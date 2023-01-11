Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Residents in Chicago are Mad as Migrants will be Housed at Woodlawn Elementary SchoolTom HandyChicago, IL
Does your hotel room have bed bugs? Here's how to checkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Delay Plans to House Homeless Migrants at Closed School Due to Community ProtestsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Former Payroll Manager at the Art Institute of Chicago Charged with Defrauding Museum Out of $2 MillionA. M. RayChicago, IL
Discover the Best Chinese Food in Chicago: A Guide to the City's Top RestaurantsNathalie writerChicago, IL
Related
wisportsheroics.com
Luke Fickell, Wisconsin trolls Illinois teams with Chicago billboards
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is making it known that the Badgers are building a recruiting pipeline in Chicago. Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers are off to a good start on the recruiting trail in his short time as head coach of the football program. Not only did Fickell...
Meet Sycamore’s center Evyn Carrier: she’s been dominating the post since freshman year
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It’s not something you see every day, especially not in high school. For Sycamore girls head coach Adam Wickness, it definitely came as a surprise. “That was, immediately from day one, that was something that kind of stood out,” said Wickness. “Obviously, Evyn brings something unique, you don’t see a lot […]
WGNtv.com
Michigan’s Decision to Tweet Jim Harbaugh’s Recent Statement Backfires
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Firefighters are battling a massive fire Thursday evening in Schaumburg. Skycam 9 was above the fire at a storage facility near Lunt Avenue and Rodenburg Road. The fire chief in Schaumburg said someone was inside the storage unit, noticed flames and called 911. The fire was...
hcdevilsadvocate.com
Boys basketball defeats Downers Grove North in triple overtime
Heading into the week of Jan. 9, the boys basketball team is now a little over halfway into their season. The season began with a home game on Nov. 21 against Naperville North. The team is going strong with a 14-3 win ratio and currently ranked 16th in the state. The latest game was Jan. 7 against Downers Grove North. Hinsdale won with a close score of 48-46.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
News Briefs: Loyola promotes teacher to principal; Glencoe project earns national award; Highland Park firefighters prepare time capsule
Loyola Academy announced on Jan 11 the selection of its next principal: Timothy Devine, of Chicago. Devine is a social studies teacher at Loyola Academy and a 1988 graduate of the Wilmette school. He will replace Charlie Heintz, who reportedly is leaving the school for the principal job at Regis Jesuit High School in Manhattan, […] The post News Briefs: Loyola promotes teacher to principal; Glencoe project earns national award; Highland Park firefighters prepare time capsule appeared first on The Record.
WGNtv.com
Chicago native, ‘Riverdance’ star Michael Flatley diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ cancer
CHICAGO — Chicago native and Irish dancing legend Michael Flatley announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of cancer. Flatley, 64, is best known for staring in the touring Irish dance shows “Riverdance” and “Lord of the Dance.”. “Riverdance” was...
Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Chicago suburbs: Here's where
EVANSTON, Ill. - One lucky Mega Millions player defied the odds and won a historic jackpot on Friday night. A single ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Maine, making someone $1.348 billion richer – that's the second-largest jackpot in the game's history. There were 26 drawings before...
Homeowners out thousands after they say home remodeling company never showed up
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a dozen customers of a suburban home remodeling company are out big bucks -- tens of thousands of dollars in some cases.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, the window installing contractors disappeared, and now the homeowners are turning to us for answers.Jordan and Vicki Kerr were ready to make a major cosmetic investment to their Buffalo Grove home."It was going to look so nice," said Vicki Kerr. "We saved up for this. It took us five years to finally do something about it."The Kerrs cut a check for $19,741 to Window Depot...
Chicago mayoral election 2023: Here are the 9 candidates’ education records
A drop in test scores. Declining enrollment. The COVID pandemic’s impact on student mental health. The transition to a 21-member elected school board. These are just a handful of the challenges facing Chicago’s next mayor.Nine people, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, are running to lead the city for the next four years. All have some tie to Chicago Public Schools. Chalkbeat Chicago took a look at each mayoral hopeful’s track record...
napervillelocal.com
UPDATE 2023 / NORTH CENTRAL COLLEGE FINE AND PERFORMING ARTS
North Central College takes pride in its role as a cultural gem in the Chicago area and specifically as a cultural leader right here in Naperville. They view it as part of their responsibility as an institution of higher education to engage the community through entertaining, enlightening, and thought-provoking performances, exhibits and presentations on our campus.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in Illinois, drawing a crowd
A highly-anticipated new restaurant held its grand opening in Illinois this week, drawing a large crowd of eager patrons on opening day, according to local reports. Read on to learn more.
Daily Northwestern
AMC’s reopening brings convenience, excitement to downtown Evanston
After a two-year hiatus from a run of more than two decades, AMC Evanston 12 — previously known as the Century 12 owned by Cinemark — finally reopened its doors last November, much to the excitement of Chicago-area residents and students. “I was very glad to go back...
Highland Park, IL Is One of the Richest Cities in the Country
The U.S. Census Bureau recently released its latest American Community Survey, offering an updated snapshot of demographic and economic conditions in the United States. According to new ACS estimates, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. This latest figure represents a 6% increase over the five-year period ending in 2020. But while the 2021 ACS reveals a pay raise for most American households, it also highlights the significant income inequality across the United States, as there...
Mayoral candidate Kam Buckner on Mayor Lightfoot soliciting CPS students: I’m just confused on why anyone thought this was legal or ethical
State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago), a candidate for Chicago mayor, joins John Williams to talk about Mayor Lightfoot’s campaign sending an email to CPS teachers asking them to encourage their students to work on her reelection campaign. Rep. Buckner also talks about how he will reduce crime in the city and if he believes Illinois’ assault weapons ban […]
wmay.com
Top Chicago Prosecutor Stepping Down
The top federal prosecutor in Chicago, who oversaw indictments and prosecutions of a number of major Illinois political officials, will be stepping down in the weeks ahead. The departure of U.S. Attorney John Lausch was announced Thursday by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. The announcement came during a news conference about the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the discovery of classified documents at President Biden’s Delaware residence and in an office he used before he became President. Lausch was named by Garland to look into the matter and determine whether a special counsel was warranted.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Rock Bottom Brewery abruptly closes
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Edgewater’s Broadway Armory Could Get Pool Addition With Help From $2 Million In Federal Fund: Ald. Harry Osterman said he is working to secure the estimated $10 million needed to add a pool to the Park District facility.
Study: Chicago is most congested city in the country, 2nd in the world
CHICAGO — It’s not Los Angeles or New York City that has people stuck in traffic the longest. Turns out, the Windy City takes the cake. According to the analytics firm Inrix, the average Chicago driver lost 155 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, up from 104 hours in 2021, and marking the second year […]
DeKalb planning to bring Chicago’s Metra rail service to the city
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb’s City Council unanimously approved a plan to hire a consulting firm to study the expansion of Chicago’s Meta rail service to the city. On Monday, the city council voted to hire a Chicago-based consulting firm for $98,379 to conduct the study. According to WFLD, DeKalb once had passenger train service […]
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
712K+
Followers
90K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0