Holland, MI

WWMT

Police search for suspects in shooting on Kalamazoo's northside

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was found shot in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood Saturday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Kalamazoo news: Crews battle house fire on Douglas Ave. Officers responded to N. Church Street near Norway Avenue just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday, police said. A 35-year-old Kalamazoo...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

One injured in Kentwood Shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police in Kentwood are investigating a shooting that left one injured Friday evening. Officers were dispatched to an apartment on Breton Rd SE near N Breton Ct SE around 5:45 p.m. They found a victim that had been shot in the leg, police said. Officers provided...
KENTWOOD, MI
WWMT

Two suspects charged in Grand Rapids fatal 2022 shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two suspects were charged in the August 2022 murder of Dacarri Brown, 22, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department Friday. Tiesean Hatchett, 29, and Leonard Young, 33 were arraigned on the following charges:. Homicide, felony murder. Assault with intent to rob while armed. Carrying...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

One man dead in early morning Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city's south side. Officers heard gunfire in the area of Division St. near Burton Street SE, around 1:45 Saturday morning, according to GRPD. Police found an adult male. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
iheart.com

Three gunpoint carjacking suspects arrested in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Three people have been arrested after a carjacking in Grand Rapids on Quarry Avenue near Webster Street. Police say four suspects with guns took a vehicle from two 17-year-old girls, then crashed it into a Grand Rapids police cruiser and two other vehicles after a chase.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Teens arrested after break-ins at AccessVision, Battle Creek school building

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police arrested two teenagers for allegedly breaking into AccessVision and the Battle Creek Central High School Fieldhouse Thursday morning. Officers were patrolling the downtown area after an uptick in recent complaints regarding illegal activity overnight, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Kalamazoo...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Kentwood police investigating shooting, no suspect or victim found

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood police are investigating a shooting that took place late Thursday morning. Officers were called to the area of Burgis Avenue and 52nd Street SE after receiving reports of gunshots fired, according to Kentwood Police Department in a release. Kentwood car crash: Four-year-old in critical condition...
KENTWOOD, MI
WWMT

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Crews battle house fire in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Firefighters in Kalamazoo battled a house fire that broke out Friday night. Kalamazoo Public Safety responded to reports of a structure fire on Douglas Avenue near Blakeslee Street around 10:10 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming from the home, according to police.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Missing woman out of Kalamazoo County found safe

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - Kathy Lynn Prevatte, who was reported missing in Oshtemo Township on Wednesday, has been found and is safe, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Prevatte was found after a citizen saw a new article about her missing person report. She was found unharmed and was...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Man found dead near Aquinas College, police investigating

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a dog walker discovered the body of a man in the Wilcox Park woods near Aquinas College Thursday. Lockdown: 'Gunshots' noises triggered brief lockdown at Aquinas College, spokesperson says. On Wednesday, the college went into lockdown after gunshots were heard...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wkzo.com

Clinton County teenager involved in sextortion case

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Florida man is accused of coercing a mid-Michigan teenager into sending him explicit sexual content in what federal prosecutors in west Michigan called a sextortion scheme with other potential victims nationwide. Twenty-one-year-old Brandon Le of Maitland, Fla., is facing federal charges for allegedly having...
CLINTON COUNTY, MI

