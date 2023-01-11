ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 10 Longhorns vs. TCU: Preview & How to Watch

 3 days ago

Texas returns home to face in-state rival TCU for an elite Big 12 showdown.

The No. 10 ranked Texas Longhorns return back home to face the No. 17 ranked TCU Horned Frogs Wednesday Evening. Both teams enter this primetime Big 12 affair with a conference record of 2-1.

The Texas Longhorns are coming off an impressive defensive battle victory in Stillwater Saturday. Texas won 56-46 holding the Oklahoma State Cowboys to only 30 percent shooting from the field . The Longhorns stepped up defensively after the disaster the game before against Kansas State. Now the Longhorns look to start a new winning streak at the Moody Center.

The TCU Horned Frogs are coming off a heartbreaking loss at home to Iowa State Saturday. Guard Gabe Kalscheur hit a cold-blooded step-back three-pointer to stun TCU 69-67 and continue the Cyclone's impressive run. The loss ended TCU’s 2-0 start to conference play and their 11-game winning streak.

For the Longhorns Wednesday evening guard Tyrese Hunter will hope to bounce back. In Saturday’s victory, he struggled shooting one of eight from the field scoring five points. Forward Timmy Allen will also look to extend his three-game scoring streak in double figures for the Longhorns. Also finding consistency from distance will be critical for guards Marcus Carr and Sir’ Jabari Rice.

Off the court, the Longhorns are trying to finally move forward. The Texas Longhorns officially entered a new era after the university fired coach Chris Beard on Thursday. For the time being, interim coach Rodney Terry is helping to usher in these new beginnings.

For the TCU Horned Frogs, they will look to avoid their longest losing streak of the season of two games. This is arguably one of the best rosters TCU has had in the last couple of decades. They are led by guard Mike Miles Jr. averaging a team-leading 19.8 points per game. The Horned Frogs also have double-digit scorers in forward Emanuel Miller and guard Damien Baugh.

The rebounding battle will be something to monitor tonight. TCU loves to be physical and control the glass. Allen Dillion Mitchell and Dylan Disu will be tested tonight down low.

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Forgs

Date/Time: Wednesday, January 11th at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Moody Center

Betting Via SI Sportsbook: Texas -6.5

Moneyline: Texas- 280, TCU +230

Over/Under: 143.5

TV/Streaming: ESPN 2

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship)

