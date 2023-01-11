LSU was going to need a lot to break its way to stay competitive with No. 4 Alabama and from the jump, nothing went the Tigers way in a 106-66 loss to the Crimson Tide. That makes four straight SEC losses for the Tigers, the last three of which have not been pretty for Matt McMahon and company. These are the growing pains that come with a complete rebuild but there’s no denying just how much this program has to grow.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO