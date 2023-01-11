ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Young Is Blindsided by Love on New Song 'Looking for You'

The country star released a second song on Friday as well — "All Dogs Go to Heaven," a sentimental ode to man's best friend With the New Year came a brand-new Chris Young. "I've been cooking my own food a lot more," Young, 37, tells PEOPLE about the secrets behind his nearly 50-pound weight loss, a transformation that has been occurring since early last fall. "I wasn't taking the time to [cook for myself]. I'm also working out a little bit more." But what hasn't changed is that velvet voice of his that...
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Outsider.com

Morgan Wallen Teases New Song About Keith Whitley, And It Sounds Incredible: LISTEN

Morgan Wallen hasn’t shared any news regarding the release date for his upcoming third studio album. But, nevertheless, he’s still teeing up new songs for fans left and right. On New Year’s Eve, the country music hitmaker closed out 2022 with an epic video montage. Overlaying the insane clip was a preview for a yet-unnamed song sure to score Wallen even more industry wins. More recently, the 29-year-old again took to Instagram, sharing another song preview, but this time he’s tributing Keith Whitley. Take a listen below because Outsiders everywhere are sure to love it.
New York Post

Bruce Willis posts silly snaps with daughter Tallulah

Bruce Willis struck a goofy pose with his daughter Tallulah amid his battle with aphasia. The pair posted the light-hearted snaps on their respective Instagram accounts, with Tallulah captioning hers, “”high drama club ~~ life skills ~~ fingers crossed I eat a veggie this week LMAO.” In the pics, the father-daughter duo share an embrace while pulling funny faces. Tallulah’s post featured several other pictures, including an image of an Alcoholics Anonymous book and a 1990s pic of a short-haired Winona Ryder. In March, Bruce, 67, announced he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a brain disorder that affects his ability...
Woonsocket Call

Afrobeats artist Credo makes a comeback with fresh new songs releasing this year

Up-and-coming Nigerian Australian singer and songwriter Credo has announced his comeback to music after a much-needed break, with new singles soon. Artist Credo born Abubakar Sulaiman in the Owerri state of Nigeria began his journey towards singing and songwriting at the tender age of nine. Since then, the artist has been on a journey of self-discovery and exploring different avenues of music. Credo has channelled his soul into his singing and songwriting, which has elements of pop culture modernity. Alongside traditional African musical influence that pays homage to his culture and heritage.
The FADER

New Music Friday: The best new albums out today

Trying to keep up with this week’s best and most exciting new music? Every Friday, we collect the best new albums available on streaming services on one page. This week, check out Babytron's Bin Reaper 3: New Testament, Margo Price's Strays, Poolblood's Mole, and more. BabyTron, Bin Reaper 3:...
Effingham Radio

Sam Smith Releases New Single

On Wednesday (1-11) Sam Smith dropped a new song called “Gimme.” The track features breakout Jamaican reggae/rap star Koffee and R&B singer Jessie Reyez. Describing the track as “filth,” Sam Smith said, “I’m a sexual person, I like sex. It’s something I’m teaching myself to not be ashamed of. Me and Jessie were basically drunk, drinking whisky in Jamaica, two in the morning, running around absolutely wasted, like two girlfriends having a laugh.”
Rolling Stone

SZA Kills Her Ex, Licks His Heart in ‘Kill Bill’ Music Video

SZA released her new music video for “Kill Bill” from her long-awaited sophomore album SOS on Tuesday. The visual pulls from the Quentin Tarantino movies bearing the same name, and opens with a scene paying homage to Uma Thurman’s showdown with Elle Driver (Daryl Hannah) in Budd’s trailer. The singer-songwriter gets double crossed by her lover in the video and engages in a series of katana-wielding scenes, an eerie motorcycle bike ride in leather, and a fatal finale that concludes with her ripping her ex’s heart out and giving it a go on her palate. Directed by Christian Breslauer, SZA’s “Kill...
Rolling Stone

Dan Auerbach Leads the Arcs on a Search for ‘Sunshine’ on New Single

Dan Auerbach’s the Arcs are on a search for the bright side on their latest single, “Sunshine.” The record doubles as a dedication to band member Richard Swift, whose background vocals and percussion are featured on the song he co-wrote in 2018 before his death at age 41. “We’re waiting on the sunshine/Night was day now day is night/Won’t you help me see the light?” Auerbach asks on the chorus. “Sunshine” thematically circles lost time and missed opportunities, held together by a piano melody littered with punching horns. In a statement about Electrophonic Chronic, the second studio album from the...
Rolling Stone

Sam Smith, Koffee, and Jessie Reyez Get Steamy in ‘Gimme’ Video

Just give’em what they want, goddamn! On Friday, Sam Smith released the music video for their new song “Gimme” featuring Jessie Reyez and Koffee, and it follows the three musicians dancing in a steamy club. “Voyeurs are watching us/Giving me such a rush,” sings Smith. “When I’m crazy and drunk on love/Gimme what I want, gimme what I want.” There’s nothing wrong with a lil fun on a night out, right Sam? In the video, Smith pours shots of Patrón, dances with Koffee and Reyez, and poses in a leather top and glasses as they sing about feeling sexually liberated. The...
