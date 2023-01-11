ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

‘More questions than answers’: U.S. Dept. of Transportation investigating cause of FAA system outage

By Kirstin Garriss, CMG Washington News Bureau
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tVdL7_0kBXE8hs00

U.S. Dept. of Transportation investigating cause of FAA system outage The U.S. Department of Transportation is working to find the cause of an FAA system failure that grounded flights nation-wide Wednesday. (Kirstin Garriss, CMG Washington News Bureau/WFTV)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Thousands of flights across the country were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a government system broke down, grounding some planes for hours.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Now, the United States Department of Transportation is conducting what’s called an “after-action process” to determine the root causes of the incident.

During a briefing Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said there’s no evidence the incident was the result of a cyber attack.

Officials say the Federal Aviation Administration grounded planes out of an abundance of caution, but the Biden administration is now requesting a review of the incident to find the cause.

“Understanding exactly how this was possible, and exactly what steps are needed to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday.

The system that failed- the FAA’s Notice to Air Mission System, or NOTAM- provides important safety information pilots need before flying.

Crisis response strategist Ken Jenkins says all technology is vulnerable to system failures, but in this case, safety was on the line.

“We haven’t seen something like that to that magnitude for 20 years,” Jenkins said. “Anytime there are human hands that are touching the system, there’s going to be human error. There’s the opportunity for failure again, but what can you do to mitigate it and reduce it as low as you can?”

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers from both parties are calling for accountability, and questioning whether the FAA needs to overhaul its technology system.

“People should be able to fly on a Wednesday morning and know their flights are going to take off safely and securely,” Republican Rep. from South Carolina Nancy Mace said. “We have more questions than answers at this point.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

House votes to block China from buying oil from US reserves

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Republican-controlled House on Thursday voted to block oil from the country's emergency stockpile from going to China. The bill, one of the first introduced by the new GOP majority, would prohibit the Energy Department from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to companies owned or influenced by the Chinese Communist Party. It passed easily, 331-97, with 113 Democrats joining unanimous Republicans in support.
WASHINGTON STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
130K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy