Strong ESG issuance in Asia defies global decline
(Reuters) – Sustainable funding held up in Asia during a rough patch globally last year thanks to strong local demand, and bankers say a pipeline of de-carbonisation projects is likely to keep deals flowing in 2023. Issuance of bonds tied to environmental, social and governance (ESG) themes grossed $142...
About 490,000 exit, entry trips made daily in China since Jan. 8
BEIJING (Reuters) – About 490,000 entry and exit trips were made to and from China daily between Jan. 8-12 after the country reopened its borders, an official from the country’s immigration bureau told a news briefing on Friday. This is up 48.9% from the period before China’s COVID...
Boeing’s long road to the 737 MAX’s return in China
(Reuters) – A China Southern Airlines Co Ltd flight on a Boeing Co 737 MAX took off on Friday, flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed, marking the first passenger service on the model by a Chinese airline since March 2019. Here is a timeline of events surrounding the MAX:. 2017.
Family members reunite in China after 3-year COVID separation
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chu Wenhong would fly back to Shanghai and visit her parents at least once a year after she moved to Singapore in 1994. But she hasn’t been able to do so in the past three years due to China’s signature zero-COVID policy, which involved mass PCR testing, city-wide lockdowns and quarantining all inbound arrivals, including overseas Chinese like Chu.
Huawei-backed Aito cuts prices in China, following Tesla
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese automaker Seres Group has cut starting prices for its Aito electric cars by 30,000 yuan ($4,460) from Friday, following price cuts by Tesla last week and fuelling expectations of a wider price war. The Aito M5 and M7 electric sports-utility vehicles, which were co-developed by the Chongqing...
South Korean president travels to UAE, seeks arms sales
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol received an honor guard welcome Sunday on a trip to the United Arab Emirates as he hopes to expand its military sales here. Yoon's visit comes as South Korea conducts business deals worth billions...
Saudi inflation edges up to 3.3% in December
DUBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's annual inflation rate ticked up to 3.3% in December from 2.9% in November, government data showed on Sunday, with price rises again driven mainly by housing costs.
Exclusive-Chinese EV maker BYD to build Vietnam component plant – sources
HANOI (Reuters) – Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD Auto Co plans to build a plant in Vietnam to produce car parts, three people with knowledge of the plan told Reuters, in a move that would reduce the company’s reliance on China and deepen its supply chain in Southeast Asia as part of a global expansion.
New pilot contracts to drive up costs at U.S. airlines
(Reuters) – U.S. airline profits are set to come under pressure in 2023 as they look to shell out more cash to retain pilots amid worries about the impact of a potential recession on travel demand. Major carriers such as United Airlines Holdings Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, Delta...
JPMorgan shuts down financial planning website Frank after suing founder
(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co on Thursday shut down the website of Frank, a college financial planning platform it acquired in 2021, after suing the startup’s founder Charlie Javice and Chief Growth Officer Olivier Amar for creating nearly 4 million fake customer accounts. The largest U.S. bank...
U.S. strongly committed to Japan’s defense, Biden tells Kishida, hails military boost
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden told Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday that the United States remained strongly committed to its alliance with Japan and praised Tokyo’s “historic” defense reforms. Kishida is in Washington on the last stop in a tour of the G7 industrial...
China central bank to maintain or increase policy-loan liquidity – Reuters poll
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank is likely to at least maintain current liquidity in the banking system on Monday through its management of medium-term policy loans, while keeping borrowing costs unchanged for a fifth straight month, a Reuters survey showed. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) would...
Factbox-Deadly aircraft crashes common in mountainous Nepal
Jan 15 (Reuters) - Mountainous Nepal, where at least 40 people were killed on Sunday when a plane crashed in the tourist town of Pokhara, has a history of deadly air crashes. Here are details of plane and helicopter crashes this century in the Himalayan country, where several airlines fly to small airports in remote hills and mountains shrouded in clouds and cut off from roads.
French inflation in December eased back to 6.7% – INSEE
PARIS (Reuters) – Inflation in France fell to 6.7% in December from 7.1% in November, exactly in line with earlier preliminary inflation figures for the month, said the INSEE national statistics office on Friday. The dip marks the latest sign that slowing energy price rises are helping Europe overcome...
Britain’s inflation plan will help grow economy -finance minister
LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said sticking to a plan to halve inflation would help the economy grow again after official data showed gross domestic product rose 0.1% in November, a better result than had been expected by economists. “The most important help we can give...
Bitcoin rises 5.6% to $21,044
(Reuters) – Bitcoin rose 5.58% to $21,044 at 2344 GMT on Saturday, adding $1,113 to its previous close. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 27.6% from the year’s low of $16,496 on Jan 1. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, surged...
Russian oil in roubles hits lowest since Nov 2020, below budget target
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The price of Russia’s flagship Urals oil in roubles has hit its lowest level since November 2020, Reuters calculations showed on Friday, trading around a third lower than the government had assumed in its 2023 budget. The government last year ran a budget deficit of...
Swedish inflation runs red hot in December, raising pressure on Riksbank
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish consumer prices rose more than expected in December, hitting double digits and a fresh 30-year high in an outcome that raises pressure on the central bank to keep cranking up interest rates after four hikes last year. Consumer prices, measured with a fixed interest rate,...
Tesco boss says inflation may not have peaked ‘just yet’
LONDON (Reuters) -The chief executive of British retailer Tesco, Ken Murphy, said on Thursday that inflation may have not peaked “just yet,” adding that he hoped it would come down by the middle of this year. “We’re not sure it’s peaked just yet,” Murphy said in response to...
Last orders: how we fell out of love with alcohol
Cheers and mazel tov! We’ve made it halfway through January. Yes, our bodies endured a pounding through the festive frivolities, but through that excruciating cumulative hangover we somehow survived. Our recycling bins have been collected, those bottles of bubbly out of sight and mind. New-year-new-me resolutions can now be abandoned. Anyone fancy a pint?
