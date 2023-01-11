Read full article on original website
The Tragic Death Of Music Legend Jeff Beck
The family of legendary guitarist Jeff Beck announced that the '60s musician sadly died on January 10. According to the statement released on his Twitter account, Beck "peacefully passed away" after he "suddenly [contracted] bacterial meningitis." He, unfortunately, joins the growing list of celebrity causes of death we didn't see coming. Tragically — per Johns Hopkins Medicine — bacterial meningitis is a deadly infection that very quickly affects the brain and spinal cord. The musician was 78 years old at the time of his tragic death.
The Grammy-winning rock guitarist Jeff Beck has died, his family announced. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” the family shared in a statement. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Beck was 78 years old. Geoffrey Beck was...
Tributes are pouring in for the late Jeff Beck after his death was announced on Wednesday (11 January).The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer died “suddenly” aged 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis, his representative said.The Grammy-winning artist is known for his time in the 1960s rock group The Yardbirds and was widely regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time.Fellow rock icon Ozzy Osbourne was one of the first to pay tribute to Beck on social media, writing: “I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of Jeff Beck’s passing. What a terrible loss for...
Lisa Marie Presley obituary
As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
Jeff Beck, the British guitarist whose wholly unique and inventive soloing methods would shape the playing of all the rock guitar greats who came after him, has died, according to a Wednesday statement from his representatives. He was 78. Beck died after recently contracting bacterial meningitis, his family said by...
Jeff Beck is one of the most revered guitarists in the music industry. Establishing himself as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, Beck has inspired many with his skills and music that remains iconic up until now. Rolling Stone described him as one of the most influential lead...
Late Stax Records founder Jim Stewart to receive 'special' Grammy
Other Memphians to receive the award include Sun Records founder Sam Phillips (1991), Beale Street jazz legend W.C. Handy (1993) and Royal Studios impresario Willie Mitchell (2008).
Jared James Nichols is back with a feast of loud-ass guitar
Nashville guitarist Jared James Nichols returns with self-titled fourth album after horror tour accident
Jeff Beck, a legendary guitarist in the rock and roll world, has died. He had been fighting bacterial meningitis. It has been reported that legendary guitarist Jeff Beck has died at the age of 78. Beck’s family confirmed the news in a statement, saying, “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing.”
It’s time to leave the Strong Black Woman trope in the past. Meet the Soft Black Girl
The soft life is about more than aesthetics.
Actor Jenny Slate Describes What's Behind Her 'Marcel the Shell' Voice
“There are these moments in your daily life when you feel small and you feel needed, that you need to be heard,” Slate said.
Photographer Herb Snitzer captured jazz legends and his St. Petersburg neighbors
When Thelonious Monk played, when Nina Simone paused, when Louis Armstrong took a smoke break, photographer Herb Snitzer was there. “He was there,” said Bob Devin Jones, a playwright and friend. “He was in the room where it happened.”. Snitzer, a white Jewish kid from Philadelphia, was drawn...
5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time
It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
