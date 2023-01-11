Read full article on original website
Kentucky transfer safety Ja'Kobi Albert announces plans to transfer to Mississippi State
This weekend Mississippi State continues to piece together the secondary puzzle for the 2023 season. On Saturday evening, Kentucky transfer safety Ja'Kobi Albert announced his intentions to transfer to Mississippi State via his Twitter page. Albert is currently at Mississippi State for an official visit, which began on Friday. Since...
Former Kentucky defensive back Kobi Albert commits to Mississippi State
Former Kentucky defensive back Kobi Albert is joining one of Kentucky's rivals. After one year in Lexington, the former four-star defensive back has committed to Mississippi State. Albert signed with UK as a four-star prospect ranked the 384th best player in the class of 2022 per the 247sports composite rankings....
3 point shooting dooms Mississippi State in 69-63 loss at No. 21 Auburn
Earlier this week, it was free-throw shooting that limited Mississippi State's chances of winning an SEC road game. On Saturday night at No. 21 Auburn, it was 3 point shooting proving to be the difference. The Bulldogs missed all 18 attempts behind the 3 point arc while Auburn was 11...
Talkin' Dawgs: Athletics Director, Offensive Coordinator bring more news to Bulldog Athletics
Mississippi State fans everywhere have been clamoring for news and a resolution on the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator as well as the school’s next Director of Athletics. It looks like both are on the verge of being final. Thursday brought news that MSU has hired Appalachian State offensive coordinator...
WLOX
Mississippi State University announces new athletic director
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University announced the hiring of a new athletic director on Friday. MSU President Dr. Mark Keenum says Zac Selmon will serve as the Bulldogs’ 18th athletic director. “In seeking a new Director of Athletics, we talked with some of the nation’s very best...
WLOX
Brandon Presley launches campaign for Miss. governor, running against incumbent Reeves
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday morning, Public Service Commissioner and former Mayor of Nettleton Brandon Presley announced the launch of his campaign for governor of Mississippi. The 45-year-old submitted qualifying papers to run as a democrat against incumbent Tate Reeves. Presley, along with a press release, debuted a launch video...
wcbi.com
Meteorologist Dylan Hudler reports tornado damage from Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Rain and wind may have awakened you this morning. For most people, thunderstorms rolled through communities across central and north Mississippi. And as WCBI Meteorologist Dylan Hudler reported from Monroe County, there was even tornado damage. Dylan Huddler:. Dylan Huddler reporting in Southwestern Monroe...
kicks96news.com
Neshoba County native announces run for secretary of state
Neshoba County native Shuwaski Young has announced that he will seek the Democratic Party’s nomination for Mississippi secretary of state. Young, who previously worked in the Department of Homeland Security during Barack Obama’s presidency, says if he’s nominated, he will run a campaign against Republican incumbent Michael Watson that is focused on promoting economic growth and combating corruption.
wcbi.com
Deputies respond to bomb threat calls at 3 Lowndes County schools
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bomb threats disrupted class time at several Lowndes County schools this morning. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the threats were called into New Hope Middle School, Columbus High School, and West Lowndes High School. Bomb-sniffing dogs from the sheriff’s department and Columbus Air Force Base...
wtva.com
Police, firefighters responded to wreck in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Emergency personnel responded to a bad wreck Thursday afternoon in Tupelo. The wreck happened on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. WTVA reached out to the Tupelo Police Department for details.
wcbi.com
Woman arrested, charged for stabbing man in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man was stabbed and a woman is in jail after an argument. Now, 23-year-old Vanglorious Jones is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The incident happened about early Tuesday morning, about midnight, in the 1200 block of Ash Street in Columbus. The victim...
wtva.com
Rollover causes traffic delays on Tupelo highway
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - First responders are on the scene of a rollover on Highway 22 over Highway 45 in Tupelo. As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, traffic in the right lane going southbound is blocked. Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the Tupelo Police Department and Tupelo Fire...
wcbi.com
Columbus Police looking for two suspects who robbed customers at the bar in the VFW Post
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police need your help locating two robbery suspects. The department tells WCBI two people entered the bar armed at the Columbus VFW Post 4272 demanding money from customers. One person was struck in the head by a gun. Police were initially called at 6:58 p.m. Columbus...
The Daily South
Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant
Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
wcbi.com
Macon Police, Miss. Bureau of Narcotics investigate pharmacy break-in
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon Police and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics are investigating a pharmacy break-in. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck told WCBI that video surveillance showed that two burglars heaved a cinderblock through the window of City Drug on Jefferson Street between 3 and 4 this morning.
kicks96news.com
Receiving Stolen Property and Domestic Violence Arrests Arrests in Attala and Leake
DENNIS L STOVALL, 56, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,331. DANIEL P STRONG, 21, of Tupelo, Receiving Stolen Property, Obstruction of Public Streets, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $0. DARRELL L TATE, 46, of Kosciusko, Violation Motor Vehicle Lighting...
kicks96news.com
Hard-headed and Rude Trespassers Friday in Leake
9:21 a.m. – Carthage Police were requested at a residence on Old Canton Rd to remove a man from the property who had been told several times to leave. 1:50 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call from Madden Country Store on Hwy 488 about a trespasser who had been on the property and made rude gestures.
wcbi.com
A fire station in Chickasaw County is thankful for their community
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Firefighters are used to responding to their communities in times of need. Now in Chickasaw County, the community is returning the favor.. Fighting fires and answering other emergency calls is hard enough, but it’s even more of a challenge when you don’t have all the equipment you need close by..
breezynews.com
Criminal Caught After Flubbed Burglary in Attala
Adrian L. Sharkey was charged with 2 counts of burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and failure to register as a sex offender after he broke into a home and then crashed a vehicle on Tuesday, January 10, 2022. At approximately 5:30 a.m., Attala County Deputies were...
