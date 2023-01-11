Read full article on original website
KCBY
Storm watchers swarm to the Oregon Coast for peak winter storm season
COOS BAY, Ore. — It’s the heart of winter on the Oregon Coast, which means gargantuan Pacific Ocean swells, roaring sea winds and exploding clouds of foam are on full display as part of peak winter storm season. According to a press release from Oregon's Adventure Coast, nowhere...
KCBY
Commercial crabbers wait for higher price to drop pots
After multiple delays for the start of the commercial Dungeness crabbing season, there's now another delay as crabbers and processors negotiate a price for this season's Dungeness crabs. Many commercial crabbers along Oregon's south coast chose not to drop their pots Thursday morning after it became legal to do so.
KCBY
Oregon spotted frog extinction threats prompt lawsuit from Center for Biological Diversity
BEND, Ore. — The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal notice of its intent to sue two federal agencies for signing-off on a habitat conservation plan in the upper Deschutes River that fails to ensure the Wickiup Dam won’t drive the threatened Oregon spotted frog extinct, according to a release from the Center.
KCBY
Oregon Fender's blue butterfly moved from 'endangered' to 'threatened' status
OREGON — On Wednesday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced that the Fender's blue butterfly will be down-listed from endangered to threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act, according to a release from the Center of Biological Diversity. This down-listing is based on the recovery of butterfly populations...
KCBY
Kotek details drug policy priorities as commission waits for new director
PORTLAND, Ore. — The commission tasked with tackling Oregon's severe addiction problem by improving prevention, treatment, and recovery effectiveness is without an appointed leader. The Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission's members and acting director Jill Gray are still moving forward with their work. The commission is pushing for solutions,...
KCBY
Eugene resident steps forward to claim $1-million prize
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene winner of Tuesday's $1-million Mega Millions ticket claimed their prize Wednesday, said the Oregon Lottery in a news release. Zehao C., bought the winning ticket Monday, at Jackson's Food Store at 274 Coburg Road. They matched five of the six numbers drawn. No one...
KCBY
Oregonians on a fixed income struggle to make ends meet as rents spike 15%
SALEM, Ore. — Richard and Edith Fondren never imagined that after decades of hard work they'd be spending their "Golden Years" struggling to keep a roof over their heads. "We don't have a quality of life, we try to figure out how we are going to make things work. Fortunately, we have each other and have been together for over 30 years now," Richard said. "If it wasn’t for each of us supporting each other and holding that hand, I really don’t think I could face the world."
KCBY
OHA: Cautious optimism, but concern about hospital staffing
SALEM, Ore. — As we move into the fourth year of the coronavirus pandemic, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is expressing cautious optimism, while also acknowledging the current strains placed on the healthcare industry. "Although respiratory virus activity in our communities remains high and our hospital systems are still...
KCBY
Priced-out Oregon tenant pushing state lawmakers to close loopholes to rent cap laws
SALEM, Ore. — A Sherwood resident is calling on state lawmakers to close loopholes in Oregon’s rent cap laws after she says she was priced out of her home. Like many Oregonians during the pandemic, Jessica Israel and her family ran into some hard times. “My husband had...
KCBY
Oregon Department of Revenue to start processing tax returns January 23
The Oregon Department of Revenue (ODR) announced Thursday that they will begin processing 2022 state income tax returns on January 23, the same day the IRS will begin processing federal returns. The department says returns will be processed in the order they are received. They also said that they will...
KCBY
US Forest Service waives fees for recreation sites in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
If you'd like to take advantage of Oregon's forests, the US Forest Service is waiving fees to all recreation sites in Oregon and Washington this Monday, January 16, in honor of Martin Luther King Junior Day. The fee waiver includes many forest service picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads, and visitor...
KCBY
OHA receiving over $900,000 in Housing Vouchers for Oregonians with disabilities
OREGON — Six Oregon counties are set to receive 80 vouchers from the Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) to fund permanent affordable housing assistance to Oregonians with extreme mental health concerns and disabilities, according to a release from the U.S. Senate. “As the weather continues to be...
KCBY
Oregon's Secretary of State urges state legislature to invest in elections
Oregon's Secretary of State is urging the state legislature to invest in elections. Secretary Shemia Fagan introduced her 2023 "Protect our Democracy" agenda, which she hopes will strengthen the election process. Particularly ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Fagan is asking for investments in staffing, while asking for legislation to...
