The Webster wants to sell Miami Beach HQ on Collins Avenue

The Webster, a fashion house that sells designer clothing and home furnishings, is looking to sell an even larger piece of merchandise. The Miami Beach-based company is listing its headquarters for sale, asking $15.5 million to free up cash for an expansion, according to the listing brokers. But the retailer will only sell if it can stay as a long-term tenant in a sale leaseback of the historic building at 1220 Collins Avenue, said Jared Robins of InHouse Commercial.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Thermador Announces New Product Advancements and Miami Design Center Coming Soon

A luxury American brand of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, Thermador presented its high-tech kitchen collection for the second year in the Green Room at The Real Deal’s South Florida Showcase. Chris Kaesar, SVP of Sales, and John McDonough, Vice President, National Builder Sales, walked VIP guests through the exciting new full-featured products from Thermador as well as complementary offerings in their portfolio, many of which can be found in luxury developments going up around Miami. “We’ve been fortunate enough to win projects like Aria Reserve,” said McDonough, who also mentioned that the company’s products were being installed at the new Aston Martin Residences and The Ritz at Sunny Isles.
MIAMI, FL
Health care CEO buys oceanfront Manalapan estate for $48M

A health care chief and his wife bought an ocean-to-lake estate in Manalapan for $48.4 million, a steep discount off the $75 million the sellers listed the property for last year. Records show Rama Raju Mantena and Padmaja Mantena bought the mansion at 1400 South Ocean Boulevard from Francis and...
MANALAPAN, FL
Inside South Florida’s branded condo tower boom

Developer Edgardo Defortuna is negotiating with “key brands” for his and Shahab Karmely’s planned luxury waterfront condo project along the Miami River. One River Point, designed by Rafael Viñoly, was first proposed in the last cycle. It came back to life when Fortuna, CEO of Fortune Development Group, joined Karmely’s KAR Properties last year.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Related Group joins $1B-plus Bahia Mar project in Fort Lauderdale

Jorge Pérez’s Related Group joined the development team of the planned Bahia Mar project in Fort Lauderdale, as the Miami-based firm continues expanding throughout South Florida. Related entered into a joint venture with Jimmy Tate’s Tate Capital and Sergio Rok’s Rok Enterprises to redevelop the major mixed-use project...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Heir to Austrian billionaire’s fortune buys Sunny Isles penthouse

An heir to Austrian gambling billionaire Johann Graf’s fortune bought a penthouse in Sunny Isles Beach. Patrick Graf paid $12.5 million for an upper penthouse at Muse Residences, a 68-unit, 49-story oceanfront tower at 17100 Collins Avenue, property records show. Irving Langer, a multifamily real estate investor, sold the condo at a loss.
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL

