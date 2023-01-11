Verna and Simon Johnson purchased a 12-acre plot of run down-houses in Gainesville 25 years ago to open the Caring and Sharing Learning School, where their mostly Black students excel At a time when math and reading scores across the nation have plummeted due to school closures during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, a charter school in Florida is empowering its students — 92 percent of whom are Black — to beat the odds. The Caring and Sharing Learning School was created in 1998 in Gainesville,...

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO