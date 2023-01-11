ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WMDT.com

New bill aims to improve retirement option for Crisfield Police officers

CRISFIELD, Md. – Crisfield Police could see their retirement program improved under new legislation. Senate Bill 68 looks to enter full time Crisfield Police officers into Maryland’s Law Enforcement Officers Pension System (LEOPS). Under LEOPS, officers age 50 or older, or those who have at least 25 years...
CRISFIELD, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Governor-elect Wes Moore announces new cabinet appointments

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-elect Wes Moore announced the new cabinet appointments Thursday, setting the stage for the Moore Administration to have the most diverse cabinet in the history of Maryland. "I promised in my campaign we would create an Administration that looks like the State of Maryland, and today...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Governor Hogan pardons Maryland man who served 32 years in prison

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan formally granted a full innocent pardon to a man who spent 32 years in prison; ten of those years spent on death row. John N. Huffington was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder in 1981 based on hair found at the scene of the crime, said authorities.
MARYLAND STATE
The Center Square

Delaware faces lawsuit over large capacity magazine ban

(The Center Square) — Delaware is facing a legal challenge over its ban on large capacity magazines from a group which claims it violates the constitutional right to bear arms. A lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court by the Second Amendment Foundation on behalf of two gun owners, alleges the state's new gun restrictions violate the Second and Fourteenth Amendments by preventing them from "exercising their fundamental right to keep and bear arms. ...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Easton approved for 197 acre park

EASTON, Md. – The town has now been approved for a new 197 acre park. It’s located on Oxford road. The park will be an open space filled with hiking trails, walking paths and picnic tables. The town says this will be a place on the greenbelt where you can just get out and enjoy the area.
EASTON, MD
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Salisbury MD You Must Try!

Are you looking for the best restaurants to tuck in for a meal while in Salisbury, MD? Don’t go anywhere! We have compilked a list of all the best restaurants in Salibsury for you to check out during your trip!. Whether you’re there for a short time, or a...
SALISBURY, MD
WGMD Radio

HB 25 Would Remove Relief Payment from Federal Tax in DE

Legislation that would treat 2022 Relief Rebate payment as qualified relief payments under the IRS Code was passed in the Delaware State House Thursday with a unanimous vote with 4 members absent. House Bill 25 would essentially absolve residents from paying federal taxes on Delaware relief rebate checks – a one-time direct payment of $300 per resident taxpayer – that they received last year. The rebate is not subject to Delaware income taxes – but could be federally taxed under the original version of the law. HB 25 is now in the Senate Executive Committee.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Berlin Intermediate student honored

BERLIN, Md. – Berlin Intermediate School 6th grader Alisa was honored by the school for her commitment to community activism. She collected hundreds of donations for the Halo Shelter in Salisbury. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
BERLIN, MD
delawarepublic.org

Residents Milford homeless encampment disperse ahead of final sweep

The remaining residents of Milford’s largest homeless encampment will scatter this weekend as the property’s new owner prepares the forested lot for new construction. News that the multiple-acre lot west of Route 113 had been sold reached residents of the encampment and city officials in mid-December, giving little time to prepare for the displacement of the roughly 50 people living in the camp.
MILFORD, DE
DC News Now

Drug trafficking taskforce shuts down 2 major drug organizations

ROMNEY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Federal indictments shut down two Baltimore-based drug trafficking organizations for trafficking drugs across Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. This was a result of ongoing efforts from the Potomac Highlands drug task force and several other law enforcement agencies. “The threat that we face is much greater than ever before […]
ROMNEY, WV
the University of Delaware

First State Family Child Care Conference

Family child care (FCC) educators from across the state of Delaware gathered to further their professional development and build relationships with colleagues at the First State Family Child Care Conference hosted by the Delaware Institute for Excellence in Early Childhood (DIEEC) this past November. Housed within the University of Delaware's...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Georgetown homeless village work progresses

After several delays, the Springboard Collaborative Pallet Village in Georgetown is scheduled to open by the end of January. Construction and supply-chain issues have forced the date to be pushed back from its original opening planned for Thanksgiving week. Springboard Executive Director Judson Malone said first phase of the site...
GEORGETOWN, DE
fox5dc.com

DMV residents try their luck at Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot

It may have been Friday the 13th, but plenty of people all over D.C., Maryland, and Virginia were feeling lucky, purchasing Mega Millions tickets for their shot at a $1.35 billion jackpot. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to a few people in North Bethesda Friday who already have plans for the money if they win.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Annapolis Driver Finds $50,000 Road To Riches With Lucky Scratch-Off

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A retired tow truck driver, who still works full time as a mechanic, is riding high after scoring a $50,000 scratch-off win in December. The Annapolis player enjoys trying his luck with a variety of the Maryland Lottery’s games and almost missed finding his fortune on the Lucky Times 10 scratch-off.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

