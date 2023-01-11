Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLKY.com
Louisville businesses, organizations grateful to be on NYT list of places to visit in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville has landed on the New York Times' 52 best places for travelers to visit in 2023. While it is the second time Louisville has made the list, chief marketing director for Louisville Tourism Stacey Yates says it still is significant. "We made...
Wave 3
LG&E plans to pass energy savings on to customers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures have been on the rise and the warmer weather is expected to translate into lower bills for Louisville Gas and Electric’s natural gas customers, according to a release. With the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration predicting higher than average temperatures for February through April, wholesale...
WLKY.com
Traffic: Crash closes westbound lanes of Sherman Minton Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Update: The accident has been cleared. A non-injury accident caused delays westbound on Interstate 64 Saturday morning. The crash involved a car and a semi and blocked all lanes of the westbound part of the Sherman Minton Bridge. Traffic delays resulted as crews worked to clear...
WLKY.com
AERIALS: Damage left by EF-1 tornado in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — An EF-1 tornado touched down in Henry County on Thursday, leaving parts of the area damaged. On Friday, WLKY Chopper HD flew over the damage. Check it out in the player above. The National Weather Service said that after completing its survey of the area,...
wdrb.com
Interstate 71 northbound shut down in Henry County after semitruck overturns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interstate 71 northbound is shut down in Henry County after a semitruck overturned on Saturday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police. Carroll County Sheriff's Office said a semitruck overturned near mile marker 39. It is unknown how long clean up will take, according to police. KSP...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana business owner becomes victim of check washing, nearly losing thousands of dollars
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A small business owner in southern Indiana said thieves almost caused him to lose thousands of dollars after they were able to gain access to his checking account. Last week, New Albany chiropractor Dr. Thomas Briscoe put his rent check in the mailbox. But the...
WLKY.com
Weekend weather planner: Trending quieter after a wild week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After spring-like storms, now we brace for the return of more seasonable winter weather. Powerful storms raced through the region on Thursday, followed by crashing Friday temperatures. With those wintry temps, we are also watching for some snow showers to overspread the region. Accumulations will be light,...
iheart.com
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Traveling can be scary, especially with the added pressures of finding a place that won't have bed bugs. But, some cities just have more of the pesky critters than others. Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs in 2023. The website states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."
Wave 3
Local Elementary School roof damaged by storm, hundreds of students transferred
Louisville Metro Police Interim Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel said the urgency behind Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg’s declaration of a violent crime emergency is real. With cost for everything from pet food to car insurance at 40 year highs it is pinching our wallet and pulling at our peace of mind.
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana blooms with several new development projects
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Revitalization is taking shape in southern Indiana, with several multi-million dollar projects in the works. Two of the most recent announcements will bring developments to Clarksville and Jeffersonville. Both projects will be carried out by Denton Floyd Real Estate Group, a Louisville-based firm. The south Clarksville...
WLWT 5
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the northern Kentucky and Louisville regions, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning...
leoweekly.com
New Monon Trail Coming to New Albany Indiana
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced in his State of the State address Tuesday night that Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources is putting $29.5 million to construct a recreational railroad trail that would span 62.3 miles across southern Indiana. The Monon South Trail, also called the South Monon Freedom Trail, will...
WHAS 11
NWS: 3 tornadoes confirmed after latest storm system in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three tornadoes have been confirmed in Kentucky by the National Weather Service of Louisville after severe weather came through the state Thursday morning. The first EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Mercer County at 2:20 p.m. The winds were reported up to 100 miles per hour. Roughly...
WLKY.com
LMPD: 1 dead after crash on I-264 near the airport
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 264 W near the airport Thursday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said officers responded to a crash on I-264 W around 10:15 p.m. They said that one person was taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residents
BURGIN, KY. - On Thursday, at 3:05 a.m., shockwaves of a 2.6 magnitude earthquake rattled central Kentucky and surrounding areas. According to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, the tremor's epicenter was located just east of Burgin.
WLKY.com
New truck parts distribution center comes to Louisville, brings 80 new jobs to area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new truck parts distribution center in southwest Jefferson county, and it's bringing about 80 new jobs to the area. It belongs to Paccar Parts, a Seattle-based company that's been selling truck parts to truck dealers and customers all over the world since the 1960s. Its new 260,000 square-foot building is located about five miles north of West Point.
wdrb.com
DAMAGE SURVEY: Recapping Hail, Straight-Line Winds, And A Tornado...
Heavy rain, hail and high winds made Thursday morning a complete mess. As you can see, the highest concentration of severe weather and storm reports were south of I-64. Obviously, we had exceptions including the E-F1 tornado that hit Pleasureville, KY and hail along I-71 in Oldham County. In Breckinridge...
WLKY.com
UofL doctor discusses signs of sudden cardiac arrest, what to look for
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lisa Marie Presley’s death and Damar Hamlin’s recovery have cardiac arrest at the forefront of the national conversation. University of Louisville Health says they see patients suffering from cardiac arrest every single day. They say the majority of the cases are of people complaining...
WLKY.com
Colder air, snow for Friday; light accumulations possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A strong cold front will continue to drop temperatures as we head into Friday, along with the chance for occasional snow showers and flurries. Plenty of clouds are in the forecast on Friday with chilly high temperatures in the 30s. Winds will be on the breezy side with gusts between 20-30 mph. Wind chills will likely be in the 20s all day, so be sure to bundle up!
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare warns of new, fast-spreading COVID variant in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors are warning about a new COVID-19 variant in Kentucky that's spreading fast. Norton Healthcare said the new strain is a combination of two omicron variants and now makes up for 27% of COVID cases in the U.S and, so far, has not caused an increase in hospitalizations.
