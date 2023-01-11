ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

Another LSU player has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal

LSU sophomore edge rusher Zavier Carter entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday, according to multiple reports. Carter would have competed to replace BJ Ojulari as the starting Jack linebacker after appearing in 11 games. He made his first career sack in the Citrus Bowl. A four-star recruit from Atlanta, Carter...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract

After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Lafayette man who became viral TikTok star dies at 33 of apparent heart attack

A TikTok star known as Waffler69, whose real name was Taylor LeJeune, according to media outlets, died this week at the age of 33. LeJeune, who was from Lafayette, amassed more than 1.7 million followers and 32.8 million likes on the social platform with videos of him eating bizarre foods. He filmed many of his videos in front of the Cajundome and at local restaurants such as Judice Inn and Lagneauxs.
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Canine autoimmune disease IMHA comes on quickly; know the signs to protect your dog

Just like humans, dogs can suffer from autoimmune diseases. Immune-mediated hemolytic anemia (IMHA) is a little-known but common autoimmune disease that affects all breeds of dogs and can be fatal. The LSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Baton Rouge is offering a clinical trial of a medication that may help raise the odds of survival, and volunteers are being sought to participate.
NOLA.com

Tire distribution facility to create 200+ jobs in Franklin

Kumho Tires, a South Korean company will build a warehouse and distribution facility in Franklin that will create more than 200 jobs. St. Mary Parish officials said the 350,000-square-foot warehouse will handle 5 million tires a year. The facility will utilize the container services at the Port of New Orleans, which is the top importer of natural rubber in the U.S.
FRANKLIN, LA
NOLA.com

Mayor Lance Willie, Folsom Board of Aldermen take oaths of office

Folsom Mayor Lance Willie and the village's three aldermen all were sworn into office during their monthly meeting Jan. 9 at Town Hall. Willie was elected in November to a second full term as mayor, winning 71% of votes cast to defeat challenger Susan Willie, who is married to the mayor's cousin.
FOLSOM, LA

