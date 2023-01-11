ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hypebae

Taeyang Returns With Solo Single "VIBE" Featuring BTS' Jimin

Big Bang‘s Taeyang is making a grand comeback as a solo artist, teaming up with BTS member Jimin to release a single titled “VIBE.”. The project, teased earlier this month, marks Taeyang’s first release as a soloist in roughly six years. The track is written by the K-pop star himself alongside Jimin, as well as producers Teddy, Kush, Vince and 24.
Hypebae

Here Are the Nominees for This Year's BRIT Awards

The 2023 BRIT Awards just released the full list of this year’s nominees, and there are a lot of surprises. Indie band Wet Leg leads the charge this year with four nominations, alongside Harry Styles who’s been nominated for ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Artist of the Year’ and ‘Song of the Year’ alongside the ‘Pop/R&B’ category. K-pop group BLACKPINK also made their way into this year’s nominees list, featuring in the category for ‘International Group of the Year.’
Hypebae

diptyque and James Blake Celebrate the Rebirth of "Do Son"

Cult-classic fragrance brand diptyque has joined creative forces with award-winning artist James Blake to celebrate the Do Son collection. The inimitable and evocative scent borrows its name from the Vietnamese town co-founder Yves Couselant where spent his childhood years. Ripe with notes of tuberose, bright orange blossom, intoxicating jasmine and the marine accord, Do Son bears a distinctly verdant aroma, delivering a floral and aquatic perfume. To commemorate the collection’s 18th anniversary, diptyque tapped French animation studio Werlen Meyer to capture its memory-driven spirit.
Hypebae

Taylor Swift Makes a Surprise Appearance at The 1975's London Show

Taylor Swift gave fans of The 1975 a pretty major shock as she made a surprise appearance at the band’s London show this week. Joining the band onstage at the O2 Arena on January 12, Swift performed a cover of their 2013 track, “The City,” and debuted the first-ever live performance of her chart-topping hit “Anti-Hero.” Wearing a mirrored-sequin mini-dress, the singer performed an acoustic style rendition of her popular track, to which the audience were incredibly impressed by.
Hypebae

The 2023 BRIT Award Nominations Receive Backlash

The BRIT Awards recently announced its 2023 nominees list, which saw the likes of Harry Styles and Wet Leg leading the charge for this year’s nominations. However, the awarding body has since received backlash after it failed to recognize any female talent in its ‘Artist of the Year’ category.

