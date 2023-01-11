ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KCBY

Commercial crabbers wait for higher price to drop pots

After multiple delays for the start of the commercial Dungeness crabbing season, there's now another delay as crabbers and processors negotiate a price for this season's Dungeness crabs. Many commercial crabbers along Oregon's south coast chose not to drop their pots Thursday morning after it became legal to do so.
CHARLESTON, OR
KCBY

Kotek details drug policy priorities as commission waits for new director

PORTLAND, Ore. — The commission tasked with tackling Oregon's severe addiction problem by improving prevention, treatment, and recovery effectiveness is without an appointed leader. The Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission's members and acting director Jill Gray are still moving forward with their work. The commission is pushing for solutions,...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Eugene resident steps forward to claim $1-million prize

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene winner of Tuesday's $1-million Mega Millions ticket claimed their prize Wednesday, said the Oregon Lottery in a news release. Zehao C., bought the winning ticket Monday, at Jackson's Food Store at 274 Coburg Road. They matched five of the six numbers drawn. No one...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Oregonians on a fixed income struggle to make ends meet as rents spike 15%

SALEM, Ore. — Richard and Edith Fondren never imagined that after decades of hard work they'd be spending their "Golden Years" struggling to keep a roof over their heads. "We don't have a quality of life, we try to figure out how we are going to make things work. Fortunately, we have each other and have been together for over 30 years now," Richard said. "If it wasn’t for each of us supporting each other and holding that hand, I really don’t think I could face the world."
OREGON STATE
KCBY

OHA: Cautious optimism, but concern about hospital staffing

SALEM, Ore. — As we move into the fourth year of the coronavirus pandemic, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is expressing cautious optimism, while also acknowledging the current strains placed on the healthcare industry. "Although respiratory virus activity in our communities remains high and our hospital systems are still...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Oregon Department of Revenue to start processing tax returns January 23

The Oregon Department of Revenue (ODR) announced Thursday that they will begin processing 2022 state income tax returns on January 23, the same day the IRS will begin processing federal returns. The department says returns will be processed in the order they are received. They also said that they will...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Oregon's Secretary of State urges state legislature to invest in elections

Oregon's Secretary of State is urging the state legislature to invest in elections. Secretary Shemia Fagan introduced her 2023 "Protect our Democracy" agenda, which she hopes will strengthen the election process. Particularly ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Fagan is asking for investments in staffing, while asking for legislation to...
OREGON STATE

