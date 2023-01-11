ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

moneysavingmom.com

Brigette’s $0.49 CVS Shopping Trip!

Love drug store shopping each week? Don’t miss these GREAT deals Brigette grabbed this week at CVS!. Most of my coupons are from the CVS app. I highly recommend it if you don’t have it already! You get on to your account and clip the coupons you want, and they automatically come off in the store. There are CVS store coupons and manufacturer coupons to clip on the app – and you can stack them on the same product.
R.A. Heim

Get a one-time payment of up to $975 for your mortgage or rent

If you're a homeowner or renter in Pennsylvania, here's some good news for you. More than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities have already started getting money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
moneysavingmom.com

Free CanDo Keto Krisp Protein-Rich Snack Bars at Walmart!

Stop by Walmart to score free CanDo Keto Krisp Protein-Rich Snack Bars!. You can get free CanDo Keto Krisp Protein-Rich Snack Bars at Walmart! Here’s how:. Buy 1 CanDo Keto Krisp Protein-Rich Snack Bars 4-Pack – $7.34. Submit for $7.34/1 Keto Krisp Protein Bars Ibotta Cash Back (limit...
CBS News

Best online clearance deals at Walmart: Save up to 65% on tech, home and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are still a ton of end-of-year clearance deals to shop at Walmart today. You can start 2023 with a...
CBS News

The Vitamix One blender is almost half-off now at Walmart

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to refresh your kitchen or your morning breakfast routine in the new year? Then you won't want to miss...
beckerspayer.com

CVS 'disappointed' in Medicare Advantage enrollment, plans to increase star rating

CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch said the company was "disappointed" in its Medicare Advantage open enrollment numbers. In a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Jan. 10, transcribed by Seeking Alpha, Ms. Lynch said the company, which owns insurer Aetna, grew Medicare Advantage enrollment by the "low to mid single digit percentage range."
money.com

Small Apartment? No Problem! Check Out These Mini Versions of Classic Household Appliances

Living in a small space can be challenging, but it can also be a creative opportunity. Finding the right appliances that suit your needs and fit your space can be a game-changer to truly maximize your home. If you’ve been eyeing essential home appliances like washing machines, rice cookers, and steam irons, we’ve found their mini versions that will fit perfectly in your small apartment.
moneysavingmom.com

Betty Crocker Sugar Snack Size Cookie Mix (Pack of 9) only $6.80 shipped!

This is a great deal on Betty Crocker Sugar Snack Size Cookie Mixes!. Amazon has this Betty Crocker Sugar Snack Size Cookie Mixes, Pack of 9 for just $6.80 shipped when you clip the 35% off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. That’s just $0.76 per mix shipped which...
moneysavingmom.com

Cut Your Grocery Bill Challenge (Week 2)

We’re kicking off the year with an 8-week Cut Your Grocery Bill Challenge. I’ll be sharing a weekly post here every Thursday with a task or challenge for you to complete/focus on to help you weak, improve, or overall your grocery budget. My hope is that we can...
ktalnews.com

Health benefits of turmeric

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Enhancing the flavor of food isn’t the only benefit offered by spices. Many varieties, such as turmeric, provide a wide range of potential health benefits. With its anti-inflammatory properties, the use of turmeric for natural medicinal purposes dates back to antiquity in South Asia. Besides adding it to food, many people opt to take turmeric as a supplement. A quality supplement uses the best ingredients for optimal results.

