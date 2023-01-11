Read full article on original website
GRPD: Man killed in Saturday morning shooting
A man was killed in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
WWMT
Police search for suspects in shooting on Kalamazoo's northside
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was found shot in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood Saturday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Kalamazoo news: Crews battle house fire on Douglas Ave. Officers responded to N. Church Street near Norway Avenue just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday, police said. A 35-year-old Kalamazoo...
WWMT
One injured in Kentwood Shooting
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police in Kentwood are investigating a shooting that left one injured Friday evening. Officers were dispatched to an apartment on Breton Rd SE near N Breton Ct SE around 5:45 p.m. They found a victim that had been shot in the leg, police said. Officers provided...
WWMT
Two suspects charged in Grand Rapids fatal 2022 shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two suspects were charged in the August 2022 murder of Dacarri Brown, 22, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department Friday. Tiesean Hatchett, 29, and Leonard Young, 33 were arraigned on the following charges:. Homicide, felony murder. Assault with intent to rob while armed. Carrying...
WWMT
One man dead in early morning Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city's south side. Officers heard gunfire in the area of Division St. near Burton Street SE, around 1:45 Saturday morning, according to GRPD. Police found an adult male. The...
Teen held at gunpoint in carjacking: ‘Thought I was going to die’
With three teenagers already arrested after an armed carjacking Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department was still looking for a fourth suspect Friday.
iheart.com
Three gunpoint carjacking suspects arrested in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Three people have been arrested after a carjacking in Grand Rapids on Quarry Avenue near Webster Street. Police say four suspects with guns took a vehicle from two 17-year-old girls, then crashed it into a Grand Rapids police cruiser and two other vehicles after a chase.
WWMT
Teens arrested after break-ins at AccessVision, Battle Creek school building
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police arrested two teenagers for allegedly breaking into AccessVision and the Battle Creek Central High School Fieldhouse Thursday morning. Officers were patrolling the downtown area after an uptick in recent complaints regarding illegal activity overnight, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Kalamazoo...
Deputies: 60-year-old dead in crash south of Lowell
A man died in a crash south of Lowell Friday night, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office:
WWMT
Kentwood police investigating shooting, no suspect or victim found
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood police are investigating a shooting that took place late Thursday morning. Officers were called to the area of Burgis Avenue and 52nd Street SE after receiving reports of gunshots fired, according to Kentwood Police Department in a release. Kentwood car crash: Four-year-old in critical condition...
WWMT
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
WWMTCw
Search continues for two suspects who robbed gas station in Grand Rapids, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for two suspects who fled on foot from a Citgo gas station after allegedly stealing beer from the store, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Upgrade: Athens Township Fire Department to receive over $300,000 to purchase equipment. A firearm was...
WWMT
Crews battle house fire in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Firefighters in Kalamazoo battled a house fire that broke out Friday night. Kalamazoo Public Safety responded to reports of a structure fire on Douglas Avenue near Blakeslee Street around 10:10 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming from the home, according to police.
abc57.com
Missing woman out of Kalamazoo County found safe
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - Kathy Lynn Prevatte, who was reported missing in Oshtemo Township on Wednesday, has been found and is safe, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Prevatte was found after a citizen saw a new article about her missing person report. She was found unharmed and was...
‘Hard, but we got them’: Family cares for missing woman’s 8 children
As searches continue in Kalamazoo County for a missing mom, her eight children are staying with relatives struggling to not only protect them but also to clothe and feed them.
WWMT
Man found dead near Aquinas College, police investigating
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a dog walker discovered the body of a man in the Wilcox Park woods near Aquinas College Thursday. Lockdown: 'Gunshots' noises triggered brief lockdown at Aquinas College, spokesperson says. On Wednesday, the college went into lockdown after gunshots were heard...
Power lines down, 2 in hospital after crash near Walker
Two people are in the hospital and power lines were knocked down due to a crash near Walker Saturday night, deputies said.
Police continue to look for answers in fall killing of 18-year-old
The search for justice continues for the family of a West Michigan teen who was shot and killed while riding his bike last fall in Wyoming.
wkzo.com
Clinton County teenager involved in sextortion case
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Florida man is accused of coercing a mid-Michigan teenager into sending him explicit sexual content in what federal prosecutors in west Michigan called a sextortion scheme with other potential victims nationwide. Twenty-one-year-old Brandon Le of Maitland, Fla., is facing federal charges for allegedly having...
1 killed in Montcalm Township crash
A Greenville woman was killed in a Friday morning crash in Montcalm Township.
