Tri-City Herald

Home care provider owes $3.8 million after cheating 433 workers out of pay, feds say

A home care provider cheated hundreds of workers out of fair compensation for their labor, and now the company must pay $3.8 million, federal officials said. TriMED Healthcare LLC and its owner, Beverly Jordan, “intentionally denied” overtime pay to at least 433 employees over several years, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a Jan. 10 news release.
AOL Corp

What happens to Social Security when you die?

The end of a person’s life doesn’t necessarily mean the end of their Social Security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone else even after the original recipient passes away. Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an...
TEXAS STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Toni Says: New Medicare turning-65 rule

I have a quite different problem concerning how to enroll in Medicare from any enrollment problem that I have read in your column. I understand from an email a friend received from Medicare.gov that starting January 1, there are new turning-65 Medicare enrollment rules. I have rheumatoid arthritis and my...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Medicare Part B oversight gaps cost millions of dollars

Medicare and its enrollees were unable to realize millions in savings because of gaps in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' oversight of the Part B program, according to a federal watchdog report released Tuesday. Driving the news: The federal health department's Office of the Inspector General looked at...
HealthDay

Millions Could Lose Medicaid by April as Pandemic Rules Ease

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Millions of Americans are about to lose Medicaid coverage that they gained — and maintained hassle-free — through the pandemic. The end-of-year spending bill that Congress passed will “unwind” a continuous Medicaid enrollment requirement that states had to honor to get additional federal pandemic funds, explained Jennifer Tolbert, director of state health reform for the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF).
OHIO STATE
TaxBuzz

Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare Scam

Owners of a genetic testing laboratory have been charged in a $107 million Medicare scam after an investigation by the IRS and other agencies. In an official release, the IRS explains details of the case against John Grisham, of Hickory Creek, Texas, Rob Wilburn, of San Antonio, Texas, and Richard Speights Jr., of Lake Charles, Louisian.
LEWISVILLE, TX
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

CMS releases new Medicaid guidance for states to tackle unmet social needs

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has released new guidance for states to address health-related social needs for Medicaid beneficiaries. This is being done through the use of "in lieu of services and settings" in Medicaid managed care. The option will help states offer alternative benefits to meet needs...
CALIFORNIA STATE

