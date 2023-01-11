Sheriff: Maricopa County detention officer who tried to smuggle meth, fentanyl inside jail arrested

Read full article on original website
Joshua Olsen
3d ago
The craziest thing is that people are surprised. With power comes corruption always has been that way always will be that way
9
Natalia Gromov
3d ago
Not surprised in the least. The folks who should be constantly monitored are the border patrol agents who allow this crap in the country in the first place.
12
Maria Carrillo
3d ago
WOW!!! What?!! they don't pay them enough, so these correctional officers have to be DEALING DRUGS?!!!
4
Glendale police seize more than 16,000 fentanyl pills, other drugs during execution of warrants
PHOENIX — Glendale police seized several pounds of drugs and thousands of fentanyl pills during a search warrant execution, according to a press release. The Glendale Narcotics Enforcement Team, alongside other agencies, served search warrants at three locations on Jan. 6. During the execution of the search warrants, seven...
KTAR.com
2 inmates transported from Towers Jail in Phoenix after possible overdose
PHOENIX — Two inmates we transported from the Towers Jail in Phoenix on Friday for a possible overdose, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Phoenix Fire Department crews responded to the jail after receiving a report that two male inmates had taken an unknown substance. The inmates were taken to a hospital for evaluation. They were breathing and alert upon their departure from the jail.
AZFamily
Maricopa County battles surge of drug-related deaths in jails
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a Maricopa County Detention Officer was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into a Phoenix jail, it’s brought light to a bigger issue: an uptick of drug-related deaths in local jails. Lisa Espinoza, a mother of five, was outraged because her son, 31-year-old...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix homeowner seriously hurt in confrontation over stolen grass, suspect wanted
PHOENIX - A suspect is wanted for aggravated assault after a confrontation over stolen fake grass ended with a Phoenix homeowner getting seriously hurt. On Oct. 24, police say a man was caught stealing a large roll of artificial turf from a home near 23rd Avenue and Southern. The homeowner...
MCSO arrests detention officer for allegedly trying to bring drugs into jail
MCSO Sheriff Paul Penzone says Officer Andres Salazar has been arrested after attempting to bring fentanyl pills and methamphetamine.
Man arrested related to missing 4-year-old faces ‘pending homicide charges,’ court records say
CYRIL, Okla. — Court documents show a man taken into custody Thursday in connection to missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was arrested on “pending homicide charges.”. KOCO first reported that court documents show Ivon Adams was arrested due an outstanding felony warrant out of Oklahoma for first-degree murder and child neglect.
Maricopa County jails saw a surge of inmate drug deaths last year
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The presence of illegal drugs in jails is an ongoing problem that is worsening with the fentanyl crisis, according to county and federal officials. During a news conference Wednesday about the arrest of a detention officer accused of attempting to smuggle fentanyl into jail, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said 17 inmates died in drug-related incidents in 2022. That total represents a five-year high. Three people died in 2018.
AZFamily
Man dead after alleged hit-and-run in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being reportedly hit by a driver who sped away from the scene in Phoenix early Saturday morning. Phoenix police officers arrived near Glendale and 35th avenues around 3:55 a.m. to find a man, later identified as 58-year-old Andrew Pyles, lying on the road unresponsive. Pyles was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators learned that Pyles was hit by a car while trying to cross the road and say the driver left the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Man falls into Bartlett Lake after having a medical emergency and dies, sheriff's office says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A man died after having a medical emergency and falling into Bartlett Lake on Saturday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said. At around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 14, deputies responded to reports of a man who had a medical emergency and fell into the water. "Family...
AZFamily
Oklahoma man arrested in Phoenix on felony warrant for murder
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
foxnebraska.com
Two charged after pounds of cocaine, fentanyl found in I-80 traffic stop
LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb. — Two men have been charged after Nebraska State Patrol troopers found more than six pounds of cocaine mixed with fentanyl in their vehicle during a traffic stop near Sutherland. Celso Carillo, 43, of Beryl, Utah, and Alfonso Carillo, 25, of Tolleson, Arizona, are both charged...
12news.com
Caretaker arrested in Maricopa County after 4-year-old girl reported missing in Oklahoma
PHOENIX — One of the two caretakers wanted in connection with the disappearance of a 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was arrested in Maricopa County on Thursday night, a spokesman with the Phoenix Police Department confirmed. Authorities began searching for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield after a postal worker found her 5-year-old sister...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman trapped inside car after Phoenix crash found dead, police say
PHOENIX - A 27-year-old woman died while trapped inside a car in Phoenix early Saturday morning, the police department said. At around 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of a crash at 47th Avenue and Indian School Road. That's where they found 2 cars that had crashed and one of them had Irene Lujan inside, trapped.
Arizona man lounging in a bank’s ATM lobby, arrested.
A man accused by police of lounging in a bank’s ATM lobby late Monday night was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and criminal nuisance, police said. At about 11:40, Maricopa police responded to Wells Fargo, 20885 N. John Wayne Pkwy., on a report of a man laying down inside the ATM lobby. Upon arrival, officers saw Brian Whitman, 30, on the floor inside the lobby.
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after Make-A-Wish statue stolen from Phoenix office, destroyed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested in connection to the theft of a bronze statue from a Make-A-Wish office in Phoenix earlier this month. Part of the statue was also found but has been destroyed. Phoenix police say 32-year-old Troy Burke was arrested following an investigation...
AZFamily
Father of murdered Phoenix track coach hopes new image leads to more tips
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix family is making a new plea for answers after their loved one was shot and killed while walking his dog. The victim, in this case, is a beloved high school track coach. He was gunned down weeks ago while walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue, and still no arrests.
AZFamily
Scottsdale PD: Man who shot lieutenant was suspect in rape of 70-year-old woman
Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. The Valley’s housing market has taken a dramatic turn. Instead of homes selling in record time with multiple offers, properties are staying on the market longer. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Investigators believe a semi-truck driver wasn't...
AZFamily
GRAPHIC: Chandler police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting
Mesa-based company use virtual reality to train crews for water rescues. Priority 1 Air Rescue in Mesa uses virtual simulations to train first responders for swift water rescues. New proposal from Democrats would repeal Arizona's right-to-work law. Updated: 45 minutes ago. |. Democrats have a new bill that would ditch...
AZFamily
Man accused of killing man during fight outside a home in Tolleson
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A fight outside of a Tolleson house led to the murder of a man, and it took police more than a week to find a suspect. Cary Clifford Smith was taken into custody on Tuesday. Court documents say he was involved in a shooting on Dec. 31, just after midnight, in the neighborhood of 101st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. According to investigators, 25-year-old Raymond Hernandez, Jr. was getting out of a Nissan Armada with family members when he got into an argument with them. That’s when Smith and two women came out of the house and went up to the group. According to one witness, Hernandez approached Smith with one hand in his pocket, court documents said. Smith told him to stop, but Hernandez continued to advance. He then took out a gun and shot Hernandez once in the stomach. Police said the witness told them the victim was unarmed and didn’t say anything to Smith.
AZFamily
Two arrested after hit-and-run crash in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been arrested after a hit-and-run crash that happened early Saturday morning in south Phoenix. Phoenix police officers saw a car speeding near 16th Street and Broadway Road around 2 a.m. When they tried to stop the vehicle, officers watched as the car hit a person trying to cross the street in the area. The car sped away from the scene, leading officers on a pursuit.
