Joe Burrow Praises Home Monday Night Football Crowd

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

Burrow is ready to roll for his second career playoff run.

CINCINNATI — The pregame environment last Monday night against Buffalo was untouchable. Just ask Joe Burrow .

“I know the fans will come out, ready to go. That atmosphere on that Monday night game that we didn't, unfortunately, end up playing,” Burrow said on Wednesday. “That was the best atmosphere pregame I've ever been a part of. So we're gonna need that again on Sunday.”

Burrow and the Bengals’ offense came out firing early, but that all justifiably got stopped when Damar Hamlin went down and the game never picked up its 7-3 score.

"Do or die. That's where you like to be. In those moments, I feel like you know is where I kind of make my best plays, just where I'm comfortable," Burrow said . "And these moments are moments that you remember. You don't always remember Week 6 games on the road. You remember these playoff games, these home night playoff games, and so we're excited."

Burrow is coming off a rare poor performance, going under 60% completion for just the third time in his career.

Cincinnati and Baltimore run it back in the Wild Card round on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game is available on NBC via fuboTV— start your free trial here .

