Read full article on original website
Related
Local high school students recognized for academic achievements
Five Marion County 11th graders have been honored as Sunshine State Scholars, recognized among their peers in Florida for their excellence in mathematics and science. Jullian Hollis (Belleview High School), Olivia Bittinger (Dunnellon High School), Devi Sharma (Forest High School), Rishit Shaquib (Vanguard High School) and Caleb Lombardo (West Port High School) were all honored during the Marion County School Board meeting Tuesday night.
Spruce Creek residents prepare “Blessing bags”
About 50 Del Webb Spruce Creek Preserve residents gathered on Thursday to stuff bags with donated toiletries and food for people in need in Dunnellon. “These are called Blessing Bags,” said Rosemary Werner, the primary organizer of the effort that involved members of the 55-plus gated community. Volunteers met...
Administrative hearing on WEC Jockey Club approval canceled
The Formal Administrative Hearing challenging the approval of the WEC Jockey Club Planned Unit Development (PUD) scheduled for Thursday and Friday has been canceled, according to a case filing on the state’s Department of Administrative Hearing’s website. Christopher Rison, a senior planner with Marion County’s Growth Services, was...
OPD reports opioid-related deaths showed slight drop in 2022
The number of fatal opioid overdoses in Ocala dropped slightly in 2022 from the previous year but remained significantly higher than the handful of cases just four years ago, according to the Ocala Police Department. In a report to the Ocala City Council on Jan. 3, Police Chief Mike Balken...
Special events scheduled in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Marion County will join the rest of the nation in honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend with a full slate of events ranging from a prayer breakfast and wreath-laying ceremony to a day of fun for the area’s children and a commemorative march. The...
Local black farmer dies pending promised marijuana license worth millions
Ocala farmer Moton Hopkins Sr.’s lifelong struggle for a fair shake from the government is continuing, even after his death. Hopkins, who died April 11, 2022 at age 84, was among a dozen Black farmers seeking a state Medical Marijuana Treatment Center license set aside as part of a settlement in a class action suit from the 1990s that claimed the U.S. Department of Agriculture systematically discriminated against them when they applied for loans.
More for Less: 5 Events, $15 and less
Editor’s Note: Because we’re all feeling the pinch of inflation, the Gazette has begun “More for Less,” a recurring list of budget-friendly things to experience and buy to help stretch your dollar a little further. Let’s face it. Theme parks and shows can cost upward of...
Pioneering Ocala leader dies at 102
William James started the morning of Jan. 4 off like he did most other days of his 102 years, by praying for all of the people driving on U.S. Highway 441 in front of his home north of Ocala. James, who was born Jan. 1, 1921, passed away the evening...
Totes cool!
Belleview resident Theresa Grimes loves the sweeping natural beauty of Marion County, but she also noticed something a bit more unpleasant while biking area trails. “I’d look over to the side and there would be plastic bags,” she said of the perpetual litter she encountered on her routes.
FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
Tales of personal pride and class prejudice
Despite our hundreds of thousands of years of human history, humans still assign irrational value to wealth, status and class, wreaking havoc on societies and our own well-being, and quite possibly the planet’s, too. By the same token, humanity has a way of pushing on, overcoming obstacles and transcending...
Baby box surrender is first in Florida
A healthy baby recently was surrendered anonymously over the holidays in Ocala’s Safe Haven Baby Box. This marks the first time a child has been surrendered this way in Florida. The device, which has been in service for two years and is the only operational device of its kind...
Noted Ocala attorney dies
Family members, friends and colleagues of one of Marion County’s most preeminent land use and development attorneys are mourning his passing last month. Attorney Steven H. Gray, a former partner in the Ocala law firm of Gray, Ackerman & Haines, P.A., founded in 2008, died Dec. 23 at his home. He was 72.
Rehearing denied in UF shutdown case
The full 1st District Court of Appeal on Tuesday refused to hear arguments in a potential class-action lawsuit contending that the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorneys for graduate student Anthony Rojas asked the full appeals court...
Another shooting in SW Ocala
A shooting occurred around 11 a.m. today near the 1700 block of Southwest 1st Street in Ocala, in the front yard of a residence. According to the Ocala Police Department, the 29-year-old male victim sustained a nonlife-threatening injury due to a domestic dispute. Authorities said the incident is not related...
10 stories that shaped Ocala in 2022 (Part 1)
Residents of rural northwest Marion County and the conservation group Save Our Rural Areas (SORA) tenaciously fought against proposed projects within the Farmland Preservation Area (FPA) and outside the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) this year, ultimately filing lawsuits to stop two massive developments from proceeding after the Board of County Commissioners approved them.
Marion Audubon Society Participates in the 123rd Christmas Bird Count
As we have done for many years, Marion Audubon Society (MAS) has contributed to one of the most extensive avian research projects in the Americas. Organized by the National Audubon Society, of which we are a chapter, and taking place in the countries of the Western Hemisphere over a three-week period, teams of ornithologists, Chapter members, and birders of all ages cover designated territories to see, hear and count the birds.
Zoning changes proposed for overcrowded schools in southwest Marion County
The Marion County School Board is considering a proposal to change the zoning for several schools that are overcrowded in the southwest area of the county. Students who attend Horizon Academy, Liberty Middle School, Sunrise Elementary School and Marion Oaks Elementary School may have the school they are zoned for change in the 2023-24 school year.
Taking the helm
When she met Greg Thompson, the late-great Mary Britt had been involved with the Ocala Civic Theatre for more than three decades, including a number of those as executive director. She regarded the then-newbie with a suspicious side eye because he seemed too young to have all the experience listed...
Ocala dog handler hits big with Harrier
Noah Milam is going big during his final year as a junior dog handler. He recently garnered one of the nation’s most coveted championship ribbons for his age group. The 18-year-old competitor won Best Junior Handler at the American Kennel Club National Junior Showmanship in Orlando last month. Because he began the season as a 17-year-old “junior,” he is allowed to continue in the category through the end of the competing period this spring.
Ocala Gazette
Ocala, FL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to inform and uplift our readers by reporting on the events, issues and stories that shape Ocala with accuracy, fairness and passion. We also strive to serve as a forum where all voices can be heard and to chronicle our community’s history.https://www.ocalagazette.com
Comments / 0