ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiverton, RI

Comments / 7

yup!
2d ago

It just goes to show you you give somebody a badge, and they use that to threaten you, and I’m not just talking about this incident!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Warwick restaurant burglarized overnight

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick restaurant was burglarized this weekend and the owners claim that the thief got away with donation money and other items.  Gel’s Kitchen Co-owner, Angelica Penta, said her stepdaughter went to open the store on Saturday morning and when she went inside she noticed some things were out of place.  […]
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

Suspended Seekonk Police Chief Isabella Donated $1,600 to Smiley’s Campaign and Met with Him

Embattled Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella donated to Providence Mayor Brett Smiley's campaign and talked with him on multiple occasions, GoLocal has learned. Isabella was suspended by Seekonk officials after a GoLocal story in late December regarding his effort to secure the Providence Police Chief’s position and that he had pleaded to a crime as a Providence Police officer.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Boy struck by hit-and-run driver in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Friday night. Authorities say the incident happened on Admiral street when a woman struck an 8-year-old with her vehicle, than took off from the scene. The boy suffered minor injuries. The accident is still under investigation.
PROVIDENCE, RI
New York Post

Brian Walshe hung a sheet of notes praising him in his home

A wrinkled sheet of white paper covered in at least a dozen hand-written notes heaping praise on Brian Walshe — including from at least one participant in a life-coaching group he attended — hung on the wall of his family’s home in Cohasset, Mass, The Post can reveal. “Brian — You are worthy. You are worth the life you live,” reads one of the scribbled messages to the 47-year-old Massachusetts dad, who has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Ana.  “Brian — I just love you,” another treacly line reads. “You are what a man, friend, father...
COHASSET, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Weymouth Police searching for missing teen

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Officials are searching for a Weymouth teen who’s been missing for over two weeks. Rebekah Webb, 17, was last seen on December 28, 2022, and may be in the Providence, Rhode Island area, according to Weymouth Police. Webb is described as a 5′3″ 130-135lb white...
WEYMOUTH, MA
Uprise RI

Exclusive: Uprise RI interviews those unlawfully evicted from Woonsocket homeless encampment

On January 4 the City of Woonsocket evicted and bulldozed a homeless encampment near the Truman bypass and by the bike path behind a KFC. Ten people, given 30 minutes to gather their stuff by the Woonsocket Police Department, had their personal property ransacked and destroyed. Six people moved on, finding shelter outside or in other encampments in the city. Four found shelter with the Community Care Alliance (CCA).
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence kicks off search for new police chief

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The search for a new Providence Police chief has started. An application went up on the city's website Friday afternoon -- qualifications include a bachelor's degree and 10 years of progressive law enforcement experience. The salary is listed at $175,000. "There is great interest and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Fire in Pawtucket prompts hazmat response

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire in Pawtucket prompted a hazmat response early Thursday morning. Pawtucket police told ABC 6 News a security guard first saw black smoke coming from a factory building just before 3 a.m. on Esten Avenue. It took firefighters over an hour to knock down...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Fall River Drag Storytime draws dueling protests

Dueling protests gathered outside the Fall River library Saturday as the library hosted a Drag story time event. On the steps of the library, more than one hundred people gathered to support of the LGBTQ+ community. They came to counter protesters who showed up to the library's last Drag Story...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Woonsocket mobile methadone clinic issued cease and desist order

A Mobile methadone clinic is being ordered to leave its location in Woonsocket. The non-profit who runs it says, with overdoses on the rise, they aren't giving up so fast. "As many know Woonsocket had been a hot spot in opioid epidemic in Rhode Island," says Linda Hurley, President and CEO of CODAC Behavioral Healthcare.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Hateful packets found near Rhode Island College residence halls

(WJAR) — In a letter obtained by NBC 10 News, Rhode Island College announced several packets containing racist and homophobic material were found near residence halls. In the letter to students Thursday, RIC President Dr. Jack R. Warner wrote, "These were similar to other recent incidents of antisemitic materials being distributed in Newport, Warwick and North Providence and seem to be part of a pattern of behavior targeting marginalized peoples and communities."
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Attorney on Ana Walshe case: “Children need to be heard”

COHASSET, Mass. — So many people are worried about Walshe’s three young children, the oldest only 6 years old. This week the Department of Children and Families [DCF} confirmed the children are in state custody. That could mean they are either with a family member or in a foster care setting. DCF always looks for a kinship placement first.
COHASSET, MA
WPRI 12 News

2 injured following car crash in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police responded to a two-car crash In East Providence on Saturday afternoon.  The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Taunton Avenue.  According to police, two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.  Both cars appeared to have considerable damage and at least one of the cars involved had to be towed away from the […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy