Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Staffing shortages impacting hospital bed availability
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Healthcare facilities across the country are seeing massive staffing shortages, including here in Fargo, and it’s taking a toll on the number of available beds for patients in need. Capacity issues aren’t new for healthcare workers as hospitals have been battling it for...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Server Training Ordinance updated for City of Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- An update to who has to go through server training in the City of Fargo is now in effect. At the December 27th Fargo City Commission meeting, commissioners voted to update The City of Fargo’s ordinance No. 5378 as it relates to Server Training. The requirement to complete Server Training now applies to all people involved in the stream of service of alcoholic beverages, including security. This signifies that managers, servers, security, bartenders and door attendants are required to complete server training.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo officials announce holiday closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's City Offices will be closing on Monday, January 16th for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All Fargo Public Library and Fargo Cass Public Health offices will also be closing on Jan 16. This includes specific MATBUS services; like NDSU's campus circulator, and routes 31, 32, 33, 34, 36, and NDSU TapRide. All garbage and recycling collection schedules will still be active, along with Fargo's Landfill and Hazardous Waste Facility.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo snow removal crews take advantage of weather break to focus on hardpack in residential areas
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo snow removal crews are out taking advantage of slightly warmer temperatures in their efforts to clear remaining ice and snow on the roads. "You know we apply product best we can and right now what we're going to do, we've been noticing that some of that hard packs been loosening up. The warmer temperatures are definitely helping us out," said Paul Feichtner, Public Works Services Manager for the City of Fargo.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo snow removal efforts to focus on residential neighborhoods beginning Sunday, January 15th
(Fargo, ND) -- Snow removal across Fargo will begin again this weekend. Fargo's Public Works crews will begin working to remove hard snowpack and ice from residential neighborhood road surfaces starting January 15th. The plowing operations will begin at 11 p.m, and continue through 3:30 p.m on Monday, January 16th.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Library to closed Sunday through Tuesday
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Public Library has announced it will be closed Sunday through Tuesday, January 17th for staff training and space reorganization. The library typically closes to the public for staff training on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This year, the closure is expanded so the team can reorganize the library space.
kvrr.com
Cost of Eggs Soaring Across the Region
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A lingering bird flu combined with higher labor prices have driven up the price of eggs. Consumers across the country have seen a spike in egg prices. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, the average price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed to over $4.25 in December. More than twice the year before. Fargo-Moorhead area egg prices are reaching nearly $6 a dozen.
KNOX News Radio
26th defendant sentenced for drug trafficking on ND reservations
The last of 26 defendants in a major drug trafficking organization targeting North Dakota’s Native American Reservations has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. Thirty-four-year-old Baquan Sledge of Detroit was sentenced today (Fri) in Fargo. . Last June, Sledge and his 32-year-old cousin Darius Sledge of Detroit...
valleynewslive.com
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Diocese of Fargo has removed a pastor from the ministry, after receiving allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults. Officials say that Father Neil Pfeiffer is removed from ministry as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in Jamestown, St. Margaret Mary in Buchanan, and St. Matthias in Windsor, pending the outcome of the investigation.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU hosting free Family Caregiver workshops
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota and South Dakota State Universities are working together to present a series of virtual workshops designed to help family caregivers. The workshops are free and begin at noon Central time and last an hour. The first is scheduled for a week from today, January 19th...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Blarney Stone at Hotel Donaldson opens in Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Blarney Stone at the Hotel Donaldson is now open for business in Downtown Fargo. This is the second Blarney Stone location, with the other restaurant located along Ninth Street East in West Fargo. The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner. Their Dinner in Dublin...
wdayradionow.com
NDSU given $500,000 grant to research river ice and create education initiatives
(Fargo, ND) -- A local university is receiving a grant from a national organization to study the impacts of river ice. NDSU is receiving a $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation's Division of Chemical, Bioengineering, Environmental, and Transport Systems (CBET). The research will be look to investigate the impacts of events often caused by river ice; including flooding, ice jams, and bank erosion. The study will also look to find mitigation and prevention methods to prevent possible natural disasters, while also focusing on providing educational material to K-12 educators and the general public through seminars and workshops.
valleynewslive.com
FM Frostival celebration begins tomorrow
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo-Moorhead’s six week long Frostival celebration starts on January 14th, and runs through February 25th. The yearly celebration was developed to combat the cold winter months in our area and is packed with indoor and outdoor event for the entire family. There are...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Honor Guard spokesman says plans moving forward for private use facility at Fargo National Cemetery
(Fargo, ND) -- A member of the Fargo Honor Guard says the group is moving forward in their efforts to build a private use facility at the Fargo National Cemetery. "We want a private use facility out there for the veterans and more importantly the veteran's families. There's no facilities out there. You know the prairie it's beautiful but on days like today it's cold and we just want somewhere where the families can go and warm up and get out of the elements," said Honor Guard spokesman Tom Krabbenhoft.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Bismarck man injured following rollover crash outside of Valley City
(Valley City, ND) -- A man is treating non-life-threatening injuries following a rollover crash 15 miles west of Valley City. The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) says Joel Gustafson, a 65-year-old man from Bismarck, was driving eastbound on I-94 when he lost control of his vehicle and entered the north ditch. Authorities say the vehicle overturned and came to a rest on it's wheels. In the accident report, NDHP officials say there were patches of ice and frost on the highway.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Medora Musical announces 2023 audition dates
(Dickinson, ND) -- The Medora Musical is set to hold auditions for its 2023 shows. In-person auditions are being held the last weekend of January in Bismarck and Fargo. Officials dates include:. Bismarck -- January 28th. Fargo -- January 29th. Memphis, TN -- February 2nd-6th As you can notice above,...
valleynewslive.com
Snow crews clearing residential roads and tricky, snow-piled intersections
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Weeks after winter storms dumped several inches of snow across the Valley, crews are still cleaning up and prepping for whatever Mother Nature has up her sleeve next. Wednesday marked day one of three for Fargo crews as they’ve descended into neighborhoods to clear...
valleynewslive.com
Fire scare at Sandy’s Donuts in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a close call for one of the area’s favorite local donut shops. The West Fargo Fire Department was called for a possible fire at Sandy’s Donuts around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. One of the rooftop units at the production facility...
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
kvrr.com
Moorhead couple pledges $1 million matching grant to Fargo Park District projects
FARGO (KFGO) – The parents of two Moorhead brothers killed in a 2015 crash on I-94 near Dalton, Minnesota have announced a $1 million matching grant for the Fargo Parks Sports Complex and Island Park Pool projects. Ray and Kathie Kvalvog pledged the money ahead of Giving Hearts Day...
Comments / 0