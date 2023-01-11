ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox47.com

Madison's CARES program hiring staff to add weekend service

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s CARES program continues to eye an expansion, with the city working to hire an additional team to add weekend service. The program, which launched in September 2021, serves as an alternative to sending police officers to calls involving mental and behavioral health. Instead of sending police, a paramedic from the Madison Fire Department and a crisis worker from Journey Mental Health respond to those calls.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Convenience store door smashed overnight, cigars and vape cartridges stolen

MADISON, Wis. — An east side convenience store had its front door shattered as someone stole cigars and vaping cartridges overnight, Madison police said Thursday morning. Officers were called to the Open Pantry convenience store and BP gas station just after midnight for the reported burglary. The store is on the 1400 block of Pflaum Road, just off of Stoughton Road.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Janesville Police: Woman intentionally smears blood on officer during arrest

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police in Janesville arrested a woman who they said intentionally smeared blood on an officer while she was being arrested Tuesday night. Officers got a call about an argument inside a home on Park Avenue around 9 p.m. Tuesday and responded to the scene. When they arrived, San Juanita Perez, 24, of Janesville, shut the door on them, police said in a news release. Perez was out on bond and was not allowed to be at the home or have contact with the man who lived there.
JANESVILLE, WI
fox47.com

All lanes reopened after crash causes delays on westbound Beltline

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the westbound Beltline have reopened after a crash caused significant traffic delays near Old Sauk Road. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the incident happened around noon Thursday north of Old Sauk Road and south of Greenway Boulevard. According to Dane...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Green lights aim to make snow plows, municipal vehicles more visible on roads

WYOCENA, Wis. — Drivers may have noticed something new on plow trucks and other municipal vehicles in recent months. A state law passed last year allows municipal and county vehicles to install green lights to provide extra visibility while crews are working on the roads. The green lights can be installed in combination with the current red and amber lights or by themselves.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy