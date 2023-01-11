ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Silicon Valley

Walters: California’s volatile tax revenue system strikes again

As California’s state budget morphs from a $97.5 billion surplus to a multi-billion-dollar deficit, it’s another reminder about the volatility of the state’s revenue system. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s penchant for braggadocio was in full flower eight months ago when he declared that California had a $97.5 billion...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

The Feds Gave the Bay Area a Tax Extension. Now California Is, Too

Storm-ravaged Californians officially got a month-long tax filing extension from the Internal Revenue Service this week—and now the state is following suit. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that any taxpayers impacted by the ongoing winter weather now have until May 15 to file, conveniently bringing the state in line with the federal extension. And while it’s likely cold comfort to anyone who lost their belongings to flooding, Californians are also eligible to claim a deduction for destroyed property.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

IRS extends tax filing deadlines for counties under federal emergency declarations

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – The Internal Revenue Service announced Tuesday that it extended its annual tax return due date by a month for people who live in areas impacted by the recent storms.  California storm victims now have until May 15 to file their individual or business taxes if their area was declared an emergency by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.  The announcement affects residents in Alameda, Marin, Contra Costa, San Francisco, Monterey, Napa, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano and Sonoma counties, the IRS said. A full list of counties can be found at https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/tax-relief-in-disaster-situations. Eligible taxpayers will also have until May 15 to make 2022 contributions to their IRAs and health savings accounts.Taxpayers will not have to do anything to initiate the extension, the IRS said, and do not have to contact the agency to get this relief.  Some other extensions are being granted to farmers, those who pay quarterly estimated payments, and those who pay quarterly payroll and excise taxes. To learn more, go to irs.gov.  
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

2023 SCV Minimum Wage Changes

The Santa Clarita Valley is in an especially unique situation in that the city of Santa Clarita and the County of Los Angeles have two different minimum wage increase schedules which has caused confusion and challenges for many of our local employers and residents alike. The city increases its wages...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Congressman Jim Costa Calls on Federal and State Governments to Maximize The Pumping and Conservation of Surface Water from Recent California Storms – Includes Southern Delta Central Valley Project (CVP) and State Water Project (SWP)

January 13, 2023 - WASHINGTON - In his continued efforts to improve the management of California’s water system, Congressman Jim Costa (CA-21) sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, and California Secretary of the Natural Resources Agency, Wade Crowfoot, to advocate for the maximum conservation of available surface water, including pumping at the southern Delta Central Valley Project (CVP) and State Water Project (SWP) pumping plants. Taking these steps would replenish our depleted reservoirs and provide more water availability for future use.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegonewsdesk.com

New Study Shows CA Cost-of-Living So High that $180k is New “Middle Class”

The original story can be read here. Pew Research releases new data showing that Californians are suffering the highest cost of living in the country. Earning as much as $180k would still put someone in the “Middle Class” in some parts of the state. Reform California breaks down the reasons why the state is so unaffordable and how to fix it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

Assembly Republican Leader issues statement on Newsom budget proposal

Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) issued the following statement on Gov. Newsom’s 2023-24 budget proposal:. “Democrat politicians have wasted a record surplus on new social programs and pork projects, while allowing our aging infrastructure to crumble. Now we are faced with a $22 billion deficit as a result of their fiscal recklessness. It’s high time we refocus our budget on the core functions of government.
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Last chance for stimulus payment up to $1,050 from the state

The state of California still is still sending out stimulus money through the Middle Class Tax Refund, but less than one billion dollars is left. Overall, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 7 million debit cards and 9.1 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $8.7 billion dollars. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE

