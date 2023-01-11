Read full article on original website
Closure of emergency SNAP benefits extends beyond those receiving deposits
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio's emergency SNAP benefits are ending, and that reality is affecting more than just those receiving the deposits. During the pandemic, participants were getting the maximum benefit offered, now they'll return to pre-pandemic levels. "Each family is different,” said Matt Kendall, assistant director & administrator,...
Jefferson County Broadband Task Force seeks funding to expand services
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jefferson County Broadband Task Force is working to receive funding to expand services. Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Executive Director Mike Paprocki says the task force is working to find different grants for funding to expand broadband throughout the county. As of now, they're looking to make the...
Major investment being made in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Two $150 million manufacturing facilities are set to be built Marshall County. Gov. Jim justice announced the news during his State of the State address on Wednesday night. "TLC Covestro, based in India, within the Covestro Plant in Marshall County, spending $150 million and create...
Why did TCL Specialties select Marshall County for its first U.S. location?
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — TCL Specialties will be starting construction this month on its first U.S. location after supplying the United States with products for 30 years. The Covestro site in Marshall County is the location of choice. The question is, why?. “West Virginia, we are the birthplace of...
ODOT announces local projects that could impact your drive
There are seven culvert replacements that ODOT is doing in the Valley that could impact your drive beginning this summer.
Two manufacturing facilities will be built south of Moundsville
MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) TCL Industries of India is about to invest $150 million in Marshall County. They plan to build two chemical manufacturing facilities along Route 2 north of New Martinsville in the Covestro Industrial Plant. County Commissioner John Gruzinskas says the best part of the announcement is the jobs. “The most exciting […]
Marshall County magistrate hopes Naloxone training saves lives
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — A local magistrate is looking to help save lives on the streets of Marshall County, but that all starts with learning how to do so. Fentanyl is one of the main factors on the market currently that's leading to an increase in overdoses. In response to the issue, Marshall County Magistrate Zachary Allman is conducting training in hopes of changing this trend.
ideastream.org
Confused about Ohio's new concealed carry law? The Summit County Sheriff is providing some clarity
Workshops on Ohio’s new concealed carry law and gun safety are being offered in Summit County this week. The goal of the three sessions is to educate the public on their rights and to promote safety. Summit County Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Mayer explained Ohio’s concealed carry law at a...
Tenants remain positive as Fort Steuben Mall management changes
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Fort Steuben Mall is a pretty hot topic here in the Ohio Valley. Now, many tenants, old and new, are speaking out with their thoughts on what the future may hold. "Previous management told us that we needed to stop all events and remove anything...
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
Hancock County art showcase highlighting 'New Works'
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — The Top of West Virginia Arts Council is providing something for the whole family, as it is showcasing some local art in the area. Since 2008, the council strives to bring cultural and educational activities to both Brooke and Hancock counties, something it did at its opening reception Thursday evening.
Strussion home searched with high-tech DNA technology
BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) – Back in September of 2021, Tom and Angela Strussion were found murdered inside of their Belmont County home. Since then, their families have gone to great lengths for answers, such as rewards and even billboards throughout the city. They are taking the search one step...
CAPTURED! Pig was on the loose in Belmont County for 4 days
UPDATE: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 5:30 p.m. Miss Piggy was captured in Martins Ferry late Wednesday afternoon after four days on the run, according to Julie Larish of Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Martins Ferry’s notorious Miss Piggy has been captured A micro-pig, black, very small, has been on the loose for four days, roaming […]
Local Ohio man found with large amounts of cocaine says police
Officials say they have arrested a man that had large amounts of cocaine. Jefferson County Drug Task Force officials say they conducted a search warrant at Quincy Dudley’s, 51, residence and found about 165 grams of cocaine and various drug paraphernalia. Dudley is charged with two F5 counts of drug trafficking and one count of […]
2 car crash causes U.S. 22 to close on Friday
UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. ORIGINAL: A two car crash has shut down part of a highway in West Virginia. The crash has occurred on U.S 22 West in Weirton. The dump truck involved in the crash was also leaking fuel. Trafficked is backed up and stopped to the Three Springs Drive Exit. On […]
No stranger to the law, Steubenville man arrested on cocaine charges
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A Steubenville man is behind bars after authorities conducted a search warrant on Thursday and discovered a large amount of cocaine at his Ridge Avenue home. Quincy Dudley , 51, was arrested after the Jefferson County Drug Task Force seized approximately 165 grams of cocaine,...
Noted motorcycle hit-and-run case in Weirton among those heard by grand jury
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted 19 people, including a Weirton man charged with a hit-and-run. You will remember Paul White in August. A search went on after he was accused of striking a 7-year-old boy with a motorcycle at Kings Creek Road on Aug. 19.
Assistance from outside agency aims to provide clarity in Strussion murder case
Belmont, OH — September of 2022 marked one year since Tom and Angela Strussion were murdered in their home on trail's end drive in Belmont. The Belmont County Sheriff's Office at that time held a press conference with the biggest takeaway being that they were looking for the public or outside entities to come forward with information and assistance. Some was found early Saturday.
Ohio State Highway Patrol: 1 killed, 1 injured in single-vehicle Stark County crash
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that killed a 23-year-old man and injured a 25-year-old man in Stark County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According...
One Ohio City Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
