Baton Rouge, LA

247Sports

LSU basketball 106-66 loss to No. 4 Alabama highlights how far program must go

LSU was going to need a lot to break its way to stay competitive with No. 4 Alabama and from the jump, nothing went the Tigers way in a 106-66 loss to the Crimson Tide. That makes four straight SEC losses for the Tigers, the last three of which have not been pretty for Matt McMahon and company. These are the growing pains that come with a complete rebuild but there’s no denying just how much this program has to grow.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Brandon Miller’s 31 Points Leads Alabama Win Over LSU

Brandon Miller had been notable by his absence in the first half of Wednesday’s win at Arkansas when he didn’t take a shot. It took him just 16 seconds to begin a turnaround in Coleman Coliseum against LSU Saturday. That’s when he connected on the first of his three-pointers, one of six in the first half and seven for the game. His 31 points led the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide to a 106-66 win over LSU.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard

LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
OXFORD, MS
MyArkLaMiss

5-star LSU QB enters transfer portal

5-star quarterback for LSU and former STM Cougar Walker Howard is entering the transfer portal. TigerBait’s Mike Scarborough first reported the news Wednesday afternoon. Howard, the son of a former LSU Tiger QB, Jamie Howard made his decision after speaking with team officials on Wednesday. That according to TigerBaits website. The freshman didn’t see much […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Six Tigers Named to Perfect Game Top 100 Freshmen List

BATON ROUGE, La. – Six LSU baseball players have been named to the 2023 Perfect Game Top 100 Freshmen list. The freshmen Tigers appearing on the list include catchers Brady Neal and Jared Jones, right-handed pitchers Chase Shores and Jaden Noot, outfielder Paxton Kling and infielder Gavin Guidry. Neal,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
centralcitynews.us

Walk-On’s Wildcat Coming Soon to Central

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux continues to build on its winning streak with exciting franchise development and a new modern design, that is set to debut in Central. The award-winning brand announced the unveiling of a new restaurant prototype – the Wildcat – which will debut with longtime partner DMBC’s newest location that is slated to open on Sullivan Road, near Grand Settlement Boulevard in Central. This will be the first location to feature the Wildcat and will be used as the blueprint for DMBC’s remaining six Walk-On’s that are still in development.
CENTRAL, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser

An LSU professor who sued a man for defamation for reporting him to police and the university for an allegation of rape has agreed to settle with the defendant. The alleged victim claims the lawsuit was retaliatory.  According to documents filed in Baton Rouge City Court in January 2021, the accuser, who asked not to […] The post LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser  appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ravis Martinez first to enter race for La. House District 44 seat

Lafayette resident Ravis Martinez has announced his candidacy for the Louisiana House of Representatives District 44 seat held by Rep. Vincent Pierre. Pierre, D-Lafayette, can't run again because of term limits. President of the Lafayette branch of the NAACP, Martinez posted his campaign announcement on his Facebook page Wednesday. While...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

New Baton Rouge paintball facility to open

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge is welcoming a new activity facility for paintballing on Joor Road Saturday, Jan. 14. Guerilla Warfare Paintball will host its ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening for the new facility at noon. The ceremony will feature East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Councilman Daryl Hurst, Senator Regina Barrow, and State Representative Vanessa LaFleur.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Faith Matters: Mount Zion First Baptist Church celebrating 165 years

The pandemic was just another of the many challenges Mount Zion First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge has faced — and survived — in its rich history. Mount Zion, the city's oldest Black church, is celebrating its 165th anniversary this month with the theme "The Church Persevering Through Civil Rights and COVID: Still Serving Christ" based on Hebrews 12:1.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

18-wheeler catches fire on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-wheeler caught fire on I-10 West in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 12. It happened near Siegen Lane and forced the closure of the interstate. Emergency responders said no injuries were reported due to the fire. No other details were available.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

247Sports

