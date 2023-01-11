Related
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
Republican candidate's wife arrested and charged with casting 23 fraudulent votes for her husband in the 2020 election
Kamala Harris mocked for repeating several word salads during climate crisis talk: 'WTF is her deal'
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Reform Austin
Reform Austin (RA) was created to inform Texans about politics and politicians. We produce high-quality investigative reporting and news analysis from a network of local correspondents to engage readers about what goes on behind the doors of our state Capitol through our daily news site, Reform Austin News. Reform Austin is dedicated to increasing public awareness regarding the use of tax dollars and the policies that shape everyday life in Texas. We provide independent reporting for a better Texas and are focused on long-form, investigative and enterprise stories. We believe that a story doesn’t always have to be written to be effective. We embrace a multi-platform, digital-first, engagement-driven approach to journalism for all audiences. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.https://www.reformaustin.org/
Comments / 0