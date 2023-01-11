Read full article on original website
gozips.com
Akron Dominates Eastern Michigan, Six Zips Score Double Figures
AKRON, Ohio – The home court dominance continued Friday night for the Akron Zips as they soared past the visiting Eastern Michigan Eagles 104-67 on ESPNU for their ninth home win in as many tries this season. It was a game Akron led from wire to wire, combining solid...
WTOL-TV
Bowling Green football lands transfer quarterback Bazelak
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University football has landed a quarterback in the transfer portal. Former Indiana and Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak announced on his Twitter that he was transferring to the Falcons with two years of eligibility remaining. The Dayton native started nine games for the...
gozips.com
Strong Performances Highlight Akron Quad for Zips' Track and Field
FINAL RESULTS (PDF) | FINAL RESULTS (HTML) AKRON, Ohio – — The University of Akron track and field team opened its 2023 indoor campaign registering eight victories as part of 25 overall top-three performances at the Akron Quad Meet on Friday, Jan. 13 at the Stile Athletics Field House.
gozips.com
Akron Swimming and Diving Goes Separate Ways to Open New Year
The Akron Zips swimming and diving team each have their own events this weekend divers compete at the UB Diving Invite hosted by Buffalo at the Alumni Arena Natatorium on Friday-Sunday, Jan. 13-15, while the swimmers travel to Bowling Green for a dual meet at Cooper Pool on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m.
gozips.com
Akron Set to Commence Indoor Track and Field Campaign
MEET INFORMATION (PDF) | LIVE STATS | PURCHASE TICKETS. AKRON, Ohio – — The University of Akron men's and women's track and field teams open their 2023 indoor campaigns this Friday as the Zips welcome Duquesne, Tiffin and Western Michigan to the Stile Athletics Field House for a quad meet on Friday, Jan. 13.
gozips.com
No. 10 Akron Rifle to Battle No. 4 Ole Miss and No. 9 Navy
AKRON, Ohio - The 10th-ranked University of Akron rifle team is set to commence the spring portion of its schedule as the Zips travel to Annapolis, Md., to battle No. 4 Ole Miss and No. 9 Navy in a 9 a.m. match on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the United States Naval Academy.
gozips.com
Akron/Kent State Rivalry Game Selected for National Television
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mid-American Conference announced its first set of wildcard selections as the first installment of the Crystal Clinic Wagon Wheel Challenge game between Akron and Kent State was added to the nationally broadcasted MAC television package, causing the game to be moved to a Friday evening.
‘We’re not going to lose him’: Coach saves 17-year-old Akron baseball player’s life
"I put my hand over his heart and I didn’t feel a heartbeat," said coach Scott Koenig.
See renovation plans for Progressive Field
The Cleveland Guardians announced renovation projects Thursday for Progressive Field.
Alcohol suspected factor in fatal Canton crash
A 23-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man injured in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Canton Township.
In Chardon, a Dragon with a Message Has Some Neighbors Fuming
Kyan Bowman is locked in a three-year battle with City Hall
Special unit takes aim at deer population in Ohio community
"It's kind of sad they have to do it, but these deer cause a lot of problems in this neighborhood," said Parma Heights resident Tom Lambert.
This Northeast Ohio mall’s Chick-fil-A has closed
MENTOR, Ohio -- Seeing the long drive-thru lines outside Chick-fil-A restaurants across the region, it might seem like the fast-food chain rarely closes locations. But that’s what happened recently to the Chick-fil-A at Great Lakes Mall. The food court restaurant opened in January 1989, serving its famous chicken sandwiches...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio store owner left scrambling to sell eggs after historic price hike
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — While grocery shopping has gotten more expensive for many in recent months, there's one item with a price that tends to stick out the most: eggs. Eggs are the latest item with a price that has skyrocketed, partly because of an avian flu outbreak as well as inflation. However, several farmers across northeast Ohio said that higher costs for feed, farm equipment and equipment repair have also contributed to the egg price hike.
ideastream.org
Trains are a family affair at Corner Field Model Railroad Museum in Geauga County
A visit to the Corner Field Model Railroad Museum is an experience to behold. Trains run on multiple tracks through elaborate city and country landscapes, all designed by the Elesh family in Geauga County. “We always had the dream of building a building, giving the trains to the people,” Tom...
27 First News
How much daylight gained since Winter Solstice?
(WKBN) – During the winter months, the days are short and the nights are long, and if you are tired of these long nights, there is some good news in sight. If you have been outside in the evenings lately, you may have noticed the sun has been setting later. This is because the area has been gaining daylight over the past few weeks.
cleveland19.com
ODOT plow crashes through median on I-77 South
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday’s winter weather impacted many eastside drivers Friday morning, with a number of crashes reported throughout the morning. This includes an ODOT plow, which crashed through the median on I-77 South leaving the road closed at Brecksville and Granger Road. Beyond I-480, I-77 North only...
Cuyahoga County, other Northeast Ohio counties now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and other Northast Ohio counties are classified yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was designated red for high COVID-19 spread last week, returned to yellow this week. In addition, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga,...
Ohio State Highway Patrol: 1 killed, 1 injured in single-vehicle Stark County crash
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that killed a 23-year-old man and injured a 25-year-old man in Stark County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According...
Man's car shot up in road-rage incident in Akron
Akron Police are investigating a road-rage shooting that happened Thursday just after 6 p.m. near Frase and Eastwood avenues.
