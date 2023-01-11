Read full article on original website
Related
wrganews.com
Cartersville Police Arrest Two Atlanta Women After High-Speed Chase
In October 2022, Cartersville Police Investigators arrested two Atlanta residents for their involvement in committing numerous Entering Auto crimes in Sam Smith Park and Pine Mountain Trail System. Weeks later, Cartersville Police Officers received continued reports of autos being broken into at the same parks. CPD Investigators determined an associate of the original perpetrators as the individual responsible for the continued break-ins.
wrganews.com
DDA office relocating, Rome accepted into placemaking collaborative
The office of the Rome Downtown Development Authority will soon have a new home. The brick annex building behind the Rome-Floyd County Chamber of Commerce at the corner of Broad Street and Riverside Parkway is in the process of being renovated, according to Rome Downtown Development Authority Director Aundi Lesley.
wrganews.com
Rome International Film Festival Now Accepting 2023 Film Submissions
The Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) seeks submissions for the 2023 Festival, to be held in Rome, Georgia this November. This year marks the twentieth year since the Festival’s founding, and in recent years the event has attracted more sponsorship, more submissions by filmmakers, and more regional and industry trade attention.
wrganews.com
Winter Weather Advisory
The upper-level low-pressure system that helped produce yesterday’s severe weather outbreak will swing through the Southeast today and tomorrow. As it does so, it will usher in a much colder and drier air mass that will work to squeeze out lingering moisture in the atmosphere, creating some light snow showers and snow flurries across North Georgia today and tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued through early tomorrow morning for the following counties in North Georgia: Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White. Total snowfall accumulations of ½” to 1 inch will be possible above 1,500 feet in these counties, with up to 2 inches possible in the highest elevations. Lower elevations in the Advisory area and in Northwest Georgia could see ½ inch or less. This could create some slippery road conditions after sunset tonight as temperatures quickly drop below freezing. Winds could also gust as high as 35 mph. Outside of the Winter Weather Advisory, some snow flurries or light snow showers will be possible north of the I-85 corridor today and tonight, but snowfall accumulations are not expected. Temperatures in North Georgia outside of the Advisory area should stay above freezing until closer to midnight.
wrganews.com
Ossoff lauds Qcells announcement
It was recently announced that Qcells, one of the largest and most-recognized renewable energy solutions providers, will invest more than $2.5 billion to expand its solar module manufacturing operations in Georgia. Qcells will build a new facility in Cartersville and add a third facility to its Dalton location. Last year,...
Comments / 0