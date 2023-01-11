Read full article on original website
Related
Millions to lose Medicaid coverage under Congress' plan
Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose their insurance plans by April 1 if Congress passes the $1.7 trillion spending package leaders unveiled Tuesday
Tri-City Herald
Home care provider owes $3.8 million after cheating 433 workers out of pay, feds say
A home care provider cheated hundreds of workers out of fair compensation for their labor, and now the company must pay $3.8 million, federal officials said. TriMED Healthcare LLC and its owner, Beverly Jordan, “intentionally denied” overtime pay to at least 433 employees over several years, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a Jan. 10 news release.
Millions of Americans are enrolled in Medicaid who shouldn’t be — and it’s costing taxpayers billions
No one knows exactly how many people currently enrolled in Medicaid would have been denied access to the program under the pre-pandemic rules.
Three men charged with millions in Medicare, Medicaid fraud
Three men have been charged with conspiring to defraud the federal government out of more than $107 million after submitting fraudulent genetic testing claims to Medicare.
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
AOL Corp
What happens to Social Security when you die?
The end of a person’s life doesn’t necessarily mean the end of their Social Security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone else even after the original recipient passes away. Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an...
NOLA.com
Warehouse where nursing home patients died charged $1M rent. Bob Dean pocketed it, feds say.
The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint Thursday against embattled Louisiana nursing home magnate Bob Dean, alleging that Dean misspent and misallocated $4 million from his nursing homes, lining his personal bank accounts with the misspent money. The DOJ lawsuit may be the most daunting of Dean's escalating legal...
Only 48hrs until millions of Americans get winter direct payment worth up to $4,194 – see if you’re eligible for cash
MILLIONS of struggling seniors will receive a direct payment worth up to $4,194 in just 48 hours. Social Security benefits will head to retirees on December 28. Payments will be sent to Americans that were born between the 21st and 31st of the month. Social Security benefits were also sent...
Food Stamps Update: 31 States Extend Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP...
Georgia inspector general uncovers $6.7M in fraudulent payments to state employees
(The Center Square) — Georgia’s inspector general has tentatively identified more than $6.7 million in incorrect unemployment insurance payments to hundreds of state employees. In a Wednesday letter to David Dove, Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive counsel, State Inspector General Scott McAfee said more than 280 full-time state employees...
Toni Says: New Medicare turning-65 rule
I have a quite different problem concerning how to enroll in Medicare from any enrollment problem that I have read in your column. I understand from an email a friend received from Medicare.gov that starting January 1, there are new turning-65 Medicare enrollment rules. I have rheumatoid arthritis and my...
SC postal workers accused in COVID relief fraud that cost millions, US Attorney says
Three women were released on bail from federal court in Florence, SC, after being accused of defrauding the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
khn.org
Hundreds of Hospitals Sue Patients or Threaten Their Credit, a KHN Investigation Finds. Does Yours?
Despite growing evidence of the harm caused by medical debt, hundreds of U.S. hospitals maintain policies to aggressively pursue patients for unpaid bills, using tactics such as lawsuits, selling patient accounts to debt buyers, and reporting patients to credit rating agencies, a KHN investigation shows. The collection practices are commonplace...
Medicare Part B oversight gaps cost millions of dollars
Medicare and its enrollees were unable to realize millions in savings because of gaps in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' oversight of the Part B program, according to a federal watchdog report released Tuesday. Driving the news: The federal health department's Office of the Inspector General looked at...
Schumer: Federal omnibus allows 300 doctors to remain at SIUH amid doctor shortage
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The federal omnibus passed in December includes critical funding that will allow Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH) to retain 300 residency slots among a national physician shortage and a “tripledemic.”. U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer (D-New York) announced the $250 million in funding at SIUH...
Millions Could Lose Medicaid by April as Pandemic Rules Ease
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Millions of Americans are about to lose Medicaid coverage that they gained — and maintained hassle-free — through the pandemic. The end-of-year spending bill that Congress passed will “unwind” a continuous Medicaid enrollment requirement that states had to honor to get additional federal pandemic funds, explained Jennifer Tolbert, director of state health reform for the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF).
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare Scam
Owners of a genetic testing laboratory have been charged in a $107 million Medicare scam after an investigation by the IRS and other agencies. In an official release, the IRS explains details of the case against John Grisham, of Hickory Creek, Texas, Rob Wilburn, of San Antonio, Texas, and Richard Speights Jr., of Lake Charles, Louisian.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
CMS releases new Medicaid guidance for states to tackle unmet social needs
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has released new guidance for states to address health-related social needs for Medicaid beneficiaries. This is being done through the use of "in lieu of services and settings" in Medicaid managed care. The option will help states offer alternative benefits to meet needs...
Once a wage-theft victim, restaurateur now accused of cheating his own workers, feds say
The owner of the Oregon restaurant denies the allegations and says the Department of Labor investigation was unfair.
CNET
There's Just 10 Days Left to Get Money From T-Mobile's $350 Million Data Breach Settlement
If you are (or were) a T-Mobile customer, you may be eligible for part of a $350 million settlement. But the deadline to file a claim is less than two weeks away. The carrier agreed to the massive payout to resolve allegations its negligence led to 2021 data breach that exposed millions of people's personal information.
Comments / 0