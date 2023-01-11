Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HouseM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com
A Coleman crushing: LSU buried by avalanche of points in loss to No. 4 Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — LSU has lost a lot of basketball games in Alabama’s Coleman Coliseum, which has been a house of horrors for the Tigers program over the past two-plus decades. However, it’s difficult to imagine any of their 18 setbacks in the building since 2001 being worse...
NOLA.com
LSU gymnast Kiya Johnson likely suffers season-ending injury in loss at Kentucky
The last time LSU competed against Kentucky in gymnastics, the Tigers lost the meet in controversial fashion because of an equipment failure that led to a do-over routine. This time, the Tigers might have lost much more than just one meet. All-American gymnast Kiya Johnson suffered what LSU coach Jay...
NOLA.com
Another LSU player has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal
LSU sophomore edge rusher Zavier Carter entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday, according to multiple reports. Carter would have competed to replace BJ Ojulari as the starting Jack linebacker after appearing in 11 games. He made his first career sack in the Citrus Bowl. A four-star recruit from Atlanta, Carter...
NOLA.com
LSU women withstand third-quarter rally at Missouri to pick up road win, remain undefeated
The LSU women's basketball team won Thursday night on the road at Missouri 77-57. The 20-point differential says the win was easy. The emotions on the faces of LSU players show it was anything but. Picture Alexis Morris’ tired eyes, as cameras filmed her walking to the locker room at...
NOLA.com
LSU veteran Alyona Shchennikova speaks through her 'vocabulary' of gymnastics skills
Alyona Shchennikova sat down in a loft at LSU’s gymnastics practice facility on a Wednesday afternoon. She peered through a set of glass windows to the floor below: the mats, the equipment, the bars and the beams. Some gymnasts practiced later that day. But others, like Shchennikova, did not....
NOLA.com
More than 450,000 La. residents served by water systems rated D or F, new state grades show
For years, Opelousas residents have complained about their city’s antiquated water system, in which leaks under streets cause potholes and brown water flows from their faucets. Now, those residents have confirmation that their water system is failing. The city’s water utility was one of 64 in Louisiana to earn...
NOLA.com
Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract
After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
NOLA.com
Lafayette man who became viral TikTok star dies at 33 of apparent heart attack
A TikTok star known as Waffler69, whose real name was Taylor LeJeune, according to media outlets, died this week at the age of 33. LeJeune, who was from Lafayette, amassed more than 1.7 million followers and 32.8 million likes on the social platform with videos of him eating bizarre foods. He filmed many of his videos in front of the Cajundome and at local restaurants such as Judice Inn and Lagneauxs.
NOLA.com
Inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola dies after 'altercation,' officials say
An inmate died at a Baton Rouge hospital Thursday following an altercation with another inmate last month at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, the state's Department of Corrections said. DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said the altercation took place inside the prison on Dec. 29. He added that the incident is...
NOLA.com
Canine autoimmune disease IMHA comes on quickly; know the signs to protect your dog
Just like humans, dogs can suffer from autoimmune diseases. Immune-mediated hemolytic anemia (IMHA) is a little-known but common autoimmune disease that affects all breeds of dogs and can be fatal. The LSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Baton Rouge is offering a clinical trial of a medication that may help raise the odds of survival, and volunteers are being sought to participate.
NOLA.com
Tire distribution facility to create 200+ jobs in Franklin
Kumho Tires, a South Korean company will build a warehouse and distribution facility in Franklin that will create more than 200 jobs. St. Mary Parish officials said the 350,000-square-foot warehouse will handle 5 million tires a year. The facility will utilize the container services at the Port of New Orleans, which is the top importer of natural rubber in the U.S.
NOLA.com
Mayor Lance Willie, Folsom Board of Aldermen take oaths of office
Folsom Mayor Lance Willie and the village's three aldermen all were sworn into office during their monthly meeting Jan. 9 at Town Hall. Willie was elected in November to a second full term as mayor, winning 71% of votes cast to defeat challenger Susan Willie, who is married to the mayor's cousin.
