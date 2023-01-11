ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AL

The Cullman Tribune

CHS to offer new workforce training in electrical, welding, plumbing, more

CULLMAN, Ala. – Starting next year, students at Cullman High School will be able to receive hands on training in several major trade programs as part of a new partnership with the Academy of Craft Training.  Students will be able to attend the Academy of Craft Training (ACT) campus in Decatur for training courses focused on trades including electrical, welding, building construction, HVAC, electrical, plumbing and pipefitting.  “Cullman High School is excited to partner with the Academy of Craft Training next year,” Cullman High School Principal Allison Tuggle said. “Students will be able to participate in hands-on training in the construction industry...
CULLMAN, AL
Franklin County Times

Couple continues annual Christmas jail ministry

Phil Campbell resident Jocelynn Edmonds has an unusual-to-most Christmas tradition: Each year, she spends a portion of the day at the Franklin County Detention Center in ministry to those incarcerated there. “This was my 10th year to go,” explained Edmonds. Eleven years ago, she spent Christmas in jail but not...
PHIL CAMPBELL, AL
AL.com

Cullman City school files criminal charge against student with disability, claims harassment

Cullman City Schools has filed a criminal harassment charge against a student diagnosed with Asperger’s, a move that may be in violation of federal law. Earlier this month, Melanie Roberts, the defendant’s mother, received a summons saying her son, a senior at Cullman High School, was being charged with criminal harassment for a comment he made in October about his school’s administration, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail.
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Moulton community comes together to clean up after EF-1 tornado

The bitter cold did not stop people from lending a helping hand after an EF-1 tornado tore through Lawrence County on Thursday. With power tools in hand and gloves on, the cleanup process began. "If you're in need, you don't have to ask for help. Here they come," Betty Jackson...
MOULTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman City Schools files charges against student who allegedly threatened administration

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman City Schools has filed criminal charges against a student who allegedly made verbal threats against school administration in October. The student was allegedly removed from school grounds and has been provided virtual learning since the incident.  An article published by the Alabama Media Group stated the student was charged with criminal harassment after threatening to kill school administrators, according to the student’s mother.  The mother alleges her son, a senior at Cullman High School, has not been provided with the provisions outlined in his individualized education plan (IEP) and that is the reason for his violent verbal threat...
CULLMAN, AL
Franklin County Times

Phil Campbell couple shares love for farm life

Tucked away in a picturesque corner of Phil Campbell, Rise Again Riding School welcomes students ages 3 and older to learn about horses – and about life. Working with horses is second nature for the school’s riding instructor, Jam Lee TePoel Saarinen, who said she has loved horses for “pretty much as long as I can remember.” She’s now been teaching consistently for about 23 years and averages 15 students a week. “Riding and learning about horses are excellent activities to do together,” she said. “Being around horses is therapeutic. They have a very calming effect.”
PHIL CAMPBELL, AL
WHNT-TV

Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Limestone County Teen

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who went missing from Athens on Friday. Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Limestone …. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who went missing from Athens...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Reaction: Burnsville RV employer shutting down

BURNSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Another company is shutting its doors and will affect many people in the Tishomingo County area. Vanleigh RV gave the bad news to employees on Monday. The last day of employment is March 10. It is estimated 140 jobs will be affected.
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, MS

