iowapublicradio.org
Reynolds school choice bill takes first step forward in Iowa Senate
An Iowa Senate panel moved quickly Thursday on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ signature school choice bill, advancing it out of subcommittee just two days after she first detailed the plan in her Condition of the State address. The proposal (SSB 1022) would create taxpayer-funded Educational Savings Accounts — valued at...
Thursday, January 12th, 2023
Republicans in the Iowa House have introduced a bill that would ban public schools from offering any instruction related to gender identity or sexual orientation to students. Governor Kim Reynolds has signed an executive order that prohibits state agencies from creating new regulations. Plus, we hear about plans for a charter school in Des Moines and how it ties into the ongoing debate over school choice in Iowa.
State board approves new STEM-focused charter school in Des Moines
The Iowa State Board of Education has approved a new charter school for Des Moines that will be the first in the state to work with an outside management company. The organizers behind Horizon Science Academy believe it can improve learning for students currently struggling at their neighborhood schools. The...
Train-hopping hobos were once needed for Iowa's ag industry
Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe chats with historian Nathan Tye about the presence and passage of migratory workers across Iowa during the period of the 1870s and past the turn of the century. While some legislators, law enforcement and others found their illicit train riding disruptive to the social...
Going green could mean more green in homeowners' pockets this year
While there have been green tax incentives in the past, climate policy engineer Jerry Schnoor said the Inflation Reduction Act contains the largest climate investment in U.S. history — though it falls short of the comprehensive energy plan he'd like to see. Still, the act brings new opportunities for...
