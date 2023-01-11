KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - Kathy Lynn Prevatte, who was reported missing in Oshtemo Township on Wednesday, has been found and is safe, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Prevatte was found after a citizen saw a new article about her missing person report. She was found unharmed and was...

