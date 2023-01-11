Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
What the Departure of QB Walker Howard Means for LSU
The LSU legacy will suit up for another program in 2023 after one season in Baton Rouge, but what's next for the Tigers?
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Jets great throws name in the ring to join New York's coaching staff
Nick Mangold might have some interest in joining the New York Jets coaching staff. Mangold spent his entire 11-year career with Gang Green.
Lane Kiffin Retweets LSU QB’s Video After Latest Transfer Portal Report
The Rebels are reportedly a possible landing spot for former top quarterback prospect Walker Howard.
Miami staying on radar for 2024 IOL Eddy Pierre-Louis
Eddy Pierre-Louis has quickly set himself apart as a top talent in the 2024 class, and the four-star interior offensive lineman is keeping Miami on his radar. Pierre-Louis, a 6-foot-3, 335-pound lineman from Tampa Catholic is the No. 7 offensive lineman in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus, was initially offered by Miami July 25 and visited for Miami’s barbecue at the end of July. He’s also picked up dozens of offers from in-state rivals like Florida and Florida State – not to mention out-of-state powers like Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State – but he’s keeping his eye on the Canes.
A former John Curtis linebacker reacts to his College Football Hall of Fame selection
Former John Curtis linebacker Michael Stonebreaker will enter the College Football Hall of Fame during an awards dinner Dec. 5 in Las Vegas. Stonebreaker, who played in college at Notre Dame, found out about his enshrinement when former college teammate Chris Zorich called to share the news, which had just been broadcast on ESPN before Monday’s national championship game.
Former Heisman Trophy Winner Charles White Dead At 64
Former USC running back Charles White, the 1979 Heisman Trophy winner, has died at the age of 64.
Vikings special teams have bonded, blossomed behind Daniels
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The bond Matt Daniels has developed with his players in his first season as special teams coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings stretches out of the practice facility and into the parking lot. Each week, Daniels turns over his designated space to a player whose effort...
Falcons Request to Interview Division Rival for Defensive Coordinator
The Atlanta Falcons snatched general manager Terry Fonteneot from the rival New Orleans Saints two years ago ... and may try to do the same to fill their vacant defensive coordinator position following the retirement of Dean Pees. The Falcons have requested to interview Saints defensive line coach and co-defensive...
Tyrann Mathieu among 4 Saints players who received All-Pro votes for 2022
Veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu is among several New Orleans Saints players who received votes for the Associated Press 2022 All-Pro teams, along with linebacker Demario Davis and a couple of special teamers. Davis was the only player out of the group to be selected for the annual All-Pro list (he made the second team for the third year in a row), but three of his teammates also received ballots in their favor.
Can Nets remain elite vs. Celtics without Kevin Durant? Best Bets for Thursday (Jan. 12)
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
How Willie Green's Detroit roots molded the Pelicans' steady head coach
In 1980, Dave Bing started a steel company in Detroit, where he had starred for the Pistons for nine years. Bing Steel grew quickly and became a place where basketball players at nearby University of Detroit Mercy could get summer jobs. Bing and Perry Watson, the school’s longtime head coach,...
Saints to Retain Dennis Allen for Second Year
New Orleans is coming off it's first losing season since 2016.
