISSISSIPPI'S LARGEST MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARY IS OPENING SHOP RIGHT HERE IN MERIDIAN.
MEDICAL MARIJUANA IS BECOMING MORE OF A REALITY IN 2023. OUR DANNY TODD HAS AN UPDATE, AND WHAT WE CAN EXPECT GOING FORWARD. Medical marijuana is a growing avenue for patients who are fighting pain or other types of diseases. Twin States News speaks with the largest privately owned dispensary in the state of Mississippi. And they tell us the who, what, when, where and how, and why they started the business and what they look forward to in serving the queen City.
WTOK-TV
Abraham McKenzie speaks on run for Clarke County Sheriff
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The seat for Clarke County Sheriff will soon be up for grabs, as Todd Kemp announced he will not seek re-election. There have already been a couple of people to officially qualify for sheriff in this year’s election. News 11 spoke with Independent candidate Abraham McKenzie about his run.
Comments / 0