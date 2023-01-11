Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Stockton man arrested after fleeing from Anderson Police in stolen vehicle
ANDERSON, Calif. - Anderson Police took a man into custody after he fled from officers and crashed his stolen vehicle Friday. At approximately 3:50 p.m., officers with the Anderson Police Department were handling an unrelated service call at the Anderson Walmart when they observed a stolen vehicle driving past them.
mymotherlode.com
Soulsbyville Man Arrested For Putting A Choke Hold On Elderly Mother
Soulsbyville, CA – A Soulsbyville man was handcuffed after an argument with his mother turned physical. A report of a family disturbance recently brought Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies to a home on Oman Drive, south of Highway 108 in the Soulsbyville area. Once on scene, deputies learned that 33-year-old James Roman Hill had gotten into an argument with his elderly mother. The argument escalated to Hill reportedly placing his arm around his mother’s neck for “a few seconds,” according to sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian. She added, “The female told deputies she did not feel like she was able to leave and was afraid. In addition, she had a visible injury that corroborated her statement.”
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Grand theft, receiving stolen property, driving while high
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Jan. 3. Matthew Dylan Tester, 27, was arrested at 12:17 a.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the 700 block of Northstar Drive...
goldrushcam.com
Turlock, California Police Department Reports Early Morning Downtown Altercation Between Multiple People Results in Shooting Homicide
January 14, 2023 - Turlock, CA – Turlock Police Department officials report at 2:06 a.m. this morning, Turlock Police Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call from a man who reported a shooting in the vicinity of Market Street and South Broadway in Downtown Turlock. Officers responded to the scene and identified evidence that indicated at least one person had been struck by gunfire, but individuals involved were no longer at the crime scene.
mymotherlode.com
Fatal Crash In Calaveras County
Rail Road Flat, CA – One person has died after a solo vehicle crash in the Rail Road Flat area of Calaveras County, southeast of Highway 26. The rollover collision happened around 9:30 a.m. on Summit Level Road, about six miles east of North Railroad Flat Road. The CHP reports that the vehicle overturned onto its side, but did not give further details regarding the collision or the deceased identity. Officers are still on the scene surveying and investigating this deadly crash. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after downtown Turlock fight turns into shooting
TURLOCK, Calif. — A man is dead and one is recovering at a hospital after a shooting in Turlock early Saturday morning, according to the Turlock Police Department. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Market Street and South Broadway in Downtown Turlock around 2:00 a.m. Saturday.
goldrushcam.com
Merced County Sheriff's Office Reports a Deputy Involved Shooting Results in Death of Suspect in Dos Palos
January 13, 2023 - The Merced County Sheriff's Office officials report today at 11:44 A.M. Deputies were dispatched to the 8800 block of Globe Avenue in Dos Palos for a report of a physical domestic incident. When Deputies arrived, they located a suspect who had attempted to set fire to...
Suspect in custody, scene clear after bomb threat at Department of Human Assistance
SACRAMENTO — A bomb threat prompted evacuations at the Department of Human Assistance.According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Ryan Marin walked into the department with a backpack and said he had a bomb, which also caused a disruption at the light rail station between 28th and R street.He was taken into custody, and police turned their attention toward the backpack.During their investigation, officers determined that the backpack was filled with personal items and no bomb.At this time, Marin has been charged with threatening public employees/officers and criminal threats.
Mountain Democrat
Top stories from 2022: Deputy Ishmael’s killer sentenced
Two men prosecuted for the 2019 death of El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputy Brian Ishmael were sentenced May 13, 2022. Juan Carlos Vazquez-Orozco, who fired the shots that killed Ishmael, was sentenced to 15 years to life plus an additional five years. Christopher Ross, whose misleading 911 call ultimately led to the fatal encounter, was ordered to serve 11 years and 8 months.
Fox40
One injured, occupied home struck by gunfire in separate overnight shootings in Stockton
(KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said two separate shootings took place overnight Friday in Stockton. In one shooting that took place around 1 a.m. on Saturday, the victim, a 36-year-old male, was on Pacific Avenue when he was shot and drove himself to the hospital, police said. According...
KCRA.com
Arrest made in deadly Sacramento County neighborhood stabbing
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County deputies on Friday said they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly stabbing earlier this week. Christopher Funnie, 55, was booked into the Sacramento County jail on a homicide charge, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The stabbing happened Thursday at...
Social media posts lead to the recovery of $70,000 in stolen jewelry in Placer County
(KTXL) — A Granite Bay family’s former dogsitter and his girlfriend are in custody in connection with the theft of $70,000 worth of jewelry that belonged to the family, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. •Video Above: Tornado touches down in Northern California Zachary Gillman, 32, was hired to watch the family’s pets while […]
Suspect in custody after lengthy chase that ended in Carmichael
CARMICHAEL – A suspect is in custody after authorities say he led law enforcement officers on a lengthy pursuit early Thursday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says they originally got a call for service about threats with a gun. Exactly where the call originated has not been made clear. Deputies were able to catch up to the suspect, but the person then led them on a chase that went on for about an hour. Spike strips were then used, deputies say, and the vehicle stopped near Manzanita and Lincoln avenues in the Carmichael area. The suspect them barricaded themselves and didn't give up until around 5:30 a.m.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Collision Fatality on Santa Fe Drive in Merced County
In Merced County, officials recently reported a fatality following a hit-and-run pedestrian accident on Santa Fe Drive in the vicinity of California Street. The incident occurred on Monday, January 9, 2023, at approximately 8:15 p.m. in Winton, officials said. Details on the Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Fatality on Santa Fe Drive. The...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Head-On Collision on State Route 165 and Westside Boulevard
In Merced County, officials reported a fatality following a head-on crash on the afternoon of Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The traffic collision occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on State Route 165 in the vicinity of Westside Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Head-On Crash Fatality on...
Brentwood drive-by shooting suspect, 19, arrested
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old Brentwood man was arrested Saturday in connection to a drive-by shooting on Dec. 15, 2022, the Brentwood Police Department (BPD) said in a press release on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on the 100 block of Dunedin Drive where a home occupied by several residents was struck […]
Stockton Police identify suspect shot, killed by 5 officers
STOCKTON, Calif. — Five Stockton Police Department officers are on a 4-day paid administrative leave after allegedly killing a suspect armed with a gun and body armor Tuesday. The deadly shooting happened in the parking lot of a Stockton gas station in the 3300 block of Hammer Lane, just...
Sacramento Sheriff not planning to release additional footage of in-custody death for now
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing more body camera video for now in a case they’re calling an in-custody death. Sherrano Stingley died in the hospital after an arrest last month by Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies left him unconscious. The sheriff’s office said they were responding to a report of a man under someone’s truck in a Sacramento County neighborhood.
Officials issue Evacuation Order for Wilton, surrounding areas
WILTON, Calif. — The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has issued an Evacuation Order for the Wilton area due to an "anticipated rise in the Cosumnes River levels." The areas mainly impacted are: Highway 16 and Grantline west to Highway 99, south to Valensin, and north east to...
