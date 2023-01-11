Read full article on original website
CHS to offer new workforce training in electrical, welding, plumbing, more
CULLMAN, Ala. – Starting next year, students at Cullman High School will be able to receive hands on training in several major trade programs as part of a new partnership with the Academy of Craft Training. Students will be able to attend the Academy of Craft Training (ACT) campus in Decatur for training courses focused on trades including electrical, welding, building construction, HVAC, electrical, plumbing and pipefitting. “Cullman High School is excited to partner with the Academy of Craft Training next year,” Cullman High School Principal Allison Tuggle said. “Students will be able to participate in hands-on training in the construction industry...
Franklin County Times
Worldview from Franklin County: Decarbonization blueprint ignores limitations
The Biden administration has released its plan to decarbonize the transportation industry. As is usual with government reports, it is long on ideas and short on practical plans. This plan addresses most modes of transportation – road vehicles, rail, ships on the seas, air and pipeline. I see nowhere in...
Franklin County Times
Letter to the Editor: Farmers Federation Women’s Committee thanks sock drive supporters
The Franklin County Farmers Federation Women’s Committee would like to thank everyone who donated to the Cottons for Christmas Sock Drive. We collected more than 300 pairs of socks and were able to provide each resident of Terrace Manor Nursing Home a nice gift bag, which included lotion and multiple pairs of socks.
Franklin County Times
Couple continues annual Christmas jail ministry
Phil Campbell resident Jocelynn Edmonds has an unusual-to-most Christmas tradition: Each year, she spends a portion of the day at the Franklin County Detention Center in ministry to those incarcerated there. “This was my 10th year to go,” explained Edmonds. Eleven years ago, she spent Christmas in jail but not...
Cullman City school files criminal charge against student with disability, claims harassment
Cullman City Schools has filed a criminal harassment charge against a student diagnosed with Asperger’s, a move that may be in violation of federal law. Earlier this month, Melanie Roberts, the defendant’s mother, received a summons saying her son, a senior at Cullman High School, was being charged with criminal harassment for a comment he made in October about his school’s administration, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail.
Retiring Lauderdale County Sheriff looks back on half-century career
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton will officially retire next week after more than 50 years in law enforcement.
Several schools in Decatur asking parents to pick up kids due to power outages
A spokesperson with Decatur City Schools says students that cannot be picked up will be held at the school and they are working on a food plan for those students as well.
Reward offered for return of device found on road in Limestone County
TANNER, Ala. — A bright yellow box picked up from the road in Limestone County is a point of conversation and concern in the area. A post made on Reddit quickly gained traction as rumors floated about what was in the box marked "radioactive". According to Building & Earth...
WAAY-TV
Moulton community comes together to clean up after EF-1 tornado
The bitter cold did not stop people from lending a helping hand after an EF-1 tornado tore through Lawrence County on Thursday. With power tools in hand and gloves on, the cleanup process began. "If you're in need, you don't have to ask for help. Here they come," Betty Jackson...
wvtm13.com
"We're a deeply rooted community": Double Springs comes together after tornado
DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala. — Double Springs is one of many communities around the state that suffered damage during Thursday’s storms. Like many communities, this isn’t the first time Winston County town has faced difficulty. It’s a small town but the people are proud of their resiliency.
Cullman City Schools files charges against student who allegedly threatened administration
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman City Schools has filed criminal charges against a student who allegedly made verbal threats against school administration in October. The student was allegedly removed from school grounds and has been provided virtual learning since the incident. An article published by the Alabama Media Group stated the student was charged with criminal harassment after threatening to kill school administrators, according to the student’s mother. The mother alleges her son, a senior at Cullman High School, has not been provided with the provisions outlined in his individualized education plan (IEP) and that is the reason for his violent verbal threat...
Franklin County Times
Phil Campbell couple shares love for farm life
Tucked away in a picturesque corner of Phil Campbell, Rise Again Riding School welcomes students ages 3 and older to learn about horses – and about life. Working with horses is second nature for the school’s riding instructor, Jam Lee TePoel Saarinen, who said she has loved horses for “pretty much as long as I can remember.” She’s now been teaching consistently for about 23 years and averages 15 students a week. “Riding and learning about horses are excellent activities to do together,” she said. “Being around horses is therapeutic. They have a very calming effect.”
WHNT-TV
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Limestone County Teen
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who went missing from Athens on Friday. Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Limestone …. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who went missing from Athens...
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
ABC 33/40 News
Community reacts after radar-confirmed tornado touches down in Winston County
The National Weather Service in Birmingham warned of a radar-confirmed tornado moving to the northeast in Winston County. Around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, people in the polygon were urged to take shelter immediately. Driving through Winston County, starting in Delmar, damage could be seen along many roads. There were power lines...
Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q catches fire in Decatur, closed this weekend
Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q caught fire in Decatur Friday night — marking the second blaze at a Gibson's location in a year.
NWS: EF-1 Tornado Struck Moulton & Decatur on Thursday
Damage in Moulton & Decatur was confirmed to have been caused by an EF-1 Tornado that occurred on Thursday Morning. The Tornado Started in Western Lawrence County eventually moving into Moulton – Causing Damage to Lawrence Medical Center. Roof Damage was also done to the Relax Inn at the...
wtva.com
Reaction: Burnsville RV employer shutting down
BURNSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Another company is shutting its doors and will affect many people in the Tishomingo County area. Vanleigh RV gave the bad news to employees on Monday. The last day of employment is March 10. It is estimated 140 jobs will be affected.
New sheriffs take office in Colbert Co., Lauderdale Co. next week
Two new sheriffs will take office for Lauderdale and Colbert Counties on Tuesday, January 17.
WAAY-TV
Utility crews continue work to restore power knocked out by North Alabama storms
While the number of people still without power is much lower than it was Thursday morning, it hasn't reached zero, and that means the day isn't done for several utility crews in North Alabama. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Decatur Utilities reported only 18 customers without power, down from about...
