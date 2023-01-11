Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
New bill aims to improve retirement option for Crisfield Police officers
CRISFIELD, Md. – Crisfield Police could see their retirement program improved under new legislation. Senate Bill 68 looks to enter full time Crisfield Police officers into Maryland’s Law Enforcement Officers Pension System (LEOPS). Under LEOPS, officers age 50 or older, or those who have at least 25 years...
foxbaltimore.com
Governor-elect Wes Moore announces new cabinet appointments
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-elect Wes Moore announced the new cabinet appointments Thursday, setting the stage for the Moore Administration to have the most diverse cabinet in the history of Maryland. "I promised in my campaign we would create an Administration that looks like the State of Maryland, and today...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware ranked 11th in the nation for 2023 gun safety laws, up two from last year
Delaware is moving up in the nation’s gun safety rankings. Delaware jumped two spots in Everytown for Gun Safety’s Gun Law Rankings for 2023, from 13 to 11. Attorney General Kathy Jennings calls gun violence a complex issue, but believes there are legislative avenues to combat it, which Delaware is making progress on.
foxbaltimore.com
Governor Hogan pardons Maryland man who served 32 years in prison
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan formally granted a full innocent pardon to a man who spent 32 years in prison; ten of those years spent on death row. John N. Huffington was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder in 1981 based on hair found at the scene of the crime, said authorities.
Maryland Gov. Hogan says he was influenced by his father calling for Nixon’s impeachment
Editor’s Note: The full exclusive interview with Gov. Larry Hogan is at the bottom of this article. ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — The pressure was mounting on then-president Richard Nixon, and Larry Hogan was closely watching his father, Lawrence Hogan, as he made a bold decision. The Maryland congressman, who served on the U.S. […]
Eviction reduction program awards $3M to Virginia projects
Nearly $3 million in state funds is going towards seven projects that aim to reduce evictions in Virginia, including one in Richmond.
Delaware faces lawsuit over large capacity magazine ban
(The Center Square) — Delaware is facing a legal challenge over its ban on large capacity magazines from a group which claims it violates the constitutional right to bear arms. A lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court by the Second Amendment Foundation on behalf of two gun owners, alleges the state's new gun restrictions violate the Second and Fourteenth Amendments by preventing them from "exercising their fundamental right to keep and bear arms. ...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore activist says Maryland law could lead preteens to commit more crimes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — House Bill 459 was passed in June of 2022. It's known as the Juvenile Justice Reform Act. The bill states that a child under the age of 13 may not be charged with a crime. Last week a 12-year-old brought a loaded gun to MacAuthur Middle...
WMDT.com
Easton approved for 197 acre park
EASTON, Md. – The town has now been approved for a new 197 acre park. It’s located on Oxford road. The park will be an open space filled with hiking trails, walking paths and picnic tables. The town says this will be a place on the greenbelt where you can just get out and enjoy the area.
MS-13 Leader Gets Life In Prison For Maryland Murders, Racketeering Conspiracy
Another MS-13 gang member in Maryland will spend the rest of his life in prison for his role in a wide-ranging racketeering conspiracy that included multiple murders and federal drug charges. Brayan Contreras-Avalos - also known as “Anonimo,” “Humilde,” and “Malia,” 28, of Langley Park, has been sentenced to life...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Salisbury MD You Must Try!
Are you looking for the best restaurants to tuck in for a meal while in Salisbury, MD? Don’t go anywhere! We have compilked a list of all the best restaurants in Salibsury for you to check out during your trip!. Whether you’re there for a short time, or a...
WGMD Radio
HB 25 Would Remove Relief Payment from Federal Tax in DE
Legislation that would treat 2022 Relief Rebate payment as qualified relief payments under the IRS Code was passed in the Delaware State House Thursday with a unanimous vote with 4 members absent. House Bill 25 would essentially absolve residents from paying federal taxes on Delaware relief rebate checks – a one-time direct payment of $300 per resident taxpayer – that they received last year. The rebate is not subject to Delaware income taxes – but could be federally taxed under the original version of the law. HB 25 is now in the Senate Executive Committee.
WMDT.com
Berlin Intermediate student honored
BERLIN, Md. – Berlin Intermediate School 6th grader Alisa was honored by the school for her commitment to community activism. She collected hundreds of donations for the Halo Shelter in Salisbury. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
delawarepublic.org
Residents Milford homeless encampment disperse ahead of final sweep
The remaining residents of Milford’s largest homeless encampment will scatter this weekend as the property’s new owner prepares the forested lot for new construction. News that the multiple-acre lot west of Route 113 had been sold reached residents of the encampment and city officials in mid-December, giving little time to prepare for the displacement of the roughly 50 people living in the camp.
Drug trafficking taskforce shuts down 2 major drug organizations
ROMNEY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Federal indictments shut down two Baltimore-based drug trafficking organizations for trafficking drugs across Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. This was a result of ongoing efforts from the Potomac Highlands drug task force and several other law enforcement agencies. “The threat that we face is much greater than ever before […]
the University of Delaware
First State Family Child Care Conference
Family child care (FCC) educators from across the state of Delaware gathered to further their professional development and build relationships with colleagues at the First State Family Child Care Conference hosted by the Delaware Institute for Excellence in Early Childhood (DIEEC) this past November. Housed within the University of Delaware's...
Cape Gazette
Georgetown homeless village work progresses
After several delays, the Springboard Collaborative Pallet Village in Georgetown is scheduled to open by the end of January. Construction and supply-chain issues have forced the date to be pushed back from its original opening planned for Thanksgiving week. Springboard Executive Director Judson Malone said first phase of the site...
fox5dc.com
DMV residents try their luck at Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot
It may have been Friday the 13th, but plenty of people all over D.C., Maryland, and Virginia were feeling lucky, purchasing Mega Millions tickets for their shot at a $1.35 billion jackpot. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to a few people in North Bethesda Friday who already have plans for the money if they win.
Bay Net
Annapolis Driver Finds $50,000 Road To Riches With Lucky Scratch-Off
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A retired tow truck driver, who still works full time as a mechanic, is riding high after scoring a $50,000 scratch-off win in December. The Annapolis player enjoys trying his luck with a variety of the Maryland Lottery’s games and almost missed finding his fortune on the Lucky Times 10 scratch-off.
Employee At Maryland HS 'Inadvertently' Emailed Explicit Photos To All Students
A school employee accidentally sent out sexually explicit pictures to all middle school students on a very unlucky Friday the 13th, the school confirms. The faculty member at Dr. Henry A. Wise Junior High School "inadvertently emailed a message" that contained the images to the students, with …
