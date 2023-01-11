ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calaveras County, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Stockton man arrested after fleeing from Anderson Police in stolen vehicle

ANDERSON, Calif. - Anderson Police took a man into custody after he fled from officers and crashed his stolen vehicle Friday. At approximately 3:50 p.m., officers with the Anderson Police Department were handling an unrelated service call at the Anderson Walmart when they observed a stolen vehicle driving past them.
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Soulsbyville Man Arrested For Putting A Choke Hold On Elderly Mother

Soulsbyville, CA – A Soulsbyville man was handcuffed after an argument with his mother turned physical. A report of a family disturbance recently brought Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies to a home on Oman Drive, south of Highway 108 in the Soulsbyville area. Once on scene, deputies learned that 33-year-old James Roman Hill had gotten into an argument with his elderly mother. The argument escalated to Hill reportedly placing his arm around his mother’s neck for “a few seconds,” according to sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian. She added, “The female told deputies she did not feel like she was able to leave and was afraid. In addition, she had a visible injury that corroborated her statement.”
SOULSBYVILLE, CA
goldrushcam.com

Turlock, California Police Department Reports Early Morning Downtown Altercation Between Multiple People Results in Shooting Homicide

January 14, 2023 - Turlock, CA – Turlock Police Department officials report at 2:06 a.m. this morning, Turlock Police Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from a man who reported a shooting in the vicinity of Market Street and South Broadway in Downtown Turlock. Officers responded to the scene and identified evidence that indicated at least one person had been struck by gunfire, but individuals involved were no longer at the crime scene.
TURLOCK, CA
mymotherlode.com

Fatal Crash In Calaveras County

Rail Road Flat, CA – One person has died after a solo vehicle crash in the Rail Road Flat area of Calaveras County, southeast of Highway 26. The rollover collision happened around 9:30 a.m. on Summit Level Road, about six miles east of North Railroad Flat Road. The CHP reports that the vehicle overturned onto its side, but did not give further details regarding the collision or the deceased identity. Officers are still on the scene surveying and investigating this deadly crash. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect in custody, scene clear after bomb threat at Department of Human Assistance

SACRAMENTO — A bomb threat prompted evacuations at the Department of Human Assistance.According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Ryan Marin walked into the department with a backpack and said he had a bomb, which also caused a disruption at the light rail station between 28th and R street.He was taken into custody, and police turned their attention toward the backpack.During their investigation, officers determined that the backpack was filled with personal items and no bomb.At this time, Marin has been charged with threatening public employees/officers and criminal threats.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Top stories from 2022: Deputy Ishmael’s killer sentenced

Two men prosecuted for the 2019 death of El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputy Brian Ishmael were sentenced May 13, 2022. Juan Carlos Vazquez-Orozco, who fired the shots that killed Ishmael, was sentenced to 15 years to life plus an additional five years. Christopher Ross, whose misleading 911 call ultimately led to the fatal encounter, was ordered to serve 11 years and 8 months.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Arrest made in deadly Sacramento County neighborhood stabbing

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County deputies on Friday said they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly stabbing earlier this week. Christopher Funnie, 55, was booked into the Sacramento County jail on a homicide charge, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The stabbing happened Thursday at...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect in custody after lengthy chase that ended in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL – A suspect is in custody after authorities say he led law enforcement officers on a lengthy pursuit early Thursday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says they originally got a call for service about threats with a gun. Exactly where the call originated has not been made clear. Deputies were able to catch up to the suspect, but the person then led them on a chase that went on for about an hour. Spike strips were then used, deputies say, and the vehicle stopped near Manzanita and Lincoln avenues in the Carmichael area. The suspect them barricaded themselves and didn't give up until around 5:30 a.m.
CARMICHAEL, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Collision Fatality on Santa Fe Drive in Merced County

In Merced County, officials recently reported a fatality following a hit-and-run pedestrian accident on Santa Fe Drive in the vicinity of California Street. The incident occurred on Monday, January 9, 2023, at approximately 8:15 p.m. in Winton, officials said. Details on the Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Fatality on Santa Fe Drive. The...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Head-On Collision on State Route 165 and Westside Boulevard

In Merced County, officials reported a fatality following a head-on crash on the afternoon of Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The traffic collision occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on State Route 165 in the vicinity of Westside Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Head-On Crash Fatality on...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Brentwood drive-by shooting suspect, 19, arrested

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old Brentwood man was arrested Saturday in connection to a drive-by shooting on Dec. 15, 2022, the Brentwood Police Department (BPD) said in a press release on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on the 100 block of Dunedin Drive where a home occupied by several residents was struck […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
ABC10

Stockton Police identify suspect shot, killed by 5 officers

STOCKTON, Calif. — Five Stockton Police Department officers are on a 4-day paid administrative leave after allegedly killing a suspect armed with a gun and body armor Tuesday. The deadly shooting happened in the parking lot of a Stockton gas station in the 3300 block of Hammer Lane, just...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Sacramento Sheriff not planning to release additional footage of in-custody death for now

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing more body camera video for now in a case they’re calling an in-custody death. Sherrano Stingley died in the hospital after an arrest last month by Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies left him unconscious. The sheriff’s office said they were responding to a report of a man under someone’s truck in a Sacramento County neighborhood.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Officials issue Evacuation Order for Wilton, surrounding areas

WILTON, Calif. — The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has issued an Evacuation Order for the Wilton area due to an "anticipated rise in the Cosumnes River levels." The areas mainly impacted are: Highway 16 and Grantline west to Highway 99, south to Valensin, and north east to...
WILTON, CA

