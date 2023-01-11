Read full article on original website
yup!
2d ago
It just goes to show you you give somebody a badge, and they use that to threaten you, and I’m not just talking about this incident!
Warwick restaurant burglarized overnight
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick restaurant was burglarized this weekend and the owners claim that the thief got away with donation money and other items. Gel’s Kitchen Co-owner, Angelica Penta, said her stepdaughter went to open the store on Saturday morning and when she went inside she noticed some things were out of place. […]
GoLocalProv
Suspended Seekonk Police Chief Isabella Donated $1,600 to Smiley’s Campaign and Met with Him
Embattled Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella donated to Providence Mayor Brett Smiley's campaign and talked with him on multiple occasions, GoLocal has learned. Isabella was suspended by Seekonk officials after a GoLocal story in late December regarding his effort to secure the Providence Police Chief’s position and that he had pleaded to a crime as a Providence Police officer.
Boy struck by hit-and-run driver in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Friday night. Authorities say the incident happened on Admiral street when a woman struck an 8-year-old with her vehicle, than took off from the scene. The boy suffered minor injuries. The accident is still under investigation.
Brian Walshe hung a sheet of notes praising him in his home
A wrinkled sheet of white paper covered in at least a dozen hand-written notes heaping praise on Brian Walshe — including from at least one participant in a life-coaching group he attended — hung on the wall of his family’s home in Cohasset, Mass, The Post can reveal. “Brian — You are worthy. You are worth the life you live,” reads one of the scribbled messages to the 47-year-old Massachusetts dad, who has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Ana. “Brian — I just love you,” another treacly line reads. “You are what a man, friend, father...
Turnto10.com
North Kingstown middle school teacher to resign after independent probe
(WJAR) — A North Kingstown School middle school teacher will resign at the end of the school year following an independent investigation, the North Kingstown School Department announced Friday. The investigation was one of two the department addressed in a statement to media. Both involved separate teachers and both...
Weymouth Police searching for missing teen
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Officials are searching for a Weymouth teen who’s been missing for over two weeks. Rebekah Webb, 17, was last seen on December 28, 2022, and may be in the Providence, Rhode Island area, according to Weymouth Police. Webb is described as a 5′3″ 130-135lb white...
Turnto10.com
Vigil held for missing Cohasset woman as her husband remains behind bars
(WJAR) — The South Shore community came together for a prayer vigil Thursday night in honor of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe. Ana has been missing since Jan. 1. where she was last seen in the early morning hours at her Cohasset home. Her husband, Brian Walshe remains behind...
Uprise RI
Exclusive: Uprise RI interviews those unlawfully evicted from Woonsocket homeless encampment
On January 4 the City of Woonsocket evicted and bulldozed a homeless encampment near the Truman bypass and by the bike path behind a KFC. Ten people, given 30 minutes to gather their stuff by the Woonsocket Police Department, had their personal property ransacked and destroyed. Six people moved on, finding shelter outside or in other encampments in the city. Four found shelter with the Community Care Alliance (CCA).
Turnto10.com
Providence kicks off search for new police chief
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The search for a new Providence Police chief has started. An application went up on the city's website Friday afternoon -- qualifications include a bachelor's degree and 10 years of progressive law enforcement experience. The salary is listed at $175,000. "There is great interest and...
ABC6.com
Fire in Pawtucket prompts hazmat response
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire in Pawtucket prompted a hazmat response early Thursday morning. Pawtucket police told ABC 6 News a security guard first saw black smoke coming from a factory building just before 3 a.m. on Esten Avenue. It took firefighters over an hour to knock down...
Turnto10.com
Fall River Drag Storytime draws dueling protests
Dueling protests gathered outside the Fall River library Saturday as the library hosted a Drag story time event. On the steps of the library, more than one hundred people gathered to support of the LGBTQ+ community. They came to counter protesters who showed up to the library's last Drag Story...
WCVB
Mass. psychiatrist on missing Cohasset mom's children
Mass. General's Dr. Khadijah Booth Watkins speaks about the children of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe -- in state custody while their father faces a criminal charge of misleading police.
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket mobile methadone clinic issued cease and desist order
A Mobile methadone clinic is being ordered to leave its location in Woonsocket. The non-profit who runs it says, with overdoses on the rise, they aren't giving up so fast. "As many know Woonsocket had been a hot spot in opioid epidemic in Rhode Island," says Linda Hurley, President and CEO of CODAC Behavioral Healthcare.
Turnto10.com
Hateful packets found near Rhode Island College residence halls
(WJAR) — In a letter obtained by NBC 10 News, Rhode Island College announced several packets containing racist and homophobic material were found near residence halls. In the letter to students Thursday, RIC President Dr. Jack R. Warner wrote, "These were similar to other recent incidents of antisemitic materials being distributed in Newport, Warwick and North Providence and seem to be part of a pattern of behavior targeting marginalized peoples and communities."
Attorney on Ana Walshe case: “Children need to be heard”
COHASSET, Mass. — So many people are worried about Walshe’s three young children, the oldest only 6 years old. This week the Department of Children and Families [DCF} confirmed the children are in state custody. That could mean they are either with a family member or in a foster care setting. DCF always looks for a kinship placement first.
Racist pamphlets found on RIC campus
The packets were found Wednesday at residence halls, according to RIC President Dr. Jack Warner.
Johnston dad found guilty of abusing 4-month-old
The infant suffered seven fractures in his legs and three fractures in his shoulders.
Barrington day care accused of giving kids melatonin gummies
The owner of the day care center tells 12 News the employee gave two children one gummy that contained melatonin.
2 injured following car crash in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police responded to a two-car crash In East Providence on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Taunton Avenue. According to police, two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both cars appeared to have considerable damage and at least one of the cars involved had to be towed away from the […]
Former Whaling Museum employee charged with theft
Police arrested a former New Bedford Whaling Museum employee for reportedly pawning dozens of artifacts he stole while on the job, according to the DA's office.
