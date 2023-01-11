Read full article on original website
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
Chris Young Is Blindsided by Love on New Song 'Looking for You'
The country star released a second song on Friday as well — "All Dogs Go to Heaven," a sentimental ode to man's best friend With the New Year came a brand-new Chris Young. "I've been cooking my own food a lot more," Young, 37, tells PEOPLE about the secrets behind his nearly 50-pound weight loss, a transformation that has been occurring since early last fall. "I wasn't taking the time to [cook for myself]. I'm also working out a little bit more." But what hasn't changed is that velvet voice of his that...
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Morgan Wallen Teases New Song About Keith Whitley, And It Sounds Incredible: LISTEN
Morgan Wallen hasn’t shared any news regarding the release date for his upcoming third studio album. But, nevertheless, he’s still teeing up new songs for fans left and right. On New Year’s Eve, the country music hitmaker closed out 2022 with an epic video montage. Overlaying the insane clip was a preview for a yet-unnamed song sure to score Wallen even more industry wins. More recently, the 29-year-old again took to Instagram, sharing another song preview, but this time he’s tributing Keith Whitley. Take a listen below because Outsiders everywhere are sure to love it.
British actor Marisa Abela to play singer Amy Winehouse in new film
British singer Amy Winehouse died in July 2011 of alcohol poisoning at age 27 in London. Winehouse won six Grammy Awards and was nominated for eight.
Lana Del Rey Reveals Tracklist, Artwork for New Album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Lana Del Rey has unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, as well as several alternate covers. Additionally, she’s pushed back the release date from March 10th to March 24th. In a post to her private Instagram page,...
‘The Voice’ Runner-Up Addison Agen Shares Acoustic Performance of New Song ‘Won’t’
The Voice Season 13 runner-up Addison Agen recently shared a performance of a new original song called “Won’t.” The singer sounds great as she strums an acoustic guitar for an emotional rendition of the track. The Voice‘s Addison Agen Shares ‘Won’t’ Performance. Agen’s...
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Tennessee
Tennessee is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Tennessee!
listen hear! Song of the Day: Everything But The Girl share first new music in 24 years with "Nothing Left To Lose"
Everything But The Girl announce first new album in over 2 decades
This week's new music on Audacy All New: Miley Cyrus, Paramore, Shakira, and more
Press play for the latest from Miley Cyrus, Paramore, Sam Smith, MONSTA X, Gracie Abrams, Gucci Mane, U2, M83, and more this week on Audacy All New.
Iris DeMent Announces New Album Workin’ on a World, Shares Song: Listen
Iris DeMent has a new album arriving soon. The singer-songwriter announced that her next LP is titled Workin’ on a World, and it’s out February 24. The album includes “Goin’ Down to Sing in Texas,” a lengthy song about gun control that DeMent first released in 2020. Find it and the title track to Workin’ on a World below.
Bruce Willis posts silly snaps with daughter Tallulah
Bruce Willis struck a goofy pose with his daughter Tallulah amid his battle with aphasia. The pair posted the light-hearted snaps on their respective Instagram accounts, with Tallulah captioning hers, “”high drama club ~~ life skills ~~ fingers crossed I eat a veggie this week LMAO.” In the pics, the father-daughter duo share an embrace while pulling funny faces. Tallulah’s post featured several other pictures, including an image of an Alcoholics Anonymous book and a 1990s pic of a short-haired Winona Ryder. In March, Bruce, 67, announced he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a brain disorder that affects his ability...
Myron Elkins Impresses With Introspective And Honest Debut Studio Album, ‘Factories, Farms & Amphetamines’
Myron Elkins’ debut album is definitely one you need on your radar. Out everywhere today, Factories, Farms & Amphetamines touches on subject matter and content far beyond his 21 years. From working all day and watching dreams die as he does whatever he needs to get by, to losing...
Afrobeats artist Credo makes a comeback with fresh new songs releasing this year
Up-and-coming Nigerian Australian singer and songwriter Credo has announced his comeback to music after a much-needed break, with new singles soon. Artist Credo born Abubakar Sulaiman in the Owerri state of Nigeria began his journey towards singing and songwriting at the tender age of nine. Since then, the artist has been on a journey of self-discovery and exploring different avenues of music. Credo has channelled his soul into his singing and songwriting, which has elements of pop culture modernity. Alongside traditional African musical influence that pays homage to his culture and heritage.
Rammstein’s Till Lindemann Sings in English on Sharon Kovacs’ ‘Child of Sin’
Who doesn’t love eccentric Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann, especially when he goes outside the box by singing in English on someone else’s song? Well, that’s exactly what’s just happened with “Child of Sin,” a duet between Lindemann and Dutch singer/songwriter Sharon Kovacs (under the Kovacs banner).
New Music Friday: The best new albums out today
Trying to keep up with this week’s best and most exciting new music? Every Friday, we collect the best new albums available on streaming services on one page. This week, check out Babytron's Bin Reaper 3: New Testament, Margo Price's Strays, Poolblood's Mole, and more. BabyTron, Bin Reaper 3:...
Sam Smith Releases New Single
On Wednesday (1-11) Sam Smith dropped a new song called “Gimme.” The track features breakout Jamaican reggae/rap star Koffee and R&B singer Jessie Reyez. Describing the track as “filth,” Sam Smith said, “I’m a sexual person, I like sex. It’s something I’m teaching myself to not be ashamed of. Me and Jessie were basically drunk, drinking whisky in Jamaica, two in the morning, running around absolutely wasted, like two girlfriends having a laugh.”
SZA Kills Her Ex, Licks His Heart in ‘Kill Bill’ Music Video
SZA released her new music video for “Kill Bill” from her long-awaited sophomore album SOS on Tuesday. The visual pulls from the Quentin Tarantino movies bearing the same name, and opens with a scene paying homage to Uma Thurman’s showdown with Elle Driver (Daryl Hannah) in Budd’s trailer. The singer-songwriter gets double crossed by her lover in the video and engages in a series of katana-wielding scenes, an eerie motorcycle bike ride in leather, and a fatal finale that concludes with her ripping her ex’s heart out and giving it a go on her palate. Directed by Christian Breslauer, SZA’s “Kill...
Dan Auerbach Leads the Arcs on a Search for ‘Sunshine’ on New Single
Dan Auerbach’s the Arcs are on a search for the bright side on their latest single, “Sunshine.” The record doubles as a dedication to band member Richard Swift, whose background vocals and percussion are featured on the song he co-wrote in 2018 before his death at age 41. “We’re waiting on the sunshine/Night was day now day is night/Won’t you help me see the light?” Auerbach asks on the chorus. “Sunshine” thematically circles lost time and missed opportunities, held together by a piano melody littered with punching horns. In a statement about Electrophonic Chronic, the second studio album from the...
Sam Smith, Koffee, and Jessie Reyez Get Steamy in ‘Gimme’ Video
Just give’em what they want, goddamn! On Friday, Sam Smith released the music video for their new song “Gimme” featuring Jessie Reyez and Koffee, and it follows the three musicians dancing in a steamy club. “Voyeurs are watching us/Giving me such a rush,” sings Smith. “When I’m crazy and drunk on love/Gimme what I want, gimme what I want.” There’s nothing wrong with a lil fun on a night out, right Sam? In the video, Smith pours shots of Patrón, dances with Koffee and Reyez, and poses in a leather top and glasses as they sing about feeling sexually liberated. The...
