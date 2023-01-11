Read full article on original website
Washington Man Dies Following Dump Truck Crash Under Interstate 10 Overpass
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - At the beginning of 2023, an 18-wheeler hauling an excavator caused Interstate 10 at its overpass over Interstate 49 to be shut down as it damaged the overpass. Louisiana DOTD officials have announced a repair plan to fix it. Fortunately, the driver wasn't killed or...
DOTD give tips to I-10 East drivers after overpass damaged
Louisiana motorists traveling east on Interstate 10 at Lafayette have been given instructions by the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) on how to make it through that area because of a damaged overpass. An 18-wheeler hauling an excavator on a three-axle trailer struck the I-10 eastbound bridge and...
Elevated dump truck bed hits overpass, driver ejected and killed
Louisiana State Troopers responded to a fatal crash on on Jan. 8, where one person was killed.
Man dies from injuries after dump truck strikes underpass
ACADIA PARISH, La. — A St. Landry Parish man has died from injuries following a crash over the weekend.
Parks man arrested after driver damages graves in Franklin cemetery
A man who police say was involved in a hit-and-run crash, and then damaged several graves driving through a cemetery, has been arrested.
Crash on E. Pinhook Leaves One Man Dead
The driver struck a cement curb and went off the roadway before striking a tree and succumbing to is injuries. Driver in deadly crash had a history of reckless driving which ended with a crash on East Pinhook Road.
Lafayette man killed after car runs off E. Pinhook Road, strikes tree in yard
A Lafayette man was killed after he drove off East Pinhook Road, drove through several yards and struck a tree, the Lafayette Police Department said. The crash happened near the 1800 block of E. Pinhook Road around 2:45 a.m. Jmarius Charles, 30, was driving east at an undetermined speed when he struck the road’s cement curb and left the roadway. He drove through several yards before striking a tree, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
Officials in Acadia Parish Arrest Drive-By Shooting Suspect
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office was able this week to make an arrest in not one, but two drive-by shooting cases. According to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson say the suspect in the two cases is from the Evangeline community. He says there were two shootings, both happened in the...
Family and friends of deadly car crash victim hold vigil where he was killed
News 10 is finding out new details of the crash that claimed the life of a 30-year-old Lafayette man early Thursday morning.
Lafayette Police, One Fatality after Early Morning Crash
LAFAYETTE (KPEL) Officers with the Lafayette Police Department continue to investigate this morning's fatal crash that happened near the 1800 block of East Pinhook. Sgt. Robin Green says they have identified the person who died in the crash as Jmarius Charles of Lafayette. They do not know how fast the...
Arrest made in Vermilion Parish armed robbery
According to VPSO Sheriff Mike Couvillon, one person has been arrested following a reported armed robbery of a Circle K convenience store located on State Street in Abbeville early this morning.
Daytime Construction on Interstate 10 in St. Martin Parish to Begin on Monday
DOTD officials say a slow moving operation will happen in the inside and outside lanes of I-10 westbound and eastbound from mile marker 108 (1 mile before Breaux Bridge exit) to mile marker 115 (LA 347, Cecilia, Henderson) as workers will be installing rumble strips during the day.
Carencro woman arrested after driving off road, striking Broussard home Thursday morning
A Carencro woman was arrested Thursday after crashing a vehicle into a Broussard home. Around 7:25 a.m. Thursday Broussard Police Department officers received a report that a vehicle had crashed into a home in the 1200 block of S. Bernard Road. No one was injured in the crash, Capt. Zac Gerard said in a statement.
Evangeline man arrested on seven counts of drive-by shooting
Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a resident of the Evangeline community in western Acadia Parish on charges in connection with multiple drive-by shootings. Skylar LeJeune, 20, of Evangeline, was booked on seven counts of assault by drive by shooting, two counts of illegal discharge of...
Lake Charles woman saves man on overturned kayak in Prien Lake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One lake Charles woman had quite the experience after she jumped in the frigid waters of Prien Lake. Nikki Lafuria was just relaxing Thursday when she noticed a man in a kayak in the lake outside her home. She tells 7News, shortly after, the man...
Speeding in New Iberia school zones leads to speed cameras being installed
In New Iberia, officials say speeding in school zones has become a major issue and traffic cameras will soon be installed in school zones around the city.
Fatal mobile home fire in Avoyelles Parish
GOUDEAU, La. (KALB) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal mobile home fire that occurred in Goudeau on Jan. 12. Around 12:30 a.m., the Avoyelles Parish Fire Department responded to the fire in the 3300 block of Highway 361. Firefighters located an elderly, disabled man inside...
Theft of fishing gear leads to arrest
On December 3, 2022, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of multiple thefts that have been. occurring from the exterior to a residence located at the 1000 Blk. of Black Lake Rd. within the unincorporated area of. St. Landry. During the investigations it was learned through witnesses...
Three people found selling alcohol to underage buyers in Lafayette Police sting
Three people have been cited for selling alcohol to underage buyers, according to the Lafayette Police Department.
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 11, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 11, 2023. Christy Lee Robinette, 41, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; battery of a police officer; trespassing. Phillip Anthony Gilmore, 34, Lake Charles: Vehicle in an unsafe condition; third offense DWI; possession of a firearm...
