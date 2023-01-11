ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Frost music school dean Shelly Berg plays St. Petersburg on Sunday

By Ray Roa
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
Shelly Berg
Chick Corea has been gone for almost two years at this point, so it’s much harder to take the jazz pianists we still have for granted. Shelly Berg—who once sat in for the Woody Herman Band—is the dean of the Patricia Frost School of Music at the University of Miami, and a Steinway pianist.

Laurence Hobgood—a 2010 Grammy winner from New York— has maintained a long partnership with Chicago jazzman Kurt Elling, and while the latter won’t be present, we won’t be too shocked if he throws a few pieces he has done with Elling into his gig with Mr. Berg at the Side Door. Bassist Joe Porter and drummer Jean Bolduc back the pianists up.


Tickets to see Shelly Berg and Laurence Hobgood in St. Petersburg on Sunday, Jan. 15 at Palladium Theater's Side Door Cabaret are still on sale and start at $40. [event-1]

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
