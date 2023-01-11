(Fargo, ND) -- A member of the Fargo Honor Guard says the group is moving forward in their efforts to build a private use facility at the Fargo National Cemetery. "We want a private use facility out there for the veterans and more importantly the veteran's families. There's no facilities out there. You know the prairie it's beautiful but on days like today it's cold and we just want somewhere where the families can go and warm up and get out of the elements," said Honor Guard spokesman Tom Krabbenhoft.

