Look: Football World Reacts To Micah Parsons' Prediction

Micah Parsons wants the rest of the NFL world to know how confident he is in his Dallas Cowboys this postseason.

Parsons took to the Twitter community with a bold declaration on Wednesday.

The Cowboys edge rusher made it clear he predicts he and his teammates will be playing in the Super Bowl later this year.

"Sorry ima be in Bowl but in confident @cheetah will hold it down for me in my absence," Parsons said.

It's never a surprise when a player has this much confidence in his team, but to portray it out on social media you know it's always going to get plenty of reactions.

With that being said, the Cowboys' test is tough. They have a wild card matchup vs. Tom Brady and the Bucs. That's not to mention someone like the Eagles or 49ers would then await them.

"This should age well," one fan responded.

"Clown behavior you ain't winning with Dak," a Twitter user wrote.

"What bowl? The bowl of salsa you’ll be dipping your chips in while watching the Superbowl?" another fan questioned.

Good luck, Micah.

The Cowboys being their hopeful postseason run next Monday night in Tampa Bay.