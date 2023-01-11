Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Highly-anticipated food chain opening in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersProspect, KY
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisvilleTed RiversLouisville, KY
Related
Woman arrested, accused of attempting to steal $2,000 worth of merchandise from Louisville Kroger
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is facing multiple charges after she was accused of theft and assaulting an officer at a grocery store in southwest Louisville. Heather Goldsmith, 34, is facing assault, theft by unlawful taking and resisting arrest. Metro Police said it all went down Friday around 7:30...
k105.com
Suspect shot after leading troopers on 3-county chase, shooting at police
Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that followed a multi-county pursuit where the suspect fired at police. State police said that on Thursday, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on westbound I-64 in Woodford County. The vehicle, though, fled the trooper on I-64 into Franklin County and then Shelby County “and back through Franklin County before (the chase) ended near the I-64 Graefenburg exit, about eight miles west of Frankfort.
WLKY.com
Man charged with kidnapping 6-year-old girl in Valley Station takes plea deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Robby Wildt admitted in court Friday to kidnapping a girl, 6, outside her Valley Station home in 2021. Quick action by neighbors helped get the little girl home safely. Her mother later said the girl had been drawing with sidewalk chalk at the time. Neighbors who...
Wave 3
Man arrested in connection with bizarre death investigation in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to LMPD, Jeremiah Bowman, 43, has been arrested in connection with the death of a man found in Old Louisville. On Tuesday around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of South 2nd Street to follow-up on information of a dismembered corpse and a missing person’s report, according to an arrest report.
wdrb.com
LMPD arrests man in connection to 2nd Street death
It occurred in Old Louisville. Man arrested for abusing a corpse after victim found 'dismembered' in Old Louisville building.
wdrb.com
59-year-old man charged with murder after fatal crash on I-264W late Thursday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested the driver of a car involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 264 West near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport late Thursday night. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said LMPD's Traffic Unit responded to a collision around 10:15 p.m. Thursday....
'It almost hit him': Nearly 600 rounds fired outside Louisville apartment complex, six arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple arrests have been made in connection to a massive shootout outside an apartment complex near Hikes Point on New Years Day. According to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD), officers responded to the 3000 block of Breckenridge Lane on a report of two groups of people shooting at each other.
WLKY.com
Former Louisville firefighter charged with murder in suspected DUI crash on I-264
A man is being charged with murder and drunk driving for his role in a deadly crash on Interstate 264. One person died after multiple vehicles collided near the airport Thursday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said officers responded to a crash on I-264 westbound around 10:15 p.m. They said...
WKYT 27
Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired at 325 St. Clair Street at around 1:30 AM. When they arrived at the scene, two subjects with gunshot wounds were located. One victim...
fox56news.com
Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County stabbing
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Kentucky State Police have launched an investigation into a fatal stabbing in Anderson County. A preliminary investigation by KSP indicated that a stabbing occurred in the Salt River Road area of Anderson County at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday which left Chad Ritchie of Lawrenceburg fatally wounded.
Man shot near Spalding University School of Nursing, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is suffering from a gunshot wound in the hospital after a shooting in Old Louisville near the Spalding University School of Nursing building. Around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of South 2nd Street, according to an LMPD press release.
Wave 3
LMPD makes arrests after 600 round shooting at Louisville apartment complex
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One day after a WAVE News Troubleshooters exclusive report on a shootout involving 600 rounds at a Louisville apartment complex, Louisville Metro police confirm arrests have been made. The shooting happened on New Years Eve at the Enclave at Breckenridge apartments in Hikes Point. Sources also...
WLKY.com
87-year-old victim of deadly hit-and-run on Dixie Highway was veteran suffering from dementia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Leo McClure, 87, was hit and killed on a busy stretch of Dixie Highway early Saturday morning. The driver kept going. "It's an accident until they left the scene. Whoever the person is, that's the part we can't figure out. He's a human, he's not trash," Michael Schroll said of his late uncle.
Wave 3
LMPD looking for person of interest in early morning Highlands shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public to help identify a person of interest. On Facebook, LMPD shared photos of a man who they believe could be connected to an early morning shooting that happened in the Highlands last week. (Story continues below)
Man found on JCPS school roof arrested, charged with trespassing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after allegedly getting on top of a Jefferson County Public School building. According to a district spokesperson, staff at the Academy at Shawnee reported seeing a man on top of the school's roof and said he may have had a gun.
Multicounty Kentucky police chase ends in trooper-involved shooting, 1 person injured
The chase began in Woodford County and ended in Franklin County when the driver shot at troopers.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman killed in crash near UofL's campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after crashing into an overpass near the University of Louisville Friday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said that around 10 p.m. they responded to calls of a crash at 4th Street and Industry Road. Police said that their initial investigation revealed that...
Wave 3
Man accused of attempting to enter JCPS school building with weapon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after attempting to bring a weapon into a building shared with Jefferson County Public Schools on Wednesday afternoon. According to a letter sent home to J. Graham Brown School families, staff received information that an adult education student may attempt bring a weapon inside a building shared with Ahrens and Pathfinder.
wdrb.com
Bullitt County Jail discontinues use of electric 'taser gloves,' pending policy review
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County jailer said officers will no longer use the electric gloves that were the focus of a WDRB Investigates story last month. Jailer Bryan Whittaker said the "taser gloves" aren't being used while the jail conducts a review of all policies. Made by a...
WKYT 27
Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - KSP is investigating a trooper-involved shooting after a multi-county chase on Thursday. KSP says they were attempting to conduct a Traffic stop in Woodford County on I-64, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Franklin County into Shelby County and back through Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.
Comments / 0