Ocala, FL

Ocala Police Department sergeant graduates from Florida Leadership Academy

An Ocala Police Department sergeant has graduated from the Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute’s Leadership Academy, Class 52. OPD Sergeant Ronald Malone, along with 41 other graduates, met for four week-long sessions at the Broward College Institute of Public Safety in Davie, Florida. During the academy, they learned the necessary skills to support the needs of their law enforcement agencies and communities as they prepare for future challenges.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Another shooting in SW Ocala

A shooting occurred around 11 a.m. today near the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street in Ocala, in the front yard of a residence. According to the Ocala Police Department, the 29-year-old male victim sustained a nonlife-threatening injury due to a domestic dispute. Authorities said the incident is not related...
OCALA, FL
WESH

Man injured in Marion County shooting, police say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Marion County is under investigation. Ocala police said around 11 a.m. Saturday, a shooting happened in the area of the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street. A 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the shooting may have resulted from a...
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

13-year-old arrested for alleged school shooting threat in Marion County

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), a 13-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly posting a school shooting threat on Snapchat. The Sheriff's Office says on Jan. 12, a student at Horizon Academy called to report that another student posted photos of what appeared to be guns in a group chat.
WCJB

Jail inmate is charged with battery after seeing victim on TV news story

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County jail inmate is charged with felony battery after deputies say he attacked another inmate when they were watching the news on TV. Deputies say 30-year-old Shawn Hopkins was watching with several other inmates including 22-year-old Timothy Smith, who was arrested for child abuse last week.
GAINESVILLE, FL
People

Couple Used Retirement Money to Open Innovative Fla. School — and Now Its Students Defy the Odds

Verna and Simon Johnson purchased a 12-acre plot of run down-houses in Gainesville 25 years ago to open the Caring and Sharing Learning School, where their mostly Black students excel At a time when math and reading scores across the nation have plummeted due to school closures during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, a charter school in Florida is empowering its students — 92 percent of whom are Black — to beat the odds. The Caring and Sharing Learning School was created in 1998 in Gainesville,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Convicted murderer sentenced in attack on guard at Coleman prison

A convicted murderer has been sentenced in an attack on a guard at Coleman Federal Correctional Complex. Senior U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell has sentenced 56-year-old John Jones of the District of Columbia to 20 years in federal prison for assaulting a federal correctional officer with a deadly weapon and possessing contraband in a federal penitentiary. This sentence was imposed consecutively to the life sentence Jones is currently serving for two first-degree murder convictions from the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.
COLEMAN, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman jailed after threatening man with loaded firearm

A 55-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after she admitted to threatening a man with a loaded handgun during an argument. On Thursday, two Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on SE 131st Lane in Belleview in reference to an altercation involving a firearm. Upon arrival, the deputies detained the female suspect, identified as Colleen Lenel Campbell, and she was placed inside a patrol vehicle, according to the MCSO report.
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Three involved in love triangle sentenced for murder of bystander

Two from Ocala were convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison by an Alachua County Jury. The third person involved was sentenced today to twelve years in prison. On May. 17th, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) responded to an area in Northeast Alachua County to investigate reports of a person being shot.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Office to host safety class for teen drivers in February

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free driver’s safety class for local teenagers next month, and registration is open. The Teen Driver’s Challenge will take place on Saturday, February 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the class is for young drivers (ages 15 to 19) who have a learner’s permit or driver’s license with at least six months of driving experience.
MARION COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy

While the quality of life has been on the rise in America, it's taken a downturn in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic, rampant drug use, and unintentional injuries are huge contributing factors, according to experts. Depending on where you live, other factors can malign your well-being, including health care, housing, and access to clean water and air.
FLORIDA STATE
