Acadia Parish, LA

Lake Charles American Press

DOTD give tips to I-10 East drivers after overpass damaged

Louisiana motorists traveling east on Interstate 10 at Lafayette have been given instructions by the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) on how to make it through that area because of a damaged overpass. An 18-wheeler hauling an excavator on a three-axle trailer struck the I-10 eastbound bridge and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Crash on E. Pinhook Leaves One Man Dead

The driver struck a cement curb and went off the roadway before striking a tree and succumbing to is injuries. Driver in deadly crash had a history of reckless driving which ended with a crash on East Pinhook Road.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette man killed after car runs off E. Pinhook Road, strikes tree in yard

A Lafayette man was killed after he drove off East Pinhook Road, drove through several yards and struck a tree, the Lafayette Police Department said. The crash happened near the 1800 block of E. Pinhook Road around 2:45 a.m. Jmarius Charles, 30, was driving east at an undetermined speed when he struck the road’s cement curb and left the roadway. He drove through several yards before striking a tree, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Police, One Fatality after Early Morning Crash

LAFAYETTE (KPEL) Officers with the Lafayette Police Department continue to investigate this morning's fatal crash that happened near the 1800 block of East Pinhook. Sgt. Robin Green says they have identified the person who died in the crash as Jmarius Charles of Lafayette. They do not know how fast the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Evangeline man arrested on seven counts of drive-by shooting

Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a resident of the Evangeline community in western Acadia Parish on charges in connection with multiple drive-by shootings. Skylar LeJeune, 20, of Evangeline, was booked on seven counts of assault by drive by shooting, two counts of illegal discharge of...
EVANGELINE, LA
kalb.com

Fatal mobile home fire in Avoyelles Parish

GOUDEAU, La. (KALB) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal mobile home fire that occurred in Goudeau on Jan. 12. Around 12:30 a.m., the Avoyelles Parish Fire Department responded to the fire in the 3300 block of Highway 361. Firefighters located an elderly, disabled man inside...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Theft of fishing gear leads to arrest

On December 3, 2022, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of multiple thefts that have been. occurring from the exterior to a residence located at the 1000 Blk. of Black Lake Rd. within the unincorporated area of. St. Landry. During the investigations it was learned through witnesses...
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 11, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 11, 2023. Christy Lee Robinette, 41, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; battery of a police officer; trespassing. Phillip Anthony Gilmore, 34, Lake Charles: Vehicle in an unsafe condition; third offense DWI; possession of a firearm...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

