As we have done for many years, Marion Audubon Society (MAS) has contributed to one of the most extensive avian research projects in the Americas. Organized by the National Audubon Society, of which we are a chapter, and taking place in the countries of the Western Hemisphere over a three-week period, teams of ornithologists, Chapter members, and birders of all ages cover designated territories to see, hear and count the birds.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO