Akron, OH

gozips.com

Akron Dominates Eastern Michigan, Six Zips Score Double Figures

AKRON, Ohio – The home court dominance continued Friday night for the Akron Zips as they soared past the visiting Eastern Michigan Eagles 104-67 on ESPNU for their ninth home win in as many tries this season. It was a game Akron led from wire to wire, combining solid...
WTOL-TV

Bowling Green football lands transfer quarterback Bazelak

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University football has landed a quarterback in the transfer portal. Former Indiana and Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak announced on his Twitter that he was transferring to the Falcons with two years of eligibility remaining. The Dayton native started nine games for the...
gozips.com

Strong Performances Highlight Akron Quad for Zips' Track and Field

FINAL RESULTS (PDF) | FINAL RESULTS (HTML) AKRON, Ohio – — The University of Akron track and field team opened its 2023 indoor campaign registering eight victories as part of 25 overall top-three performances at the Akron Quad Meet on Friday, Jan. 13 at the Stile Athletics Field House.
gozips.com

Akron Swimming and Diving Goes Separate Ways to Open New Year

The Akron Zips swimming and diving team each have their own events this weekend divers compete at the UB Diving Invite hosted by Buffalo at the Alumni Arena Natatorium on Friday-Sunday, Jan. 13-15, while the swimmers travel to Bowling Green for a dual meet at Cooper Pool on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m.
gozips.com

Akron Set to Commence Indoor Track and Field Campaign

MEET INFORMATION (PDF) | LIVE STATS | PURCHASE TICKETS. AKRON, Ohio – — The University of Akron men's and women's track and field teams open their 2023 indoor campaigns this Friday as the Zips welcome Duquesne, Tiffin and Western Michigan to the Stile Athletics Field House for a quad meet on Friday, Jan. 13.
gozips.com

No. 10 Akron Rifle to Battle No. 4 Ole Miss and No. 9 Navy

AKRON, Ohio - The 10th-ranked University of Akron rifle team is set to commence the spring portion of its schedule as the Zips travel to Annapolis, Md., to battle No. 4 Ole Miss and No. 9 Navy in a 9 a.m. match on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the United States Naval Academy.
gozips.com

Akron/Kent State Rivalry Game Selected for National Television

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mid-American Conference announced its first set of wildcard selections as the first installment of the Crystal Clinic Wagon Wheel Challenge game between Akron and Kent State was added to the nationally broadcasted MAC television package, causing the game to be moved to a Friday evening.
Cleveland.com

This Northeast Ohio mall’s Chick-fil-A has closed

MENTOR, Ohio -- Seeing the long drive-thru lines outside Chick-fil-A restaurants across the region, it might seem like the fast-food chain rarely closes locations. But that’s what happened recently to the Chick-fil-A at Great Lakes Mall. The food court restaurant opened in January 1989, serving its famous chicken sandwiches...
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
27 First News

How much daylight gained since Winter Solstice?

(WKBN) – During the winter months, the days are short and the nights are long, and if you are tired of these long nights, there is some good news in sight. If you have been outside in the evenings lately, you may have noticed the sun has been setting later. This is because the area has been gaining daylight over the past few weeks.
cleveland19.com

ODOT plow crashes through median on I-77 South

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday’s winter weather impacted many eastside drivers Friday morning, with a number of crashes reported throughout the morning. This includes an ODOT plow, which crashed through the median on I-77 South leaving the road closed at Brecksville and Granger Road. Beyond I-480, I-77 North only...
