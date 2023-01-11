ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Luke Fickell, Wisconsin trolls Illinois teams with Chicago billboards

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is making it known that the Badgers are building a recruiting pipeline in Chicago. Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers are off to a good start on the recruiting trail in his short time as head coach of the football program. Not only did Fickell...
CHICAGO, IL
Meet Sycamore’s center Evyn Carrier: she’s been dominating the post since freshman year

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It’s not something you see every day, especially not in high school. For Sycamore girls head coach Adam Wickness, it definitely came as a surprise. “That was, immediately from day one, that was something that kind of stood out,” said Wickness. “Obviously, Evyn brings something unique, you don’t see a lot […]
SYCAMORE, IL
Boys basketball defeats Downers Grove North in triple overtime

Heading into the week of Jan. 9, the boys basketball team is now a little over halfway into their season. The season began with a home game on Nov. 21 against Naperville North. The team is going strong with a 14-3 win ratio and currently ranked 16th in the state. The latest game was Jan. 7 against Downers Grove North. Hinsdale won with a close score of 48-46.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
CHICAGO, IL
News Briefs: Loyola promotes teacher to principal; Glencoe project earns national award; Highland Park firefighters prepare time capsule

Loyola Academy announced on Jan 11 the selection of its next principal: Timothy Devine, of Chicago. Devine is a social studies teacher at Loyola Academy and a 1988 graduate of the Wilmette school. He will replace Charlie Heintz, who reportedly is leaving the school for the principal job at Regis Jesuit High School in Manhattan, […] The post News Briefs: Loyola promotes teacher to principal; Glencoe project earns national award; Highland Park firefighters prepare time capsule appeared first on The Record.
CHICAGO, IL
Homeowners out thousands after they say home remodeling company never showed up

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a dozen customers of a suburban home remodeling company are out big bucks -- tens of thousands of dollars in some cases.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, the window installing contractors disappeared, and now the homeowners are turning to us for answers.Jordan and Vicki Kerr were ready to make a major cosmetic investment to their Buffalo Grove home."It was going to look so nice," said Vicki Kerr. "We saved up for this. It took us five years to finally do something about it."The Kerrs cut a check for $19,741 to Window Depot...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
Chicago mayoral election 2023: Here are the 9 candidates’ education records

A drop in test scores. Declining enrollment. The COVID pandemic’s impact on student mental health. The transition to a 21-member elected school board. These are just a handful of the challenges facing Chicago’s next mayor.Nine people, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, are running to lead the city for the next four years. All have some tie to Chicago Public Schools. Chalkbeat Chicago took a look at each mayoral hopeful’s track record...
CHICAGO, IL
UPDATE 2023 / NORTH CENTRAL COLLEGE FINE AND PERFORMING ARTS

North Central College takes pride in its role as a cultural gem in the Chicago area and specifically as a cultural leader right here in Naperville. They view it as part of their responsibility as an institution of higher education to engage the community through entertaining, enlightening, and thought-provoking performances, exhibits and presentations on our campus.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Highland Park, IL Is One of the Richest Cities in the Country

The U.S. Census Bureau recently released its latest American Community Survey, offering an updated snapshot of demographic and economic conditions in the United States. According to new ACS estimates, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. This latest figure represents a 6% increase over the five-year period ending in 2020. But while the 2021 ACS reveals a pay raise for most American households, it also highlights the significant income inequality across the United States, as there...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Mayoral candidate Kam Buckner on Mayor Lightfoot soliciting CPS students: I’m just confused on why anyone thought this was legal or ethical

State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago), a candidate for Chicago mayor, joins John Williams to talk about Mayor Lightfoot’s campaign sending an email to CPS teachers asking them to encourage their students to work on her reelection campaign. Rep. Buckner also talks about how he will reduce crime in the city and if he believes Illinois’ assault weapons ban […]
CHICAGO, IL
Top Chicago Prosecutor Stepping Down

The top federal prosecutor in Chicago, who oversaw indictments and prosecutions of a number of major Illinois political officials, will be stepping down in the weeks ahead. The departure of U.S. Attorney John Lausch was announced Thursday by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. The announcement came during a news conference about the appointment of a special counsel to investigate the discovery of classified documents at President Biden’s Delaware residence and in an office he used before he became President. Lausch was named by Garland to look into the matter and determine whether a special counsel was warranted.
CHICAGO, IL
Extremely Local News: Rock Bottom Brewery abruptly closes

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Edgewater’s Broadway Armory Could Get Pool Addition With Help From $2 Million In Federal Fund: Ald. Harry Osterman said he is working to secure the estimated $10 million needed to add a pool to the Park District facility.
CHICAGO, IL
