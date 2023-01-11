Read full article on original website
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Meredith Grey Reflects on Significant Moments in the Latest 'Grey's Anatomy' Teaser
A new teaser for Grey’s Anatomy has been released and it’s an emotional one. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) is reflecting on key moments of her life as she prepares for her grand departure from Seattle. “This is where I learned to be a doctor,” Meredith says in the...
Taeyang Returns With Solo Single "VIBE" Featuring BTS' Jimin
Big Bang‘s Taeyang is making a grand comeback as a solo artist, teaming up with BTS member Jimin to release a single titled “VIBE.”. The project, teased earlier this month, marks Taeyang’s first release as a soloist in roughly six years. The track is written by the K-pop star himself alongside Jimin, as well as producers Teddy, Kush, Vince and 24.
Here Are the Nominees for This Year's BRIT Awards
The 2023 BRIT Awards just released the full list of this year’s nominees, and there are a lot of surprises. Indie band Wet Leg leads the charge this year with four nominations, alongside Harry Styles who’s been nominated for ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Artist of the Year’ and ‘Song of the Year’ alongside the ‘Pop/R&B’ category. K-pop group BLACKPINK also made their way into this year’s nominees list, featuring in the category for ‘International Group of the Year.’
Millie Bobby Brown’s Barbiecore Fluffy Ponytail Makes Us Want to Fast Forward to Summer
Millie Bobby Brown‘s latest display from her beauty brand florence by mills under the blue sky will greatly make you miss summer. To even further aggravate that feeling in the best way possible is her Barbiecore barbie pony hairstyle that deserves a spotlight of its own. The brand put...
diptyque and James Blake Celebrate the Rebirth of "Do Son"
Cult-classic fragrance brand diptyque has joined creative forces with award-winning artist James Blake to celebrate the Do Son collection. The inimitable and evocative scent borrows its name from the Vietnamese town co-founder Yves Couselant where spent his childhood years. Ripe with notes of tuberose, bright orange blossom, intoxicating jasmine and the marine accord, Do Son bears a distinctly verdant aroma, delivering a floral and aquatic perfume. To commemorate the collection’s 18th anniversary, diptyque tapped French animation studio Werlen Meyer to capture its memory-driven spirit.
Taylor Swift Makes a Surprise Appearance at The 1975's London Show
Taylor Swift gave fans of The 1975 a pretty major shock as she made a surprise appearance at the band’s London show this week. Joining the band onstage at the O2 Arena on January 12, Swift performed a cover of their 2013 track, “The City,” and debuted the first-ever live performance of her chart-topping hit “Anti-Hero.” Wearing a mirrored-sequin mini-dress, the singer performed an acoustic style rendition of her popular track, to which the audience were incredibly impressed by.
The 2023 BRIT Award Nominations Receive Backlash
The BRIT Awards recently announced its 2023 nominees list, which saw the likes of Harry Styles and Wet Leg leading the charge for this year’s nominations. However, the awarding body has since received backlash after it failed to recognize any female talent in its ‘Artist of the Year’ category.
