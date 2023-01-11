ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some free government-issued COVID at-home tests are expiring

By Mallika Marshall, MD
 3 days ago

BOSTON - If you recently received free government-issued COVID test kits, check the expiration dates on the back. Some may have expired or they may be expiring soon.

The FDA did extend the shelf life of some kits by six months last summer, but even then, many of those kits are past their "use by" dates now.

The FDA has a website that allows you to look up your kit's lot number to determine the extended expiration date and if your kit is past this date, you really should throw it away.

Also, if you run a test, expired or not, and the control line isn't clear or is wonky or absent, don't trust the result.

If you think you have symptoms of COVID or a recent exposure and an expired kit reads "negative," you should retest with a viable kit or get a PCR test at a local pharmacy or testing site instead.

Sharon Cordell
3d ago

I got two new tests in December when they were willing to the forecast and I get them and they're all expired so thanks government

