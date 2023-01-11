North Dakota State Superintendent: State Board of Higher Education announces list of candidates for two open positions

Read full article on original website
Deadline extended for candidate applications to serve on North Dakota State Board of Higher Education
(Fargo, ND) -- The deadline is being extended for citizen candidates interested in serving on the North Dakota State Board of Higher Education. "We are looking for people that are committed to, invested in their community, their state, that have some commitment to public service," said State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.
Lawmakers mull changes to North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System plan
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you or a family member works for the state government, you really care about what benefits the state offers its employees. And lawmakers are looking to make big changes to those benefits this Legislative Session. You know what’s complicated? Benefits plans. But without getting too...
Bill would outlaw sanctuary cities in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill to ban sanctuary cities in North Dakota is making its way through the State Legislature. The bill would require the state, a political subdivision, or a higher-ed institution to work with federal authorities to verify or report the immigration status of an individual. “The...
GF’s Wijetunga among 6 applicants for Higher Ed Board
Six people have applied for two positions on the eight-member North Dakota Board of Higher Education, including Altru cardiologist Dr. Mevan Wijetunga of Grand Forks. Other applicants include current board member Tim Mihalick of Minot…human resources consultant Curtis Biller of Fargo… Jamestown University engineering professor Katrina Christiansen… political consultant Dustin Gawrylow of Bismarck… and Stanley Schauer of Bismarck, assessment director with the state Department of Public Instruction.
North Dakota Legislators working on Insulin cap
(Bismarck, ND) -- A bipartisan group of North Dakota legislators are working to keep the cost of insulin down for residents. Senate Bill 2140 would cap the price of the lifesaving drug at 25-dollars a month. The co-pays for medical supplies like test strips, glucose meters and insulin pens would...
North Dakota bill could give voters the power
The North Dakota House Judiciary Committee has advanced bill HCR 3002 which would allow voters to decide the future of legalized sports betting in ND. Should the proposed bill pass through the resolution, residents of North Dakota will be able to vote at the next general election in November 2024 as to whether state lawmakers must set the framework for an expanded legalized sportsbetting offering in North Dakota.
Senator Jean Hunhoff react to Governor’s “State of the State” Address
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem laid out her legislative priorities in her “State of the State” speech this week. District 18 Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says she heard the tone. Hunhoff says the Governor again made a point of cutting the sales tax on groceries.
North Dakota Game and Fish in need of volunteers
BISMARCK, N.D. – The Game and Fish Department has many programs that wouldn’t be possible without the help from volunteers. More than 500 volunteers help administer the Game and Fish Department’s many important educational programs statewide. The most popular is the mandatory hunter education program where over...
House committee hears bill that would eliminate state income tax for 60% of North Dakotans
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State Representative Craig Headland is pushing his bill which would establish a flat tax on state income for higher earners, and eliminate income tax altogether for lower income residents. "We have excess dollars we've collected and the first thing that we should do is prioritize...
HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature
HELENA, Mont. - Mallerie Stromswold has announced she is resigning from the Montana Legislature due to health reasons. “Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don't take lightly. The people I've met along this journey taught me so much, and I've developed many friendships I'll keep with me throughout my life,” Stromswold wrote in a statement.
Knobe: In her State of the State address, S.D. Gov. Kristi Noem talks the talk, but she has not walked the walk
I watched the South Dakota State of the State address delivered by Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday, Jan. 10. My observations:. She bragged about South Dakota being No. 1 in many areas, but never backed up the brag with the source of the information proving the brag. Many of the...
New Mobile App allows easier tracking of legislation in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- A new mobile app is allowing people to track North Dakota legislation more easily. The North Dakota Legislative Daily app was launched this week and gives users the ability to track bills in real time and to read the full text of bills. The app also indicates...
NDSU hosting free Family Caregiver workshops
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota and South Dakota State Universities are working together to present a series of virtual workshops designed to help family caregivers. The workshops are free and begin at noon Central time and last an hour. The first is scheduled for a week from today, January 19th...
Ag & Energy: Power grid in North Dakota
In North Dakota, the federal government is investing more in wind power in the hopes of one day having green energy power all our electrical grids.
Noem’s office responds to State of the Tribes address
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ian Fury, chief of communications for Gov. Kristi Noem, released “corrections” to the address delivered by Chairman Lengkeek of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Thursday. The response involved refutations to statements made by Lengkeek, including those related to proposed social studies...
Minnesota lawmakers propose rental voucher, free student meal programs
(St. Paul, MN) -- A pair of key issues are being discussed in the Twin Cities and the Minnesota legislative session marches on. A proposed rental voucher program is aimed at slashing public housing wait lists. Lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled House and Senate say the program would ensure low-income Minnesotans...
Squaw Gap, North Dakota officially renamed ‘Homesteaders Gap’ due to derogatory name
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The U.S. Department of Interior has officially voted to remove the derogatory name from Squaw Gap, North Dakota, and rename it Homesteaders Gap. According to the Department of Interior, the vote comes after a year-long process to remove a term from federal use that has historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial […]
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Dakota?
South Dakota may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking of billionaires, but it turns out the state is home to one of the wealthiest individuals in the country. In this article, we take a closer loo k at the business empire and story behind South Dakota's top earner, delving into how they made their fortune and what they're doing with it.
Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a showcase for her delusions of grandeur about our economy
Gov. Kristi Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a carryover of her obsession with proclaiming that South Dakota is the number one state in just about anything that comes to her mind, particularly in the realm of economics. During the speech she went so far as to say that under her administration, South Dakota is an “example” that “America needs.”
North Dakota State Fair Announces Two More Concerts to the 2023 Line-up
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Fair announced two more concerts in the 2023 entertainment line-up this morning. Whiskey Myers is joining the Country Showpass and will perform on Thursday, July 27. Five Finger Death Punch will play on Friday, July 28. Earlier Friday morning, the ND State...
