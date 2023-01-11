Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department sergeant graduates from Florida Leadership Academy
An Ocala Police Department sergeant has graduated from the Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute’s Leadership Academy, Class 52. OPD Sergeant Ronald Malone, along with 41 other graduates, met for four week-long sessions at the Broward College Institute of Public Safety in Davie, Florida. During the academy, they learned the necessary skills to support the needs of their law enforcement agencies and communities as they prepare for future challenges.
Another shooting in SW Ocala
A shooting occurred around 11 a.m. today near the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street in Ocala, in the front yard of a residence. According to the Ocala Police Department, the 29-year-old male victim sustained a nonlife-threatening injury due to a domestic dispute. Authorities said the incident is not related...
wogx.com
Parents outraged over Ocala school permission slip to learn Black National Anthem
OCALA, Fla. - Parents in Ocala are outraged over a permission slip sent home with kids attending College Park Elementary School. Amanda, who asked not to share her last name, says she got the permission slip earlier this week. "When I actually sat down to read it, I was very...
WESH
Man injured in Marion County shooting, police say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Marion County is under investigation. Ocala police said around 11 a.m. Saturday, a shooting happened in the area of the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street. A 29-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the shooting may have resulted from a...
Florida House District 24 special election gets more crowded
After growing up in a family centered around politics, Justin Albright decided it was finally time to run for an elected public office once the District 24 seat of the Florida House of Representatives was vacated. A special election will take place for the seat vacated by Ocala Republican Joe...
ocala-news.com
Marion County 8th grader arrested after posting school shooting threat on Snapchat
An 8th grade student at Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of threatening to conduct a school shooting in messages that he posted on Snapchat. On Thursday, a student at Horizon Academy contacted MCSO to report that another...
mycbs4.com
13-year-old arrested for alleged school shooting threat in Marion County
According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), a 13-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly posting a school shooting threat on Snapchat. The Sheriff's Office says on Jan. 12, a student at Horizon Academy called to report that another student posted photos of what appeared to be guns in a group chat.
WCJB
Jail inmate is charged with battery after seeing victim on TV news story
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County jail inmate is charged with felony battery after deputies say he attacked another inmate when they were watching the news on TV. Deputies say 30-year-old Shawn Hopkins was watching with several other inmates including 22-year-old Timothy Smith, who was arrested for child abuse last week.
Couple Used Retirement Money to Open Innovative Fla. School — and Now Its Students Defy the Odds
Verna and Simon Johnson purchased a 12-acre plot of run down-houses in Gainesville 25 years ago to open the Caring and Sharing Learning School, where their mostly Black students excel At a time when math and reading scores across the nation have plummeted due to school closures during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, a charter school in Florida is empowering its students — 92 percent of whom are Black — to beat the odds. The Caring and Sharing Learning School was created in 1998 in Gainesville,...
villages-news.com
Convicted murderer sentenced in attack on guard at Coleman prison
A convicted murderer has been sentenced in an attack on a guard at Coleman Federal Correctional Complex. Senior U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell has sentenced 56-year-old John Jones of the District of Columbia to 20 years in federal prison for assaulting a federal correctional officer with a deadly weapon and possessing contraband in a federal penitentiary. This sentence was imposed consecutively to the life sentence Jones is currently serving for two first-degree murder convictions from the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.
alachuachronicle.com
Fourth suspect arrested for June 27 shooting that left resident of The Enclave paralyzed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Frezell Williams Lamar Rowe, 20, of Lake City, was arrested yesterday and charged with armed home invasion robbery and attempted felony murder in connection with the June 27 shooting at The Enclave that left a man paralyzed. Gainesville Police Department officers responded at 9:16 p.m. on...
Special events scheduled in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Marion County will join the rest of the nation in honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend with a full slate of events ranging from a prayer breakfast and wreath-laying ceremony to a day of fun for the area’s children and a commemorative march. The...
wild941.com
A St. Petersburg Doctor Is Dead After Two Brothers Shot Each Other
Sad and tragic story coming out of Hernando County. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office two brothers are dead after they shot each other. The investigation is on going, but the shooting occurred after 9 p.m. on January 6 at a home in Brooksville. According to the investigation...
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman jailed after threatening man with loaded firearm
A 55-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after she admitted to threatening a man with a loaded handgun during an argument. On Thursday, two Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on SE 131st Lane in Belleview in reference to an altercation involving a firearm. Upon arrival, the deputies detained the female suspect, identified as Colleen Lenel Campbell, and she was placed inside a patrol vehicle, according to the MCSO report.
Man arrested for stalking and harassing couple, using racial slurs
A Leesburg man was arrested on Tuesday for stalking and harassing a couple who lived next door to him due to their sexual orientation.
mycbs4.com
Three involved in love triangle sentenced for murder of bystander
Two from Ocala were convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison by an Alachua County Jury. The third person involved was sentenced today to twelve years in prison. On May. 17th, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) responded to an area in Northeast Alachua County to investigate reports of a person being shot.
OPD reports opioid-related deaths showed slight drop in 2022
The number of fatal opioid overdoses in Ocala dropped slightly in 2022 from the previous year but remained significantly higher than the handful of cases just four years ago, according to the Ocala Police Department. In a report to the Ocala City Council on Jan. 3, Police Chief Mike Balken...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office to host safety class for teen drivers in February
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a free driver’s safety class for local teenagers next month, and registration is open. The Teen Driver’s Challenge will take place on Saturday, February 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the class is for young drivers (ages 15 to 19) who have a learner’s permit or driver’s license with at least six months of driving experience.
mycbs4.com
Residents react to county commissioners vote in reference to Dogwood Village
Alachua County, FL — After hours of public comment and discussion the Board of County Commissioners voted 3-2 to pull support from an affordable housing project by the nonprofit developer Ability Housing in east Gainesville. "Today we are very happy," lifelong resident of east Gainesville Wayne Fields says he...
iheart.com
This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
While the quality of life has been on the rise in America, it's taken a downturn in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic, rampant drug use, and unintentional injuries are huge contributing factors, according to experts. Depending on where you live, other factors can malign your well-being, including health care, housing, and access to clean water and air.
Comments / 2