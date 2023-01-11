Read full article on original website
California anti-hunger groups slam governor’s proposed budget
Groups that fight hunger say they’re “deeply disappointed” in the new budget proposal released Tuesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Last year, the Legislature approved $40 million to expand food assistance to low-income people over age 55, regardless of immigration status. But now, the governor wants to delay it until 2027.
Silicon Valley
Walters: California’s volatile tax revenue system strikes again
As California’s state budget morphs from a $97.5 billion surplus to a multi-billion-dollar deficit, it’s another reminder about the volatility of the state’s revenue system. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s penchant for braggadocio was in full flower eight months ago when he declared that California had a $97.5 billion...
sfstandard.com
The Feds Gave the Bay Area a Tax Extension. Now California Is, Too
Storm-ravaged Californians officially got a month-long tax filing extension from the Internal Revenue Service this week—and now the state is following suit. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that any taxpayers impacted by the ongoing winter weather now have until May 15 to file, conveniently bringing the state in line with the federal extension. And while it’s likely cold comfort to anyone who lost their belongings to flooding, Californians are also eligible to claim a deduction for destroyed property.
Newsom, Congress push Biden to declare a major disaster in California following storms
If Santa Cruz County and the rest of the Central Coast are going to receive the money needed to recover after the winter storms, President Joe Biden will need to formally declare a major disaster in California. On Thursday, the powers that be turned up the heat to ensure that happens.
Why you should file taxes even if you don’t owe any
Tax returns are used by the state government to send Californians money. But some of the people who could most use the money don’t get it — if their incomes are low, they may not be required to file taxes, and if they choose not to, they might miss out.
Governor of California Tells People to Be "Hyper-Vigilant"
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Government of California Site and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
IRS extends tax filing deadlines for counties under federal emergency declarations
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – The Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday that it extended its annual tax return due date by a month for people who live in areas impacted by the recent storms. California storm victims now have until May 15 to file their individual or business taxes if their area was declared an emergency by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The announcement affects residents in Alameda, Marin, Contra Costa, San Francisco, Monterey, Napa, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano and Sonoma counties, the IRS said. A full list of counties can be found at https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/tax-relief-in-disaster-situations. Eligible taxpayers will also have until May 15 to make 2022 contributions to their IRAs and health savings accounts.Taxpayers will not have to do anything to initiate the extension, the IRS said, and do not have to contact the agency to get this relief. Some other extensions are being granted to farmers, those who pay quarterly estimated payments, and those who pay quarterly payroll and excise taxes. To learn more, go to irs.gov.
proclaimerscv.com
Relief Checks: Up to $3,300 Are Waiting for Eligible Americans Starting Next Week
Alaska – $3,284 by mid-January. Since the fall, Alaska has been providing support to its citizens, and it will do so again this month through checks. The state compels residents to apply yearly for a Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD), which distributes an amount of oil earnings to Alaskans. It...
California Lt. Governor: 'Get ready to evacuate'
Sara Sidner speaks with California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis on the atmospheric rivers set to hit the state again and cause more flooding in the already saturated region.
scvnews.com
2023 SCV Minimum Wage Changes
The Santa Clarita Valley is in an especially unique situation in that the city of Santa Clarita and the County of Los Angeles have two different minimum wage increase schedules which has caused confusion and challenges for many of our local employers and residents alike. The city increases its wages...
California extends payment for Middle Class Tax Refunds to February
STATEWIDE – California has extended its timeframe for issuing payments for the Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR), a one-time payment to provide rising cost relief to Californians. The state expects to continue sending payments until mid-February.
goldrushcam.com
Congressman Jim Costa Calls on Federal and State Governments to Maximize The Pumping and Conservation of Surface Water from Recent California Storms – Includes Southern Delta Central Valley Project (CVP) and State Water Project (SWP)
January 13, 2023 - WASHINGTON - In his continued efforts to improve the management of California’s water system, Congressman Jim Costa (CA-21) sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, and California Secretary of the Natural Resources Agency, Wade Crowfoot, to advocate for the maximum conservation of available surface water, including pumping at the southern Delta Central Valley Project (CVP) and State Water Project (SWP) pumping plants. Taking these steps would replenish our depleted reservoirs and provide more water availability for future use.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
New Study Shows CA Cost-of-Living So High that $180k is New “Middle Class”
The original story can be read here. Pew Research releases new data showing that Californians are suffering the highest cost of living in the country. Earning as much as $180k would still put someone in the “Middle Class” in some parts of the state. Reform California breaks down the reasons why the state is so unaffordable and how to fix it.
Gimme Shelter: Mayor Karen Bass on homelessness and the California housing crisis
Liam Dillon and Ben Oreskes of the L.A. Times interview Mayor Karen Bass about homelessness and housing problems in California.
Inverse
California flooding reveals an unexpected solution to endless droughts
California has seen so much rain over the past few weeks that farm fields are inundated, and normally dry creeks and drainage ditches have become torrents of water racing toward the ocean. Yet, most of the state remains in severe drought. All that runoff in the middle of a drought...
orangeandbluepress.com
MCTR Update: California Residents to Receive $1,050 Direct Deposits This Week
The Franchise Tax Board released two new updates for those expecting Middle-Class Tax Refunds. 460,000 direct deposits are to hit bank accounts this week; these payments are for people needing additional reviews. Depending on the review results, it can take three to five days for payments to appear in bank accounts.
davisvanguard.org
After Gov Budget Announcement, Prison Closure Advocates Urge ‘Concrete Roadmap’ to Shuttering ‘At Least 7 More State Prisons’
SACRAMENTO, CA – Prison closure advocates Tuesday called for a “concrete roadmap” to the closing of more California prisons following the release of the state’s budget submitted by Gov. Gavin Newsome “failed” to provide the plan. “More prison closures must happen in California,” said...
oc-breeze.com
Assembly Republican Leader issues statement on Newsom budget proposal
Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) issued the following statement on Gov. Newsom’s 2023-24 budget proposal:. “Democrat politicians have wasted a record surplus on new social programs and pork projects, while allowing our aging infrastructure to crumble. Now we are faced with a $22 billion deficit as a result of their fiscal recklessness. It’s high time we refocus our budget on the core functions of government.
sjvsun.com
Facing tight squeeze, Calif. oil industry swings back at state’s latest rules
A controversial requirement that California oilfields be thousands of feet away from residential or gathering space is already ruffling feathers with the state’s energy sector. Now, it could be headed to the 2024 ballot. The big picture: Contentious new rules have been implemented that are forcing oilfield operators to...
Last chance for stimulus payment up to $1,050 from the state
The state of California still is still sending out stimulus money through the Middle Class Tax Refund, but less than one billion dollars is left. Overall, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 7 million debit cards and 9.1 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $8.7 billion dollars. (source)
