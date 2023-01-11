A luxury American brand of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, Thermador presented its high-tech kitchen collection for the second year in the Green Room at The Real Deal’s South Florida Showcase. Chris Kaesar, SVP of Sales, and John McDonough, Vice President, National Builder Sales, walked VIP guests through the exciting new full-featured products from Thermador as well as complementary offerings in their portfolio, many of which can be found in luxury developments going up around Miami. “We’ve been fortunate enough to win projects like Aria Reserve,” said McDonough, who also mentioned that the company’s products were being installed at the new Aston Martin Residences and The Ritz at Sunny Isles.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO