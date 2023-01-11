Read full article on original website
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HouseM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU basketball 106-66 loss to No. 4 Alabama highlights how far program must go
LSU was going to need a lot to break its way to stay competitive with No. 4 Alabama and from the jump, nothing went the Tigers way in a 106-66 loss to the Crimson Tide. That makes four straight SEC losses for the Tigers, the last three of which have not been pretty for Matt McMahon and company. These are the growing pains that come with a complete rebuild but there’s no denying just how much this program has to grow.
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's dominant win over LSU
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 4 Alabama defeated LSU, 106-66, Saturday at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide moved to 15-2 (5-0 SEC) on the 2022-23 season after topping the Tigers for its sixth straight win. After the game, Alabama head coach Nate Oats spoke to reporters. Below is everything Oats...
Brandon Miller’s 31 Points Leads Alabama Win Over LSU
Brandon Miller had been notable by his absence in the first half of Wednesday’s win at Arkansas when he didn’t take a shot. It took him just 16 seconds to begin a turnaround in Coleman Coliseum against LSU Saturday. That’s when he connected on the first of his three-pointers, one of six in the first half and seven for the game. His 31 points led the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide to a 106-66 win over LSU.
The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard
LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
5-star LSU QB enters transfer portal
5-star quarterback for LSU and former STM Cougar Walker Howard is entering the transfer portal. TigerBait’s Mike Scarborough first reported the news Wednesday afternoon. Howard, the son of a former LSU Tiger QB, Jamie Howard made his decision after speaking with team officials on Wednesday. That according to TigerBaits website. The freshman didn’t see much […]
wbrz.com
Former LSU basketball star Quianna Chaney's on-court view of the Seimone Augustus experience
BATON ROUGE - "You can't mention basketball in the state of Louisiana without mentioning Seimone Augustus, male or female," said Quianna Chaney. Seimone Augustus dominated at every level of basketball, winning major awards in high school, college and the WNBA. And Quianna Chaney had an on-court ticket to the Seimone experience.
LSUSports.net
Six Tigers Named to Perfect Game Top 100 Freshmen List
BATON ROUGE, La. – Six LSU baseball players have been named to the 2023 Perfect Game Top 100 Freshmen list. The freshmen Tigers appearing on the list include catchers Brady Neal and Jared Jones, right-handed pitchers Chase Shores and Jaden Noot, outfielder Paxton Kling and infielder Gavin Guidry. Neal,...
Lane Kiffin Retweets LSU QB’s Video After Latest Transfer Portal Report
The Rebels are reportedly a possible landing spot for former top quarterback prospect Walker Howard.
NOLA.com
LSU veteran Alyona Shchennikova speaks through her 'vocabulary' of gymnastics skills
Alyona Shchennikova sat down in a loft at LSU’s gymnastics practice facility on a Wednesday afternoon. She peered through a set of glass windows to the floor below: the mats, the equipment, the bars and the beams. Some gymnasts practiced later that day. But others, like Shchennikova, did not....
tigerdroppings.com
Three Years Ago Today, The Best College Football Team Ever Completed A Perfect Season
Three years ago today, on January 13, 2000, the LSU Football team completed a perfect season by beating Clemson 42-25 in the National Championship. The team, led by Heisman quarterback Joe Burrow, will go down as the best college football team ever. LSU released highlights of the game today, but...
centralcitynews.us
Walk-On’s Wildcat Coming Soon to Central
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux continues to build on its winning streak with exciting franchise development and a new modern design, that is set to debut in Central. The award-winning brand announced the unveiling of a new restaurant prototype – the Wildcat – which will debut with longtime partner DMBC’s newest location that is slated to open on Sullivan Road, near Grand Settlement Boulevard in Central. This will be the first location to feature the Wildcat and will be used as the blueprint for DMBC’s remaining six Walk-On’s that are still in development.
LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser
An LSU professor who sued a man for defamation for reporting him to police and the university for an allegation of rape has agreed to settle with the defendant. The alleged victim claims the lawsuit was retaliatory. According to documents filed in Baton Rouge City Court in January 2021, the accuser, who asked not to […] The post LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Louisiana managed to make the cut.
theadvocate.com
Ravis Martinez first to enter race for La. House District 44 seat
Lafayette resident Ravis Martinez has announced his candidacy for the Louisiana House of Representatives District 44 seat held by Rep. Vincent Pierre. Pierre, D-Lafayette, can't run again because of term limits. President of the Lafayette branch of the NAACP, Martinez posted his campaign announcement on his Facebook page Wednesday. While...
brproud.com
New Baton Rouge paintball facility to open
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge is welcoming a new activity facility for paintballing on Joor Road Saturday, Jan. 14. Guerilla Warfare Paintball will host its ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening for the new facility at noon. The ceremony will feature East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Councilman Daryl Hurst, Senator Regina Barrow, and State Representative Vanessa LaFleur.
theadvocate.com
Sugarcane farmers rush to harvest after freeze, but still see near record crops
Patrick Frischhertz, a sugarcane farmer in Plaquemine, finished harvesting his sugarcane on Jan. 12 and breathed a huge sigh of relief. “I feel very blessed to be able to cut all the cane out of our fields,” he said. “It was looking really bleak.”. In late December 2022,...
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: Mount Zion First Baptist Church celebrating 165 years
The pandemic was just another of the many challenges Mount Zion First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge has faced — and survived — in its rich history. Mount Zion, the city's oldest Black church, is celebrating its 165th anniversary this month with the theme "The Church Persevering Through Civil Rights and COVID: Still Serving Christ" based on Hebrews 12:1.
18-wheeler catches fire on I-10
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-wheeler caught fire on I-10 West in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 12. It happened near Siegen Lane and forced the closure of the interstate. Emergency responders said no injuries were reported due to the fire. No other details were available.
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
wbrz.com
Law enforcement will pass out repair vouchers instead of tickets in new initiative coming to BR
BATON ROUGE - A new community initiative coming to EBR will allow officers responding to routine traffic stops to provide a free voucher for a repair on a vehicle rather than citing the driver with the goal of healing the relationship between the community and its law enforcement. Lights On!,...
247Sports
