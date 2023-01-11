Read full article on original website
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
West Virginia Senate Judiciary tables DNA analysis bill on question of constitutionality
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill that would require certain individuals to submit to a DNA analysis upon arrest has once again been introduced in the West Virginia Senate. Senate Bill 53, introduced on the first day of the legislative session, was discussed by members of the Senate Judiciary Committee during their Thursday meeting. After much discussion, however, the committee decided to table the bill for further review.
Republicans control a House of cards
It’s a new year, but the old news got worse. At this time, we have a House of cards, with the Republican side being fragile. They couldn’t elect a speaker. McCarthy is selling the Republicans’ soul, as well as his own, negotiating with the extreme right to get the position. The soul will go to the extreme right — Trump’s right. McCarthy was elected after 15 ballots. His soul is now history to learn by. He’s now a shell of a man.
