Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in Iowa
Iowa is a state known for its lush landscapes and bountiful resources, making it an ideal place for large-scale farming. That’s why you’ll find big farming operations like Dandyland and Amana Farms in Iowa. But farmers aren’t the only ones staking their claim. The federal government, land trusts and the state also own large portions of land.
North Iowa Outdoors: Iowa Saw More Elk Sightings in 2022
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says elk sightings are becoming more common in Iowa as the number of trail and outdoor cameras has increased. The DNR’s Tyler Harms says the source of the elk is not as certain as it used to be. But he says the wildlife...
Iowa's private-school deserts dog Gov. Kim Reynolds' 'choice' plan
Iowa would allow families to apply per pupil public-school allocations — currently $7,598 a year — to pay for private schools, under a plan outlined by Gov. Kim Reynolds Tuesday night.Yes, but: Groups like the left-leaning Common Good Iowa contend Reynolds' plan is not an option for much of Iowa.Forty-one of Iowa's 99 counties have no private school and 23 have just one, according to state data released last year.Catch up fast: Reynolds contends her plan would allow families choice in sending their child to a school that best fits them — including for reasons of faith and moral...
Over 500 vacant government jobs remain unfilled as Governor Reynolds streamlines state government agencies
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa could see some excess money for other government initiatives after Governor Kim Reynolds revealed her plans to reduce government agencies during her Condition of the State address Monday. “I’ll be introducing a bill that will improve the services we deliver and streamline our operations by taking us from 37 cabinet […]
Iowa AG sues C6-Zero 'to prevent imminent threat to public health'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Newly elected Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird filed a suit on Wednesday against C6-Zero and its owner, Howard Brand, following the facility's explosion in December. Bird is seeking "immediate compliance" with an emergency order issued by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. "The suit seeks...
Iowa governor's plan would let parents spend their taxpayer dollars for private schools
(The Center Square) – Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has introduced legislation that would eventually allow all parents in the state to use their taxpayer dollars on private schools. If passed by the state legislature, Iowa would be the ninth state in the U.S. to offer some form of...
Atlantic School Superintendent Steve Barber on Governor Reynolds Education Priorities
(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s School Board Meeting, Atlantic School’s Superintendent Steve Barber outlined Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ legislative priorities for this session. Barber says, as expected, the Governor’s number one priority is to pass some Educational Savings Account. Barber says that the Governor commented on creating flexibility...
Private and public schools react to the school voucher proposal
The 2022 school voucher proposal only had 10,000 scholarships available to students transferring to private schools. The new bill would allow every Iowa student to be able to transfer, that's over 481,000 kids.
Iowa State Fair names new CEO and manager
DES MOINES, Iowa – A new CEO and manager has been named for the Iowa State Fair. Gary Slater, who has led the Fair since 2001, announced his retirement in October 2022. Jeremy Parsons of the Clay County Fair has been named as his replacement. "We could not be...
Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar
Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Animal Rescue League Of Iowa Reports Record Year For Adoptions
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reports a record year for adoptions. According to their annual Impact Report, nearly 8,500 pets were adopted in 2022—up 13 percent from 2021. 4,811 cats. 2,661 dogs. 706 small animals. 303 barn animals. In total, 8,481 animals were adopted.
17 Charming Small Towns in Iowa that You Need to Visit (2023)
When you think about Iowa, you probably think about cornfields. Iowa is a fairly boring Midwestern state until you stop to explore the small towns in Iowa. Most of the towns in Iowa are rather small, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a lot to offer!. Whether...
Can’t Say That: Rejected Personalized Plate Ideas In Iowa
Something I've always found really cool since moving to Iowa 10 months ago is how many different license plates you'll see on the roadway. It seems like a lot of Iowans have fun expressing themselves or showing support for their favorite team, using their license plate. On any given day...
Recent January warmth and the impacts in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — After a bitterly cold stretch to end of December, the new year came roaring in with unseasonably warm temperatures. So far this January, the mean monthly temperature in Des Moines (a combination of all highs and lows) has been 30.3 degrees, which is 7.6 degrees above average. Jan. 1 through Jan. 12 has been the 18th warmest start to this month on record in Des Moines which places us on the warmer end of the spectrum out of 145 years of records.
Duke Energy begins supporting Verizon with 15-year, 207 MW arrangement at first Iowa wind project
Through a virtual power purchase agreement with Verizon Communications, the Duke Energy non-regulated commercial brand known as Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions (DESS) began commercial operation of the 207 MW Ledyard Windpower project in Iowa this ... Read More » The post Duke Energy begins supporting Verizon with 15-year, 207 MW arrangement at first Iowa wind project appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Rozenboom Firm in Support for Public Funding for Private K-12 Families
As a proposal from Governor Kim Reynolds to expand public funding for families attending private schools makes its way through the legislature, the longtime State Senator representing Pella remains firm in his support for the proposal. State Senator Ken Rozenboom wrote in his weekly newsletter that he is in favor...
This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Iowa
A town name has pride and deep meaning. But some towns named 200 years ago, are just funny in 2023. While the settlers had all sorts of good intentions when naming cities our humor now just makes us laugh when seeing these cities on a map. Below you'll see the...
Iowans pack Statehouse to share thoughts on governor’s school choice bill
The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in that led to a deadly shooting. Special counsel investigation underway after classified documents found at Biden's home. Updated: 1 hour ago. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate classified documents...
Soaring egg prices impacting local Iowa restaurants
DES MOINES, Iowa — David Stone has been running his Waveland Café since 1984. He’s seen some price increases over the years, but the recent egg prices have been a shock. “Eggs used to cost me $500 a week for what we use at the store, now it costs me $2,550 a week,” said Stone. […]
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
